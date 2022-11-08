Manchester United vs Aston Villa: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Carabao Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Manchester United vs Aston Villa Carabao Cup match
How and where to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa live online Carabao Cup game
To follow the broadcast on digital platforms, you can also find it on ESPN+.
If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the internet, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option to do so.
Latest Aston Villa lineup
1. E. MARTINEZ.
27. L. DIGNE.
5. T. MINGS.
4. E. KONSA.
M. CASH.
6. DOUGLAS LUIZ.
32. L. DENDONCKER.
10. E. BUENDIA.
41. J. RAMSEY.
11. O. WATKINS.
31. L. BAILEY.
Latest Manchester lineup
1. DAVID DE GEA.
23. L. SHAW.
6. L. MARTINEZ.
2. V. LINDELÖF.
20. DIOGO DALOT.
14. C. ERIKSEN.
18. CASEMIRO.
49. ALEJANDRO GARNACHO.
34. D. VAN DE BEEK.
10. M. RASHFORD.
7. CRISTIANO RONALDO.
Aston Villa's key player
The 21-year-old Englishman will be indispensable if the visitors are to advance to the next round at the Theater of Dreams.
United's key player
The conditions of the match and the tournament could lend themselves for the Portuguese to find the goal once and for all.
Aston Villa will be looking for a repeat
However, the last of them was precisely against the Red Devils, in that match the three goals for Villa were scored by Bailey, Digne and Ramsey, and unfortunately the first of them also scored an own goal.
Opportunity for United
Although they had been on a winning streak, just over the weekend they faced their current opponents in the league, in a game they lost by a score of 3-1.
The match will be played at the Old Trafford
This sporting venue is the largest club soccer stadium, and the second largest soccer stadium overall after Wembley Stadium in the United Kingdom as well as standing as the eleventh largest in Europe.
The also nicknamed the "Theatre of Dreams" by Sir Bobby Charlton has been United's home since 1910, although from 1941 to 1949 the club shared Maine Road with local rivals Manchester City as a result of bomb damage to the stadium in World War II.
This historic venue has hosted FA Cup semi-finals, England matches, matches at the 1966 World Cup, Euro 1996 and the 2003 Champions League Final.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 EFL Cup match: Manchester United vs Aston Villa Live Updates!
My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
Manchester United, who have not exactly had the best season in the Premier League, will host Aston Villa at home to try to advance to the next round of the EFL Cup, in a match that will not be easy for the home team.
The reality is that Ten Hag's team does not have a solid project to compete for the League championship, so this tournament, if they face it seriously, could be an escape and an aspiration for the Dutch manager if he wants to continue at the helm of the Red Devils.
However, they face Aston Villa, which is not in a good moment, but will also want to face the Carabao Cup in the most serious way possible and try to eliminate a team from the Big Six.