Austria vs Italy: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch in Friendly Match
Photo: VAVEL

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
5:07 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Austria vs Italy Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Austria vs Italy live, as well as the latest information from the Stadium Ernst Happel. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
5:02 PMan hour ago

How to watch Austria vs Italy Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game United Austria vs Italy live on TV, your options is: TUDN USA and ESPN +.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and TUDN app and Rai Italia Nord America.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

4:57 PMan hour ago

What time is Austria vs Italy match for the in International Friendly Match?

What time is Austria vs Italy match for the in International Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Austria vs Italy of November 20 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 16:45 in Rai Italia Sud America

Bolivia: 15:45 horas

Brasil: 17:45 horas in Rai Italia Sud America, Estádio TNT Sports, GUIGO

Chile: 16:45 horas in Rai Italia Sud America

Colombia: 14:45 horas in Rai Italia Sud America

Ecuador: 14:45 horas in Rai Italia Sud America

España: 19:45 horas

Estados Unidos: 14:45 in Rai Italia Nord America, TUDN USA, ESPN + an TUDN App.

México: 13:45 horas in Rai Italia Nord America

Paraguay: 16:45 horas

Perú: 14:45 horas in Rai Italia Sud America

Uruguay: 16:45 horas in Rai Italia Sud America

Venezuela: 15:45 horas in Rai Italia Sud America

4:52 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this player from Italy

Continuing with the line of midfielders, Sandro Tonali one of the young promises of Italian soccer, in 13 games with Milan has scored 1 goal and 2 assists. On the side of European competitions, in the Champions League he has been in 6 games and giving 3 assists.

He has played a total of 1,547 minutes in both tournaments. He has been one of the players with the most yellow cards for his club, accumulating 4 cards.

Photo: Italy
4:47 PMan hour ago

Watch out for this player from Austria

Bayern Munich midfielder Marcel Sabitzer, 28 years old, this season in the Bundesliga has had little participation with his club with 14 games, only scoring 1 goal and 1 assist. In the Champions League he was in 6 games, in the external competitions of his league only 3 games and totaling 1,008 minutes in all tournaments.
Photo: Bayern
4:42 PMan hour ago

Italy's final line-up

A.Meret, L. Bonucci, G. Scalvini, A. Bastoni, S. Tonali, M. Verratti, G. Di Lorenzo, F. Dimarco, N. Zaniolo, G. Raspadori and V. Grifo.
4:37 PMan hour ago

Austria's latest lineup

A. Schlager, S. Posch, G. Trauner, M. Wober, P. Mwene, X. Schlager, F. Grillitsch, A. Prass, F. Kainz, M. Sabitzer and M. Gregoritsch.
4:32 PMan hour ago

History

These two teams have met 4 times in World Cups, where all the victories have been for the Italians.

1934 World Cup, Italy won 1-0.

1978 World Cup, Italy won 1-0.

1990 World Cup, Italy won 1-0.

World Cup 1998, Italy won 2-1.

But the most important victory of Austria against Italy was on July 3, 1912, winning by 5 goals to 1, this in the Olympic Games. The most recent clash was in the Round of 16 of the European Championship, with the Italians winning by two goals to one.

4:27 PM2 hours ago

Important match

The Austrian national team comes from a victory in its last match against Andorra, where Marko Arnautovic scored the winning goal. With 6 shots on goal, being a team that dominated possession of the ball with 81%. But the Austrians, when they play against important teams, compete in a surprising way, defeating Croatia and tying France.

After the end of this year, Azerbaijan will be their next opponent in the first game of the Eurocup qualifiers, their most important match will be against Belgium until matchday 3. 

Photo: Austria
4:22 PM2 hours ago

No World Cup but shining

The Italian national team comes into this match with a victory over Albania, with a double by Vincenzo Grifo and Giovanni Di Lorenzo. With 13 shots and 5 on goal. Having more ball possession with 66%.

But in this next match that the Italians will have, it will be a duel of memory of the round of 16 of the European Championship. With goals by Federico Chiesa at 95' and Matteo Pessina at 105' Italy won against Austria.

After this closing of the soccer year, Italy will continue its Euro qualification process against England until March 23rd of next year.

Roberto Mancini, Italy's coach, said a few days ago: "It will be important these two friendlies, now that we are here to test some young players and therefore evaluate the players".

For one of the captains of this Italian group, he considers that these friendlies serve to help the young players and project them: "They will be friendlies that count a lot for the approach, the attitude, the young players have to understand what it means to wear the shirt of Italy".

In this call-up the names of Donnaruma, Verratti, Tonali, Di Lorenzo, Emerson, Chiesa, Politano and Zaniolo stand out.

Photo: Italy
4:17 PM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in International Friendly match Austria vs Italy Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
