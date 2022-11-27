Cameroon vs Serbia: Live Stream, How to Watch on TV and Score Updates in World Cup Qatar 2022

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Cameroon vs Serbiain World Cup Qatar 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Cameroon vs Serbia match in the second day of Group G at the World Cup.
What time is Cameroon vs Serbia match for World Cup Qatar 2022?
This is the start time of the game Cameroon vs Serbiaof November 28th, in several countries:
México: 04:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 07:00 horas
Chile: 07:00 horas
Colombia: 05:00 horas
Perú: 05:00 horas
EE.UU.: 05:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 05:00 horas
Uruguay: 07:00 horas
Paraguay: 07:00 horas
España: 11:00 horas
Where and how to watch Cameroon vs Serbia live
The match will be broadcasted on TUDN.
If you want to watch Cameroon vs Serbia in streaming, you can watch it on Vix+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the second meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the balance a little to their side, as Serbia is dominant with the only victory, leaving 0 draws and 0 Cameroonian victories, in addition to these two teams have no World Cup past.
Serbia 4-3 Cameroon, 5 Jun, 2010, International Friendlies
How is Cameroon coming?
The locals are coming from a not very good streak, coming from losing 1-0 to Switzerland in their World Cup debut in Qatar in the last match, having a streak of 0 wins, 2 draws and 3 defeats, so they will not want to continue with the defeats and will seek to hold on to the World Cup, looking to get out of it well.
Switzerland 1-0 Cameroon, 24 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Cameroon 1-1 Panama, 18 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Cameroon 1-1 Jamaica, 9 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
South Korea 1-0 Cameroon, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Cameroon 0-2 Uzbekistan, 23 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
How is Serbia coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, having their last victory against the national team of Bahrain, winning 1-5 in their last friendly and in their debut in Qatar they ended up losing 2-0 against Brazil, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make the mistakes of the last match, which could leave them out.
Brazil 2-0 Serbia, 24 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Bahrain 1-5 Serbia, 18 Nov, 2022, International Friendlies
Norway 0-2 Serbia, 27 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Serbia 4-1 Sweden, 24 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Slovenia 2-2 Serbia, 12 Jun, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Watch out for this Cameroon player
The German-Cameroonian striker, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting has had a good performance, playing 1 game at the moment as a starter and 0 as a substitute, with o goals in the World Cup and 0 assists, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition, in the duel against Switzerland he failed to score a goal to be present in the duel, so now he will seek to be present on the scoreboard and get the three points that life them in the World Cup.
Watch out for this player from Serbia
Serbia's forward, 22-year-old Dušan Vlahović has had a good performance, the attacker has played 1 game as a starter and 0 as a substitute with his national team, but has failed to score a goal, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory for his team, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through with Juventus, where he has played 10 games and scored 6 goals, because against Brazil he failed to make himself present with a goal and they ended up falling with a surprising 2-0.
How Serbia plays
The White Eagles is a team with great figures like Jovic, Tadic, Vlahovic. But they stand out in their game. Stojkovic's team usually plays with a 3-4-3 and sometimes with 3-4-1-2 with two pure center forwards, liking to populate the midfield and keep possession, the tactical system that will possibly propose in this World Cup will be the second named and will play with Tadic tucked behind the two strikers Vlahovic and Mitrovic.
Coach
Cameroon's national coach is Rigobert Song, he has hardly any coaching experience, but he has managed to qualify his life's team to the World Cup after missing out on Russia 2018.
Top players
In addition to Zambo Anguissa, Cameroon's opponents should be wary of André Onana, a goalkeeper who is inconsistent but capable of playing great matches; Maxim Choupo-Moting, a player who has made a name for himself in recent weeks and who is in top form for the World Cup; and Toko Ekambi, former Villarreal striker, who is in this World Cup after scoring one of his goals.
Candidate for one of its legends
When Samuel Etto gave his predictions about the results of this World Cup, he gave the Cameroon team as a great protagonist of this cup, it remains to be seen if the prediction of the former African player is fulfilled, what can be said at the moment is that African teams are always presented as tough rivals in the orbital competitions, but when it comes to seeing their results, very few have had a really outstanding participation.
He will be looking to contribute his experience
Of that generation of the 90's, with Roger Milla, Oman Biyik, very little remains and it was thought that it could become a real protagonist in the World Cups, however, the African team has been diluted and is presented to the cups as the Cinderella of their groups, Rigobert Song.
The former national team player, now on the bench, will have the difficult mission of improving Cameroon's results; his experience will be important for his team to achieve a good result.
