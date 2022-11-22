Spain vs Costa Rica: LIVE Score Updates in World Cup (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Spain vs Costa Rica live stream
Where and how to watch Spain vs Costa Rica live online
Spain vs Costa Rica can be tuned in from ViX live streams, Fox Sports App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match of Spain vs Costa Rica, matchday 1 of the Qatar 2022 World Cup?
Argentina: 12:00 noon
Bolivia: 11:00 a.m.
Brazil: 12:00 noon
Chile: 12:00 noon
Colombia: 10:00 a.m.
Ecuador: 10:00 a.m.
Spain: 4:00 p.m.
United States: 10:00 a.m. PT and 12:00 p.m. ET
Mexico: 10:00 a.m.
Paraguay: 10:00 a.m.
Peru: 12:00 noon
Uruguay: 12:00 noon
Venezuela: 11:00 a.m.
Statements Costa Rica
"The essence never changes, the forms do". Regarding the Costa Rican way of being, we have to work and evolve. I am the one who has learned the most. We have to keep adding things, things that I think I can contribute. There are things I want to see different, to add things to the Costa Rican way of playing".
"The team is very strong emotionally. Winning the playoffs was the end of something that started in a complicated way. Of acid and cruel moments. There was no optimism, but the group came together to do things. The ambition never changed. If there is a strong group that I have led, it is this one. If there is a tactically strong group, it is this one. They have always given me guarantees and that gives me peace of mind. It is a mature group that knows where it is going. Emotionally, very strong.
Statements Spain
"The leader of any national team must be the coach. He is the one who makes the decisions. Of course I am the leader of the national team. I decide who plays, who gets called up? But he is a leader who has to give power to the players who are the ones on the field in difficult situations. I am delighted to be in my first World Cup as coach."
"It always happens to us in Spain and in all countries. Decisions are always judged. It was a 10- or 15-day injury and the first two games I couldn't play. I do what is best for the country. Imagine if I listen to those in Valencia or what Gayà wanted, which is normal, and Jordi Alba gets injured. I have no full-backs to make my debut? Imagine what you would say about me. The best thing for the team is to call up another player and have two left-backs in full condition. Left back is the only position that can't be expected. If he was in another position I would stick with him. And I feel sorry for him, because he's a great guy and he's been very unlucky. He twists his ankle all by himself on a cross-remate. I'm sure he'll get something positive out of it in the future."
"We give the players information about the opponent on the day of the match. That's the day when we analyze. During the week we already do work focused on the rival, but we give the players the information the same day. Maximum respect to Costa Rica. When I made a mistake, it was a mistake, maybe because I was stupid. It is clear that those who make a point of it are never wrong, but I am. And I apologize without any problem".
Costa Rica's probable lineup
Spain's probable lineup
How does Costa Rica arrive?
How does Spain arrive?