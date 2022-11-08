Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match

Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

60 LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
9:34 PM16 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow Manchester United vs Aston Villa Carabao Cup match on VAVEL

In a few moments we will present you all the details: data, statistics and the latest news of the match, in addition to the best coverage that you will surely love, we will also leave you the best moments and video highlights so you can enjoy them over and over again. Stay with us!
9:29 PM21 minutes ago

How and where to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa live online Carabao Cup game

The match will be broadcast live on television on ESPN.

To follow the broadcast on digital platforms, you can also find it on ESPN+.

If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the internet, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option to do so.

9:24 PM26 minutes ago

Latest Aston Villa lineup

The visitors used these elements as starters for their last game:

1. E. MARTINEZ.

27. L. DIGNE.

5. T. MINGS.

4. E. KONSA.

M. CASH.

6. DOUGLAS LUIZ.

32. L. DENDONCKER.

10. E. BUENDIA.

41. J. RAMSEY.

11. O. WATKINS.

31. L. BAILEY.

9:19 PM31 minutes ago

Latest Manchester lineup

This is how the home team came out to face their rival in the previous day's match:

1. DAVID DE GEA.

23. L. SHAW.

6. L. MARTINEZ.

2. V. LINDELÖF.

20. DIOGO DALOT.

14. C. ERIKSEN.

18. CASEMIRO.

49. ALEJANDRO GARNACHO.

34. D. VAN DE BEEK.

10. M. RASHFORD.

7. CRISTIANO RONALDO.

9:14 PM36 minutes ago

Aston Villa's key player

Jacob Ramsey has been a key player for Aston Villa's current season. 

The 21-year-old Englishman will be indispensable if the visitors are to advance to the next round at the Theater of Dreams. 

9:09 PM41 minutes ago

United's key player

This will be another opportunity to score goals for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not in the best moment of his career as a striker. 

The conditions of the match and the tournament could lend themselves for the Portuguese to find the goal once and for all. 

9:04 PMan hour ago

Aston Villa will be looking for a repeat

Of the last five games for the visitors, three of them have been defeated and only two with a victory. 

However, the last of them was precisely against the Red Devils, in that match the three goals for Villa were scored by Bailey, Digne and Ramsey, and unfortunately the first of them also scored an own goal. 

8:59 PMan hour ago

Opportunity for United

The reality is that the Red Devils have had a bad season in the Premier League, so winning this game could help them chase a local championship. 

Although they had been on a winning streak, just over the weekend they faced their current opponents in the league, in a game they lost by a score of 3-1.

8:54 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Old Trafford

The Manchester United vs Aston Villa match will be played at the Old Trafford stadium, in Manchester, United Kingdom with a capacity of 76,000 people.

This sporting venue is the largest club soccer stadium, and the second largest soccer stadium overall after Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom as well as standing as the eleventh largest in Europe.

The also nicknamed the "Theatre of Dreams" by Sir Bobby Charlton has been United's home since 1910, although from 1941 to 1949 the club shared Maine Road with local rivals Manchester City as a result of bomb damage to the stadium in World War II.

This historic venue has hosted FA Cup semi-finals, England matches, matches at the 1966 World Cup, Euro 1996 and the 2003 Champions League Final.

8:49 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 EFL Cup match: Manchester United vs Aston Villa Live Updates!

 

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

Manchester United, who have not exactly had the best season in the Premier League, will host Aston Villa at home to try to advance to the next round of the EFL Cup, in a match that will not be easy for the home team. 

The reality is that Ten Hag's team does not have a solid project to compete for the League championship, so this tournament, if they face it seriously, could be an escape and an aspiration for the Dutch manager if he wants to continue at the helm of the Red Devils. 

However, they face Aston Villa, which is not in a good moment, but will also want to face the Carabao Cup in the most serious way possible and try to eliminate a team from the Big Six. 
 

VAVEL Logo