Japan vs Costa Rica Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in World Cup Qatar 2022

How to watch Japan vs Costa Rica live?
If you want to watch Japan vs Costa Rica live on TV, your option is: Telemundo Deportes and Fox Sports.
If you want to watch it on streaming, your option is: Fox Sports APP and Peacook.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Japan vs Costa Rica?
This is the kick-off time for the Japan vs Costa Rica match on November 27, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 7:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and TyC Sports
Bolivia: 6:00 hrs. - Tigo Sports and Claro Sports
Brazil: 7:00 hrs. - Globo and SporTV
Chile: 6:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Colombia: 5:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports
Ecuador: 5:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Spain: 18:00 hrs. - Gol Mundial
Mexico: 4:00 hrs. - TUDN and Sky HD
Paraguay: 6:00 hrs. - Tigo Sports and Claro Sports
Peru: 5:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Uruguay: 7:00 hrs. - DIRECTV Sports and Claro Sports
Possible starting XI- Costa Rica
Keylor Navas; Carlos Martínez, Óscar Duarte, Francisco Calvo, Bryan Oviedo; Keysher Fuller, Celso Borges, Yeltsin Tejeda, Jewinson Bennette; Joel Campbell y Anthony Contreras.
Possible XI titular- Japan
Shuichi Gonda; Yuto Nagatomo, Maya Yoshida, Kou Itakura, Hiroki Sakai; Wataru Endo, Ao Tanaka, Junya Ito, Daechi Kamada, Takefusa Kubo; Daizen Maeda.
Pre-match conference
Luis Fernando Suarez was reflective and blunt about the hard loss against Spain: "We did the opposite. We didn't have the ball, there was no offensive proposal, we tried to recover the ball and lost it quickly. We were not productive at all".
On how to approach the match against Japan, he warned: "I have to tell my players that we did this wrong, this on a regular basis and we have to be aware of the responsibility, starting with mine, for my faults. After that, when we talk, forget everything. I know it is complicated, but it is the first step. In the next games we have to do totally different things. There are players to do different things.
Japan coach Hajime Moriyasu said after his team's success against Germany: "On the day of a match we celebrate if we win or feel frustrated if we lose, but we always think about the things we could have done better and start to prepare for the next game in a positive way".
Team Roster - Costa Rica
Coach Luis Fernando Suarez called up 26 players for the orbital tournament, these are the selected players of the Costa Rica team.
Team Roster - Japan
Coach Hajime Moriyasu called up 26 players for the orbital tournament, these are the selected players of the Japanese team.
Match Officials
Referee: Michael Oliver (Inglaterra)
Assistant 1: Stuart Burt (Inglaterra)
Assistant 2: Simon Bennett (Inglaterra)
Fourth official: Maguette Ndiaye (Senegal)
VAR: Jerome Brisard (Francia)
AVAR: Benoit Millot (Francia)
Offside VAR: Cyril Gringore (Francia)
Support VAR: Adil Zourak (Marruecos)
Key player - Costa Rica
One of Costa Rica's most outstanding players is 30-year-old Joel Campbell. Currently playing for Club Leon of Liga MX, the Tico winger-goalkeeper is playing in his third World Cup, having already played 8 games in World Cups, scoring just one goal. In the first match against Spain, Campbell was a starter, playing all 90 minutes in the loss to La Roja.
Key player - Japan
One of the most prominent players in Japan is 33-year-old Shuichi Gonda. Currently playing for Shimizu S-Pulse in the J1 League, the goalkeeper is playing in his first World Cup, although he was called up for the World Cup in Brazil 2014, he did not have minutes in that tournament. In the first match against Germany, Gonda was one of the stars of the match after his participation in Russia 2018, and during the European Qualifiers for the Qatar 2022 World Cup he played four matches, scoring three goals.
History Japan vs Costa Rica
This will be the third meeting between Japan and Costa Rica in their history, although the first in official competitions.
The first meeting took place on June 2, 2014, prior to the Brazil 2014 World Cup, with Japan winning 3-1.
While, the second meeting was played on September 11, 2018, with Japan winning 3-0.
For the Japanese, this is their 7th participation in the World Cup finals, who have not missed the World Cup since France 98', while Costa Rica is now in its 6th participation in the World Cup, accumulating three consecutive participations, being a regular attendee since the Brazil 2014 edition.
News - Costa Rica
Costa Rica qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after placing fourth in the CONCACAF octagonal final, with 25 points out of a possible 42, with a 59.52% performance, which forced them to play the World Cup playoff against New Zealand, an opponent they defeated in a single match by a score of 1-0. In total, they played 15 games in the qualifiers, won 8, drew 4 and lost 3, scored 14 goals and conceded 8.
Last three matches
Uzbekistan 1 - 2 Costa Rica (International Friendly)
Costa Rica 2 - 0 Nigeria (International Friendly)
Spain 7 - 0 Costa Rica (1st matchday World Cup)
News - Japan
Japan qualified for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar after winning Group F of the AFC qualifiers with 24 points out of a possible 24, while in the final hexagonal qualifying round they were placed in Group B, where they obtained 22 points out of 30 points to qualify in second place, avoiding the World Cup play-offs. In total, it played 18 matches in the qualifiers, winning 15, drawing 2 and losing 1, scoring 58 goals and conceding 8.
Last three matches
Japan 0 - 0 Ecuador (International Friendly)
Japan 1 - 2 Canada (International Friendly)
Germany 1 - 2 Japan (1st matchday World Cup)
The stadium
The Japan vs Costa Rica match will be played at the Ahmad bin Ali Stadium, located in the city of Al Rayyan in Qatar. This venue, inaugurated on December 18, 2020, on the occasion of the final of the Amir Cup 2020, has a capacity of 45,302 spectators, although its capacity can be adapted depending on the event. The venue will host seven matches in total: six group matches and one match in the round of 16.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the match Japan vs Costa Rica, valid for date one of group E of the group stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar.
My name is Mario Meza May and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, where if it is no more on VAVEL.
