Mexico vs Poland LIVE Score Updates: the end is near (0-0)
Image: VAVEL

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
12:51 PMa minute ago

90'

Seven minutes are added to the electronic scoreboard.
12:46 PM6 minutes ago

86'

Lozano enters the area but the referee calls a foul on the offense.
12:43 PM9 minutes ago

84'

Alexis Vega is replaced by Antuna.
12:39 PM13 minutes ago

90'

Vega's long-range shot goes wide of Poland's goal.
12:35 PM17 minutes ago

75'

Yellow card for Frankowski for a foul on Lozano in midfield.
12:32 PM20 minutes ago

Ochoa's great save

In this way, the goalkeeper of the Mexican National Team saves the goal against one of the best strikers of the moment, Robert Lewandowsky.

 

12:30 PM22 minutes ago

70'

Two changes for Mexico: Martin and Herrera are replaced by Rodriguez and Jimenez.
12:24 PM29 minutes ago

64'

Martin found a strong cross in the box and headed the ball over but goalkeeper Szczesny made a perfect save.
12:19 PM33 minutes ago

58'

Ochoa dives to his left side and saves the penalty to keep a clean sheet.
12:19 PM34 minutes ago

55'

Following a review of a pull-back in the area on Lewandowski, the referee awards a penalty kick in Poland's favor.
12:05 PMan hour ago

46'

Salewski comes off the field and Bielik enters.
12:05 PMan hour ago

45'

The second half begins at 974 Stadium!
11:49 AMan hour ago

45'+2

The first half ends goalless at the 974 stadium! Will it be decided in the second half?
11:46 AMan hour ago

43'

Sanchez's shot was well saved by Szczesny.
11:41 AMan hour ago

38'

Lozano's shot goes wide of the goal.
11:29 AMan hour ago

28'

Yellow card for Richard Sanchez for a foul on Poland's counterattack.
11:28 AMan hour ago

25'

Alexis Vega's header following a cross from Herrera from side to side but the ball goes wide of the goal.
11:25 AMan hour ago

23'

A cross looking for Herrera goes wide and out for a goal kick.
11:20 AM2 hours ago

18'

The match begins to close in the midfield and with few arrivals by Poland and Mexico.
11:13 AM2 hours ago

12'

Héctor Moreno's cross into the area is headed by Héctor Moreno but the ball goes over the top of the goal.
11:09 AM2 hours ago

8'

Third corner kick in a row and there is a heavy collision in the area that leaves Montes and Glik down.
11:07 AM2 hours ago

6'

Kaminski arrives at full speed on the right of the area but Gallardo cuts well and sends a corner kick.
11:05 AM2 hours ago

3'

Chcky tries to get the ball but ends up committing the first foul of the game.
11:02 AM2 hours ago

0'

The match begins! Mexico vs Poland in the first day of Group "C".
10:56 AM2 hours ago

The national anthem is already being sung

All set for today's match! For Mexico and Poland there will be few opportunities in this World Cup, so they will have to go out and play all day today. Don't miss it on VAVEL!
10:54 AM2 hours ago

Today's arbitration

They will be in charge of directing the actions for today's match: 

Head Referee: Chris Beath.

Assistant Referee: Ashley Beecham.

Assistant referee: Anton Schetinin.

Fourth official: Stéphanie Frappart.

10:47 AM2 hours ago

10:42 AM2 hours ago

The Mexican national team is warming up

Martino's team is already doing its preparation exercises prior to the match against Poland, which will be crucial to decide the fate of each player.

 

10:37 AM2 hours ago

Poland's confirmed lineup

Michniewikz's team will take the field with these elements that will seek to start the World Cup on the right foot: 

1. W. SZCZĘSNY.

14. J. KIWIOR.

15. K. GLIK.

18. B. BERESZYŃSKI.

21. N. ZALEWSKI.

19. S. SZYMAŃSKI.

10. G. KRYCHOWIAK.

13. J. KAMIŃSKI.

2. M. CASH.

9. R. LEWANDOWSKI.

20. P. ZIELIŃSKI.

10:32 AM2 hours ago

Mexico's confirmed lineup

Tata Martino will start his first World Cup match with this team: 

13. G. OCHOA.

23. J. GALLARDO.

15. H. MORENO.

3. C. MONTES.

19. J. SANCHEZ.

24. L. CHAVEZ.

4. E. ALVAREZ.

16. H. HERRERA.

10. A. VEGA.

20. H. MARTIN.

22. H. LOZANO.

10:27 AM2 hours ago

Surprise in Group "C"

Today there was a great surprise in the first match of the Mexican National Team's group; Saudi Arabia defeated the Argentine team, taking the first three points and becoming momentarily the leader.

10:22 AM3 hours ago

The players are already in 974 stadium

Thus, the Mexican team is already at the stadium where the dream of the Qatar 2022 World Cup will begin against Poland.

 

10:17 AM3 hours ago

Tri's locker room ready

The Mexican national team's equipment is ready for this afternoon's match, and they will be wearing their traditional green jerseys.

