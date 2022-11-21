Mexico vs Poland LIVE Score Updates: the end is near (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
90'
86'
84'
90'
75'
Ochoa's great save
70'
64'
58'
55'
46'
45'
45'+2
43'
38'
28'
25'
23'
18'
12'
8'
6'
3'
0'
The national anthem is already being sung
Today's arbitration
Head Referee: Chris Beath.
Assistant Referee: Ashley Beecham.
Assistant referee: Anton Schetinin.
Fourth official: Stéphanie Frappart.
Schedule for Mexico vs Poland
Bolivia: 12:00 PM in Tigo Sports
Brazil: 13:00 PM in SportTv
Chile: 12:00 PM in DirecTV Sports
Colombia: 11:00 PM in DirecTV Sports
Ecuador: 11:00 horas in DirecTV Sports y TyC Sports
USA (ET): 12:00 PM in CBS
Spain: 16:00 PM in Cuatro TV
Paraguay: 13:00 PM in DirecTV Sports
Peru: 11:00 PM in DirecTV Sports
Uruguay: 13:00 PM in DirecTV Sports
Venezuela: 12:00 PM in DirecTV Sports
The Mexican national team is warming up
Poland's confirmed lineup
1. W. SZCZĘSNY.
14. J. KIWIOR.
15. K. GLIK.
18. B. BERESZYŃSKI.
21. N. ZALEWSKI.
19. S. SZYMAŃSKI.
10. G. KRYCHOWIAK.
13. J. KAMIŃSKI.
2. M. CASH.
9. R. LEWANDOWSKI.
20. P. ZIELIŃSKI.
Mexico's confirmed lineup
13. G. OCHOA.
23. J. GALLARDO.
15. H. MORENO.
3. C. MONTES.
19. J. SANCHEZ.
24. L. CHAVEZ.
4. E. ALVAREZ.
16. H. HERRERA.
10. A. VEGA.
20. H. MARTIN.
22. H. LOZANO.
Surprise in Group "C"
The players are already in 974 stadium
Tri's locker room ready
LIVE Broadcast begins
In a few moments we will present the match LIVE, all the details, the latest news and much more... Stay tuned to VAVEL to know the line-ups of the match before anyone else!
Forward defined
There is precedent
Stay tuned to follow Mexico vs Poland of the Qatar World Cup 2022
How and where to watch Mexico vs Poland live online for the Qatar 2022 World Cup
To follow the broadcast on digital platforms, you can also find it on UFORIA app and Fox Sports app .
If you prefer to follow it LIVE on the internet, remember that VAVEL USA is your best option to do so.
Last match between Mexico and Poland
On that occasion, the goal was scored by Raúl Jiménez, who is still part of the team for this World Cup, although on that occasion they were coached by Juan Carlos Osorio.
Poland's last lineup
12. Ł. SKORUPSKI.
14. J. KIWIOR.
15. K. GLIK.
5. J. BEDNAREK.
24. P. FRANKOWSKI.
19. S. SZYMAŃSKI.
10. G. KRYCHOWIAK.
17. S. ŻURKOWSKI.
25. R. GUMNY.
16. K. ŚWIDERSKI.
7. A. MILIK.
Mexico's last lineup
13. G. OCHOA.
23. J. GALLARDO.
15. H. MORENO.
3. C. MONTES.
19. J. SANCHEZ.
30. L. CHAVEZ.
16. H. HERRERA.
8. C. RODRIGUEZ.
10. A. VEGA.
20. H. MARTIN.
U. ANTUNA.
Poland's key player
His mobility and strength will be very important for the Polish national team to win the first match and continue with this margin of victory that is very important when it comes to the World Cup.
Mexico's key player
He is a player who always goes forward with a lot of speed and also has a great talent to define when he is in front of the goal.
That is why he will be fundamental for Martino's team if they want to get the three points in this first match.
Poland is on a roll ahead of the World Cup
In the last matches they managed to defeat two teams of good level, Wales, a team that is currently fighting in Group B, and Chile, which did not qualify for the championship but was very close to doing so.
In this last match, the score was 1-0 for Poland, with Piatek's solitary goal at minute 85', who gave the victory to his team in their last preparation match for the World Cup.
Mexico arrives at the World Cup with many doubts
In their last five friendly matches, the team coached by Gerardo Martino had a total of two wins and three losses, the last one against the Swedish national team.
In that match, the score ended 2-1 against Mexico, and the goal was scored by Alexis Vega, but they could not even manage a draw against a team that did not qualify for Qatar 2022.
The match will be played at the 974 stadium
The modernity of the city of Qatar has made 974, a soccer stadium in Ras Abu Aboud, Doha to be inaugurated on November 30, 2021, with the peculiarity of being a temporary venue that will host matches during the 2022 Football World Cup, and after that event it will be dismantled.
This venue owes its name to the fact that it has a modular design and incorporates 974 recycled shipping containers in homage to the site's industrial history, as well as being the international dialing code for Qatar (+974).
Some of the containers house the stadium's amenities, such as restrooms and concessions, but both the shipping containers and the seats used by the stadium will be dismantled at a later date to provide assistance to underdeveloped countries in Africa.
This is certainly something never seen before, making it the first temporary venue in the history of a FIFA World Cup.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the World Cup Qatar 2022 match: Mexico vs Poland Live Updates!
The first match of the Qatar 2022 World Cup arrives for the teams of Mexico and Poland, which will be present in Group C and will seek to qualify for the round of 16.
Two teams that will have to compete against one of the top contenders for the title, Argentina, will have to start this competition adding as many points as possible to achieve it, so it will be a very complicated first test for both.
Mexico comes into this match with very intermittent results, having won two and lost three of its last five matches, the last one in a friendly against Sweden.
On the other hand, the Polish team is on a bit of a roll, with two consecutive victories, defeating Chile the last time, so this time they will want to start off on the right foot and score points at the beginning of the World Cup.