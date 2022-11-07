Osasuna vs Barcelona: LIVE Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Osasuna vs Barcelona match for LaLiga Match?
This is the start time of the game Osasuna vs Barcelona of 8th November in several countries:
Argentina: 17:30 hrs.
USA: 16:30 hrs.
Bolivia: 16:30 hrs.
Brasil: 17:30 hrs.
Chile: 16:30 hrs.
Colombia: 15:30 hrs.
Ecuador: 15:30 hrs.
España: 22:30 hrs.
México: 14:30 hrs.
Paraguay: 16:30 hrs.
Perú: 15:30 hrs.
Uruguay: 17:30 hrs.
Watch out for this Osasuna player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Lucas Torró, the midfielder with great experience in LaLiga football has been characterized by putting order on the field. Lucas Torró has become one of the players with greater projection in the midfield, also, he has been one of the key players to have offensive action.
Watch out for this Barcelona player:
For this match, the player to watch will be Sergio Busquets, the midfielder with great experience in LaLiga football has been known for bringing order to the pitch. Sergio Busquets has become one of the players with the greatest projection in the midfield, also, he has been one of the fundamental players to have offensive action.
Last Barcelona lineup:
M. Ter Stegen; J. Alba, J. Koundé, Piqué, M. Alonso; F. Kessie, S. Busquets, F. De Jong; O. Dembelé, R. Lewandosky.
Osasuna's last line-up:
A. Fernández; Rúben Peña, U. García, D. García, Manu Sánchez; Aimar Oroz, L. Torró, M. Gómez; É. Avila, A. Budimir, Kike Baraja.
Background:
Osasuna and Barcelona have faced each other on a total of 90 occasions (18 duels won by Osasuna, 19 draws and 52 victories by Barcelona) where the balance is more in favor of the Blaugrana side. In terms of goals, FC Barcelona has scored 197 goals while Osasuna has only 73. Their last duel dates back to matchday 28 where Barcelona beat Osasuna 4-0.
About the Stadium:
El Sadar is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer in Spain, in this Stadium is sheltered as local the set of Osasuna, a team that plays in the first division of Spanish soccer or better known as LaLiga. The stadium has 2 stars by the UEFA, that is to say, it has a category 2 so it cannot receive sporting events of great caliber, but only events that do not require so much international capacity.
The stadium, inaugurated on September 2, 1967, has a maximum capacity of 23,516 people, the dimensions of the field are 105 meters long and 67.5 wide. It had a first major remodeling in 1989 with the construction of the high preference stand.
Aiming for the top
The Osasuna team never imagined at the beginning of the season to be giving a spectacular participation so far this season, also, Osasuna has not been out of the first 6 places of the general table so the objective and message is clear from the team; this season they will fight for a place in a European competition in the search of transcending in the team's history. Currently, Osasuna is 7th in the general table, being very close to the important places in the general table, they have 6 wins, 2 draws and 4 defeats totaling 20 units, likewise, in the matter of goal difference they average 13 goals for and 11 against, leaving them with a difference of +2.
It will be important to win
The Barcelona team started off with a good campaign, however, the difficult panorama they had in the UEFA Champions League and the elimination of the tournament that automatically designated them in the Europa League, ended up weighing on the spirit of the Barcelona team that in one of those defeats, let the general leadership of the competition escape to the fierce rival, so now the mission is to recover and return in the best version ever seen and what better than doing it with a victory. Barcelona is currently in second place in LaLiga with 11 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss totaling 34 points, also, in the statistics they have 29 goals for and only 4 against, leaving them with 25 goals difference.
Looking for a new king
The 2022-23 season kicked off in Spain, bringing back the best league in the world with it. All clubs, along with 3 new guests, will be looking to achieve great feats throughout this season that will be involved in a modified calendar due to the FIFA World Cup in November. Likewise, the teams will fight for the qualifying places for European tournaments and to be present in the group of 6 of LaLiga, however, the real objective is one; to be crowned as the new champions of Spain. On this date, Osasuna receives at home a beaten Barcelona that failed in its goal to transcend in the UEFA Champions League, however, now that they will rest from European competitions, the culé team will seek to focus on the local league to be crowned champions of Spain again with a squad that has made all the blaugrana fans dream, on the other side, Osasuna has surprised everyone as it has had a fantastic performance so far this season and has been placed close to 6th place, the last one to qualify for European places, so it will be very important for the local team to get the result if they want to continue aspiring to enter the top 6 and fight for a place in an international competition.
Kick-off time
The Osasuna vs Barcelona match will be played at Estadio El Sadar, in Osasuna, Spain. The kick-off is scheduled at 16:30 pm ET.
