Peru vs Paraguay: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in Friendly Match 2022

What time is Peru vs Paraguay match for Friendly Match 2022?
This is the start time of the game Peru vs Paraguay of 16th November in several countries:
Argentina: 22:00 hrs.
USA: 21:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 15:45 hrs.
Brasil: 22:00 hrs.
Chile: 21:00 hrs.
Colombia: 20:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 20:00 hrs.
España: 3:00 hrs.
México: 19:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 21:00 hrs.
Perú: 20:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 22:00 hrs.
Watch out for this Paraguay player:
The player to watch for this match will be the star striker, Braian Ojeda, the current center forward has been an important piece in his selection and has proven it by becoming the ally of the goal for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Watch out for this player from Peru:
The player to watch for this match will be the star striker, Raúl Ruidíaz, the current center forward has been an important piece in his national team and has proven it by becoming the goal ally for his team, now, he will look to break the nets and be the difference that balances the balance in favor of his team.
Paraguay's final lineup:
A. Silva; I. Piris, F. Balbuena, G. Gómez, J. Alonso; M. Villansati; M. Almirón, B. Ojeda, J. Medina, J. Enciso; D. González.
Peru's last line-up:
J. Carvallo; N. Loyola, L. Abram, C. Zambrano, M. Araujo; B. Reyna, W. Cartagena, C. González, Y. Reyna; A. Valera, R. Ruidiaz.
Background:
Peru and Paraguay have faced each other on a total of 56 occasions (17 wins for the Peruvian side, 14 draws, 24 wins for Paraguay) where the scales are tipped in favor of Peru by a minimal difference. In terms of goals, both teams score goals against each other, with 63 goals scored by Peru and 75 by Paraguay. Their last duel corresponds to the World Cup qualifiers where Peru defeated Paraguay 2-0 at home.
About the Stadium:
Estadio Monumental de Peru is a sports venue dedicated to the professional practice of soccer, for sponsorship reasons it can also be named as Estadio Monumental "U" Marathon and is the current home of Club Universitario Deportes, a team that plays its home matches there in the Peruvian First Division. It is the soccer stadium with the largest capacity in South America and one of the largest in the world, it has a total capacity for 80 093 spectators
They will seek to win at home
The Paraguayan team, unlike Peru, could not and did not have the opportunity to seek a ticket because the Conmebol qualification process ensured that the Paraguayan team was one of the first teams that mathematically did not have the opportunity to fight for the World Cup, also, they suffered several casualties due to injuries that affected their players, so the Paraguayan fans will have to wait 4 more years to fight again for a place in the World Cup. Now, they will have time to structure the project that will take them to the 2026 World Cup and everything will start now with this friendly match.
Making themselves at home
The national team of Peru was one step away from qualifying for Qatar 2022 after having played the playoff against the national team of Australia, the same duel that did not have a winner in the 90 minutes so everything was defined from the penalty shootout, however, from the 11 steps luck betrayed Peru because they failed in the sudden death shootout, thus losing their pass to Qatar 2022. Now, they will try to prevail in this friendly match against Paraguay before the World Cup begins and begin to structure a project that will give them the opportunity to fight for a place in Mexico, USA and Canada 2026.
Restructuring ahead of the 2026 World Cup
Qatar 2022 is just around the corner and several teams will have to watch the World Cup from a TV set since they could not overcome the World Cup qualifiers to get a ticket to the greatest soccer festival, however, the illusion is not over because from now on they have begun to plan for all of them the plan to follow to be present at the World Cup in 2026. In this match, Peru and Paraguay will face each other in a friendly duel to define the next elements that will be part of the next World Cup project that will aim to overcome the qualifiers and qualify for the highest commitment of world soccer.
Kick-off time
The Peru vs Paraguay match will be played at Estadio Monumental “U”, in Peru, Peru. The kick-off is scheduled at 21:00 pm ET.
