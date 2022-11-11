Boavista vs Porto: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How and where to watch the Boavista vs Porto match live?
What time is Boavista vs Porto match for Primeira Liga?
Argentina 5:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Bolivia 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Brazil 5:30 pm: ESPN4, Star +
Chile 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Colombia 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Ecuador 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
USA 4:30 pm ET: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol
Mexico 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Paraguay 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Peru 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Uruguay 5:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Venezuela 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica
Speak up, Sergio Conceição!
I think we have to look at soccer in general, at what coaches, technical teams, players, what has been done in the Championships, there is a lot of quality. Looking at the World Cup, many players who play in Portugal have been called up for various national teams and there will be no Portuguese referees, there is a lot to improve and in refereeing as well. When you are protected, you don't tend to improve. The refereeing is protected, we don't have access to the audio between the VAR and the main referee. If I say something, it is written down and I can't defend myself. I am evaluated and at the end of a championship lost with terrible refereeing decisions I go to the street and the referee stays out for a week and comes back normally. Soccer has to improve in many things, including the excesses of the benches like the one in Porto. I can be expelled for celebrating goals, for throwing a glare, but I will continue in exactly the same way. I don't need soccer financially, just because I'm passionate. I will continue like this, when I leave soccer I will be much calmer, much more tranquil.
We have made a planning, we have permanent communication with the athletes in the teams, and there will be a different planning in what is the daily work. We are not used to the championship stopping for so long, we don't know when our athletes will arrive, if there will be any injuries that could condition the rest of the season. It is the possible planning within something that is not usual in the soccer year."
Probable lineup of Porto
Porto's Situation
Porto's Squad
Defenders: Fábio Cardoso, Pepe, David Carmo, Marcano, Zaidu, Rodrigo Conceição, Wilson Manafá, Wendell, João Mário, João Marcelo
Midfielders: Matheus Uribe, Marko Grujic, André Franco, Otávio, Bruno Costa, Stephen Eustáquio, Bernardo Folha
Forwards: Gabriel Veron, Mehdi Taremi, Pepê, Galeno, Danny Namaso, Toni Martínez, Evanilson, Fernando Andrade, Gonçalo Borges
Coach: Sérgio Conceição
Speak up, Petit!
We didn't succeed in previous games, but we want to react in this one. Trying to understand what we can exploit Porto. We have to move forward to score, but we haven't been able to score. It's important to get three points during the championship break."
Probable lineup of Boavista
Boavista's Situation
Boavista Squad
Defenders: Reggie Cannon, Robson Reis, Ricardo Mangas, Filipe Ferreira, Vincent Sasso, Rodrigo Abascal, Pedro Gomes, Bruno Onyemaechi, Pedro Malheiro
Midfielders: Ibrahima Camara, Bruno Lourenço, Miguel Reisinho, Masaki Watai, Joel Silva, Ilija Vukotic, Sebastián Pérez, Gaius Makouta, Bernardo Conceição
Forwards: Kenji Gorré, Robert Bozeník, Yusupha Njie, Salvador Agra, Cristiano Fitzgerald, Martim Tavares, Diego Llorente, Luís Santos, Adalberto Penaranda
Coach: Armando Gonçalves Teixeira (Petit)
Latest Results
Porto 2-1 Atlético de Madrid (Champions League)
Santa Clara 1-1 Porto (Primeira Liga)
Club Brugge 0-4 Porto (Primeira Liga)
Porto 0-1 Benfica (Primeira Liga)
Anadia 0-6 Porto (Taça de Portugal)
Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Porto (Champions League)
Portimonense 0-2 Porto (Primeira Liga)
Porto 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen (Champions League)
Porto 4-1 Braga (Primeira Liga)
Dragons
Latest Results
Boavista 2-2 Vizela (Primeira Liga)
Vitória SC 3-2 Boavista (Primeira Liga)
Machico 1-0 Boavista (Taça de Portugal)
Boavista 1-1 Marítimo (Primeira Liga)
Familicão 4-0 Boavista (Primeira Liga)
Boavista 2-1 Sporting (Primeira Liga)
Arouca 1-2 Boavista (Primeira Liga)
Boavista 1-0 Paços de Ferreira (Primeira Liga)
Boavista 0-3 Benfica (Primeira Liga)
