Austria vs Italy: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Austria vs Italy Live Score
How to watch Austria vs Italy Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and TUDN app and Rai Italia Nord America.
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!
What time is Austria vs Italy match for the in International Friendly Match?
This is the start time of the game Austria vs Italy of November 20 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 16:45 in Rai Italia Sud America
Bolivia: 15:45 horas
Brasil: 17:45 horas in Rai Italia Sud America, Estádio TNT Sports, GUIGO
Chile: 16:45 horas in Rai Italia Sud America
Colombia: 14:45 horas in Rai Italia Sud America
Ecuador: 14:45 horas in Rai Italia Sud America
España: 19:45 horas
Estados Unidos: 14:45 in Rai Italia Nord America, TUDN USA, ESPN + an TUDN App.
México: 13:45 horas in Rai Italia Nord America
Paraguay: 16:45 horas
Perú: 14:45 horas in Rai Italia Sud America
Uruguay: 16:45 horas in Rai Italia Sud America
Venezuela: 15:45 horas in Rai Italia Sud America
Watch out for this player from Italy
He has played a total of 1,547 minutes in both tournaments. He has been one of the players with the most yellow cards for his club, accumulating 4 cards.
Watch out for this player from Austria
Italy's final line-up
Austria's latest lineup
History
1934 World Cup, Italy won 1-0.
1978 World Cup, Italy won 1-0.
1990 World Cup, Italy won 1-0.
World Cup 1998, Italy won 2-1.
But the most important victory of Austria against Italy was on July 3, 1912, winning by 5 goals to 1, this in the Olympic Games. The most recent clash was in the Round of 16 of the European Championship, with the Italians winning by two goals to one.
Important match
After the end of this year, Azerbaijan will be their next opponent in the first game of the Eurocup qualifiers, their most important match will be against Belgium until matchday 3.
No World Cup but shining
But in this next match that the Italians will have, it will be a duel of memory of the round of 16 of the European Championship. With goals by Federico Chiesa at 95' and Matteo Pessina at 105' Italy won against Austria.
After this closing of the soccer year, Italy will continue its Euro qualification process against England until March 23rd of next year.
Roberto Mancini, Italy's coach, said a few days ago: "It will be important these two friendlies, now that we are here to test some young players and therefore evaluate the players".
For one of the captains of this Italian group, he considers that these friendlies serve to help the young players and project them: "They will be friendlies that count a lot for the approach, the attitude, the young players have to understand what it means to wear the shirt of Italy".
In this call-up the names of Donnaruma, Verratti, Tonali, Di Lorenzo, Emerson, Chiesa, Politano and Zaniolo stand out.