Cardiff City vs Aston Villa: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

Tune in here Cardiff City vs Aston Villa Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Cardiff City vs Aston Villa live, as well as the latest information from Cardiff City Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match Cardiff City vs Aston Villa live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch Cardiff City vs Aston Villa match live on TV and online?
The match Cardiff City vs Aston Villa will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is Cardiff City vs Aston Villa?
This is the kick-off time for the Cardiff City vs Aston Villa match on November 30, 2022 in various countries:
Argentina: 16:30 hrs. -
Bolivia: 15:30 hrs. -
Brazil: 16:30 hrs. -
Chile: 15:30 hrs. -
Colombia: 14:30 hrs. -
Ecuador: 14:30 hrs. -
Spain: 21:30 hrs. -
Mexico: 13:30 hrs. -
Paraguay: 15:30 hrs. -
Peru: 14:30 hrs. -
Uruguay: 16:30 hrs. -
Key player at Aston Villa
One of the players to take into account in Aston Villa is Leon Bailey, the 25 year old Jamaican born left wing attacker, has played 14 games in the current edition of the Premier League, in which he already has two assists and three goals, these against; Manchester City, Brentford and Manchester United.
Key player at Cardiff City
One of the most outstanding players in Cardiff City is Callum Robinson, the 27-year-old left-sided attacker born in Ireland, has played 15 games so far in the EFL Championship 2022-2023, in which he already has four assists and three goals, these against Burnley, Wigan Athletic and Hull City.
History Cardiff City vs Aston Villa
In total, the two teams have met 54 times, Aston Villa dominate the record with 27 wins, there have been six draws and Cardiff City have won 21 meetings.
In terms of goals, the record is also dominated by Aston Villa with 77 goals to Cardiff City's 60.
Actuality - Aston Villa
Aston Villa has been having a bad performance in the Premier League 2022-2023, after playing 15 games they are in the 12th position of the table with 18 points, this score was achieved after winning five games, drawing three and losing seven, they have also scored 16 goals and conceded 22, for a goal difference of -6.
Aston Villa 3 - 1 Manchester United
- Last three matches
Manchester United 4 - 2 Aston Villa
Brighton 1 - 2 Aston Villa
Actuality - Cardiff City
Cardiff City has been playing a bad role in the current edition of the EFL Campionship, because after playing a total of 21 matches, they are in the 19th position in the standings with 24 points, this after winning seven matches, drawing three and losing 11, leaving a goal difference of -8, this after scoring 17 goals and conceding 25.
Sunderland 0 - 1 Cardiff City
- Last three matches
Cardiff City 2 - 3 Hull City
Cardiff City 0 - 1 Sheffield United
The match will be played at the Cardiff City Stadium
The match between Cardiff City and Aston Villa will take place at the Cardiff City Stadium in the city of Cardiff (Wales), the stadium is where Cardiff City Football Club plays its home matches, it was built in 2009 and has a capacity for approximately 33,300 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of Cardiff City vs Aston Villa, valid for friendly match 2022.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.