Real Madrid vs Cadiz: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch LaLiga Match

Tune in here Real Madrid - Cadiz Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match Real Madrid - Cadiz with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this match.
Key player Cadiz
Alex Fernández | Cadiz's scoring quota has been low, but if they want to beat Real Madrid, they will have to be sharp and forceful. Alex is the scorer of the current season for the Andalusian squad with two goals, teaming up well with Espino.
Key player Real Madrid
Vini Jr. | Due to the absence of Benzema, the Brazilian is enjoying several minutes in Real Madrid's recent matches. Minutes that he has taken advantage of, intervening in many plays and scoring goals in both LaLiga and Champions League. He is currently the top scorer in the current Spanish league season with 6 goals and 3 assists.
Last lineup Cadiz
J. Ledesma, Luis Hernández, V. Chust, Fali, Pacha Espino, T. Bongonda, F. San Emeterino, Álex, B. Ocampo, Rubén Sobrino and Cho.
Last lineup Real Madrid
Courtois, Carvajal, Militao, Alaba, Mendy, Tchouameni, Modric, Valverde, Asensio, Rodrygo y Vini Jr.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Real Madrid vs Cádiz will be César Soto Grado; Santiago Jaime Latre, first line; Javier Alberola Rojas, second line.
How does Cadiz arrive?
On the other hand, Cadiz, coached by Sergio Gonzalez, has not found good soccer this season and is living one of the worst streaks of its recent past. If the Andalusian team does not want to avoid relegation, it needs to start adding three points soon, although this afternoon's task may be difficult when they visit the Santiago Bernabéu to face one of the best teams in the Spanish league. In LaLiga, the Cadiz team is in the relegation zone, in second last place, only above Elche, with only 11 points, product of 2 wins, 5 draws, and 8 defeats. In their most recent match, Cádiz achieved a scoreless draw with a sending-off in their visit to Getafe's stadium.
How does Real Madrid arrive?
Real Madrid, coached by Carlo Ancelotti, is having a very good season and they want to continue their good streak before the soccer break for the World Cup in Qatar. The Merengue team qualified as first of the group in the Champions League and comes from beating Celtic to finish as leader of their sector by a score of 5-1. In LaLiga, Real Madrid has just lost its leadership and its undefeated record after a surprising 3-2 defeat against Rayo Vallecano away, thus registering its first loss of the tournament. They are currently only 5 points behind Barcelona and must win today to close the gap. Real Madrid accumulates 32 points from ten wins, two draws and one defeat, placing them in second place in the general table.
Matchday 14 in LaLiga
We continue with the activity in LaLiga! Before the footballers concentrate on the World Cup in Qatar, the last matchday before the World Cup will be played. The Spanish league in its 2022-2023 season continues this day, and Real Madrid and Cadiz will see matchday 14 activity, the last date of the year. On the one hand, Madrid is having a good season in the local league and in the Champions League, while Cadiz cannot find its way and will be looking to get out of the bottom of the table.
The match will be played at the Stadium Santiago Bernabeu
The Real Madrid vs Cadiz match will be played at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium, in Madrid, Spain. Kickoff is scheduled at 15:30 hrs (ET).