 

10:12 AM3 hours ago

10:07 AM3 hours ago

Forward defined

Until a few hours ago, many media reported that Henry Martin, America's striker, won the match against Rogelio Funes Mori and will be the starting striker of the Mexican National Team for its debut in Qatar 2022.
10:02 AM3 hours ago

There is precedent

The only previous meeting between these two teams, Mexico and Poland, took place in the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, where the Europeans won by a score of 3-1, so the Mexican National Team will be looking for revenge in this tournament.
9:57 AM3 hours ago

9:52 AM3 hours ago

How and where to watch Mexico vs Poland live online for the Qatar 2022 World Cup

The match will be broadcast live on television on Sling, Telemundo and Fox Network. 

To follow the broadcast on digital platforms, you can also find it on UFORIA app and Fox Sports app . 

If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the internet, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option to do so.

9:47 AM3 hours ago

Last match between Mexico and Poland

The last and only time this pair of teams faced each other was in November 2017, a match that resulted in a 1-0 score in favor of the Mexican national team, so a very intense duel is expected where both teams will want to take the victory.

On that occasion, the goal was scored by Raúl Jiménez, who is still part of the team for this World Cup, although on that occasion they were coached by Juan Carlos Osorio. 

9:42 AM3 hours ago

Poland's last lineup

The Poles used these elements as starters for their last match in which they managed to beat the Chilean national team:

12. Ł. SKORUPSKI.

14. J. KIWIOR.

15. K. GLIK.

5. J. BEDNAREK.

24. P. FRANKOWSKI.

19. S. SZYMAŃSKI.

10. G. KRYCHOWIAK.

17. S. ŻURKOWSKI.

25. R. GUMNY.

16. K. ŚWIDERSKI.

7. A. MILIK.

9:37 AM3 hours ago

Mexico's last lineup

This is how the Mexican team came out to face its rival in the previous match when it was defeated against Sweden:

13. G. OCHOA.

23. J. GALLARDO.

15. H. MORENO.

3. C. MONTES.

19. J. SANCHEZ.

30. L. CHAVEZ.

16. H. HERRERA.

8. C. RODRIGUEZ.

10. A. VEGA.

20. H. MARTIN.

U. ANTUNA.

9:32 AM3 hours ago

Poland's key player

When it comes to offense, the Polish national team has no other better element than Robert Lewandowski, as he is a world-class striker who has been on a very good run since his arrival at Barcelona in the summer of this year. 

His mobility and strength will be very important for the Polish national team to win the first match and continue with this margin of victory that is very important when it comes to the World Cup. 

9:27 AM3 hours ago

Mexico's key player

Alexis Vega had a great closing in the preparation matches for the Mexican National Team, even scoring a goal in each of them. 

He is a player who always goes forward with a lot of speed and also has a great talent to define when he is in front of the goal. 

That is why he will be fundamental for Martino's team if they want to get the three points in this first match. 

9:22 AM4 hours ago

Poland is on a roll ahead of the World Cup

Two consecutive victories for the Polish national team have its players and coaching staff dreaming of a successful World Cup. 

In the last matches they managed to defeat two teams of good level, Wales, a team that is currently fighting in Group B, and Chile, which did not qualify for the championship but was very close to doing so. 

In this last match, the score was 1-0 for Poland, with Piatek's solitary goal at minute 85', who gave the victory to his team in their last preparation match for the World Cup. 

9:17 AM4 hours ago

Mexico arrives at the World Cup with many doubts

The Mexican national team has had a rather uneasy path throughout its preparation matches for the World Cup, with a rather irregular level and a squad that did not manage to define itself until the last match when they faced Sweden. 

In their last five friendly matches, the team coached by Gerardo Martino had a total of two wins and three losses, the last one against the Swedish national team. 

In that match, the score ended 2-1 against Mexico, and the goal was scored by Alexis Vega, but they could not even manage a draw against a team that did not qualify for Qatar 2022. 

9:12 AM4 hours ago

The match will be played at the 974 stadium

The Mexico vs Poland match will be played at the 974 stadium in Doha, Qatar with a capacity of 40,000 people.

The modernity of the city of Qatar has made 974, a soccer stadium in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha to be inaugurated on November 30, 2021, with the peculiarity of being a temporary venue that will host matches during the 2022 Football World Cup, and after that event it will be dismantled.

This venue owes its name to the fact that it has a modular design and incorporates 974 recycled shipping containers in homage to the site's industrial history, as well as being the international dialing code for Qatar (+974). 

Some of the containers house the stadium's amenities, such as restrooms and concessions, but both the shipping containers and the seats used by the stadium will be dismantled at a later date to provide assistance to underdeveloped countries in Africa. 

This is certainly something never seen before, making it the first temporary venue in the history of a FIFA World Cup.

9:07 AM4 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the World Cup Qatar 2022 match: Mexico vs Poland Live Updates!

My name is Salvador Espino and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.

The first match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup arrives for the teams of Mexico and Poland, which will be present in Group C and will seek to qualify for the round of 16. 

Two teams that will have to compete against one of the top contenders for the title, Argentina, will have to start this competition adding as many points as possible to achieve it, so it will be a very complicated first test for both. 

Mexico comes into this match with very intermittent results, having won two and lost three of its last five matches, the last one in a friendly against Sweden. 

On the other hand, the Polish team is on a bit of a roll, with two consecutive victories, defeating Chile the last time, so this time they will want to start off on the right foot and score points at the beginning of the World Cup. 

 

VAVEL Logo