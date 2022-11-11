Boavista vs Porto: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Primeira Liga Match
Foto: Porto

LIVE UPDATES
8:32 PM5 hours ago

How and where to watch the Boavista vs Porto match live?

If you want to directly stream it: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

8:27 PM6 hours ago

What time is Boavista vs Porto match for Primeira Liga?

This is the start time of the game Boavista vs Porto of 12th November 2022 in several countries:

Argentina 5:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Bolivia 3 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Brazil 5:30 pm: ESPN4, Star +

Chile 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Colombia 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Ecuador 3:30  pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

USA 4:30 pm ET: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol

Mexico 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Paraguay 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Peru 3:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Uruguay 5:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

Venezuela 4:30 pm: GolTV Latinoamerica

8:22 PM6 hours ago

Speak up, Sergio Conceição!

"A different game for the people of Porto. It won't get away much from the characteristics of the last derbys: very intense, very aggressive, with two fans very passionate about their clubs.

I think we have to look at soccer in general, at what coaches, technical teams, players, what has been done in the Championships, there is a lot of quality. Looking at the World Cup, many players who play in Portugal have been called up for various national teams and there will be no Portuguese referees, there is a lot to improve and in refereeing as well. When you are protected, you don't tend to improve. The refereeing is protected, we don't have access to the audio between the VAR and the main referee. If I say something, it is written down and I can't defend myself. I am evaluated and at the end of a championship lost with terrible refereeing decisions I go to the street and the referee stays out for a week and comes back normally. Soccer has to improve in many things, including the excesses of the benches like the one in Porto. I can be expelled for celebrating goals, for throwing a glare, but I will continue in exactly the same way. I don't need soccer financially, just because I'm passionate. I will continue like this, when I leave soccer I will be much calmer, much more tranquil.

We have made a planning, we have permanent communication with the athletes in the teams, and there will be a different planning in what is the daily work. We are not used to the championship stopping for so long, we don't know when our athletes will arrive, if there will be any injuries that could condition the rest of the season. It is the possible planning within something that is not usual in the soccer year."

8:17 PM6 hours ago

Probable lineup of Porto

Diogo Costa; Rodrigo Conceição, Cardoso, Marcano, Wendell; Otávio, Eustáquio, Uribe, Pepê; Evanilson, Taremi.
8:12 PM6 hours ago

Porto's Situation

Sérgio Conceição was sent off during the Portuguese Cup, against Mafra, but will serve his suspension during the Porto derby. Vitor Bruno will lead the team on the edge of the field. Zaidu felt a discomfort in the groin area.
8:07 PM6 hours ago

Porto's Squad

Goalkeepers: Cláudio Ramos, Francisco Meixedo, Samuel Portugal, Diogo Costa

Defenders: Fábio Cardoso, Pepe, David Carmo, Marcano, Zaidu, Rodrigo Conceição, Wilson Manafá, Wendell, João Mário, João Marcelo

Midfielders: Matheus Uribe, Marko Grujic, André Franco, Otávio, Bruno Costa, Stephen Eustáquio, Bernardo Folha

Forwards: Gabriel Veron, Mehdi Taremi, Pepê, Galeno, Danny Namaso, Toni Martínez, Evanilson, Fernando Andrade, Gonçalo Borges

Coach: Sérgio Conceição

8:02 PM6 hours ago

Speak up, Petit!

"We will have an extremely difficult opponent ahead of us, who is having a good time, we are not having such a good time, but it is a city derby, always special, where everyone likes to be involved. I hope it will be a good show. 

We didn't succeed in previous games, but we want to react in this one. Trying to understand what we can exploit Porto. We have to move forward to score, but we haven't been able to score. It's important to get three points during the championship break."

7:57 PM6 hours ago

Probable lineup of Boavista

Bracali; Cannon, Sasso, Onyemaechi; Malheiro, Vukotic, Pérez, Mangas; Agra, Njie, Watai.
7:52 PM6 hours ago

Boavista's Situation

Martim Tavares is the only one missing for Petit. The player was injured during the game against Vizela.
7:47 PM6 hours ago

Boavista Squad

Goalkeepers: Rafael Bracali, César Bernardo, João Gonçalves

Defenders: Reggie Cannon, Robson Reis, Ricardo Mangas, Filipe Ferreira, Vincent Sasso, Rodrigo Abascal, Pedro Gomes, Bruno Onyemaechi, Pedro Malheiro

Midfielders: Ibrahima Camara, Bruno Lourenço, Miguel Reisinho, Masaki Watai, Joel Silva, Ilija Vukotic, Sebastián Pérez, Gaius Makouta, Bernardo Conceição

Forwards: Kenji Gorré, Robert Bozeník, Yusupha Njie, Salvador Agra, Cristiano Fitzgerald, Martim Tavares, Diego Llorente, Luís Santos, Adalberto Penaranda

Coach: Armando Gonçalves Teixeira (Petit)

7:42 PM6 hours ago
7:37 PM6 hours ago

Latest Results

Porto 4-0 Paços de Ferreira (Primeira Liga)

Porto 2-1 Atlético de Madrid (Champions League)

Santa Clara 1-1 Porto (Primeira Liga)

Club Brugge 0-4 Porto (Primeira Liga)

Porto 0-1 Benfica (Primeira Liga)

Anadia 0-6 Porto (Taça de Portugal)

Bayer Leverkusen 0-3 Porto (Champions League)

Portimonense 0-2 Porto (Primeira Liga)

Porto 2-0 Bayer Leverkusen (Champions League)

Porto 4-1 Braga  (Primeira Liga)

7:32 PM6 hours ago

Dragons

Porto took over the second place after beating Paços de Ferreira. Now, the Dragons have 26 points, eight behind the leader and rival Benfica.
7:27 PM7 hours ago

Latest Results

Rio Ave 1-0 Boavista (Primeira Liga)

Boavista 2-2 Vizela (Primeira Liga)

Vitória SC 3-2 Boavista (Primeira Liga)

Machico 1-0 Boavista (Taça de Portugal)

Boavista 1-1 Marítimo (Primeira Liga)

Familicão 4-0 Boavista (Primeira Liga)

Boavista 2-1 Sporting (Primeira Liga)

Arouca 1-2 Boavista (Primeira Liga)

Boavista 1-0 Paços de Ferreira (Primeira Liga)

Boavista 0-3 Benfica  (Primeira Liga)

7:22 PM7 hours ago

Panthers

With three defeats and two draws in the last five games, Boavista is ninth with 17 points.
7:17 PM7 hours ago

Eye on the Game

Boavista vs Porto, live this Saturday (12), at the Bessa Stadium, at 4:30 pm ET, for the Primeira Liga. The match is valid for the 13th round of the competition.
7:12 PM7 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Primeira Liga match: Boavista vs Porto Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
