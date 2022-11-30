Fenerbahce vs Rayo Vallecano: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match
11:51 PMan hour ago

Tune in here Fenerbahce vs Rayo Vallecano Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Fenerbahce vs Rayo Vallecano live match, as well as the latest information from Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
11:51 PMan hour ago

How to watch Fenerbahce vs Rayo Vallecano Live Stream on TV and Online?

Fenerbahce vs Rayo Vallecano will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

11:49 PMan hour ago

What time is Fenerbahce vs Rayo Vallecano Friendly Match?

This is the start time of the game Fenerbahce vs Rayo Vallecano of November 30th, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:00 PM
Bolivia: 1:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Chile: 2:00 PM
Colombia: 12:00 PM
Ecuador: 12:00 PM
USA (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 2:00 PM
Peru: 12:00 PM
Uruguay: 2:00 PM

11:45 PMan hour ago

All set

11:43 PMan hour ago

Key player - Rayo Vallecano

In Rayo Vallecano, the presence of Isi Palazón stands out. The 27-year-old Spanish midfielder is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Spanish league he has three goals and three assists in 13 games played, where he has started 12 of them. He has played a total of 996 minutes.
11:41 PMan hour ago

Key player - Fenerbahce

The presence of Diego Rossi stands out in Fenerbahce. The 24-year-old Uruguayan striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Turkish league he has three goals and one assist in 12 matches played, where he has started four of them. He has played a total of 427 minutes.
11:37 PMan hour ago

Rayo Vallecano

Rayo Vallecano starts its tour in Turkey in the middle of the break that the season made due to the World Cup. The Spanish team will play two friendly matches during their stay, this one against Fenerbahce and another one against Galatasaray, on December 3, taking into account that competitions will resume for the team on December 21 in the Copa del Rey when they face Saguntino.

Beyond the fact that the purpose of LaLiga is to promote the internationalization of its teams, the main attraction of this tour is Falcao García, who before joining the Vallecas team, played in Turkish soccer with Galatasaray, a team with which he scored 20 goals in 43 matches. In the league, Rayo Vallecano is in eighth place in the table.

11:32 PMan hour ago

Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce enjoys the break being the leader of the Turkish league. However, they have been working on several aspects, after the last match played in the competition ended in defeat, so this match and the next one against Villarreal, will serve to correct details for when they officially resume their calendar playing in the Turkish Cup against Istanbulspor.

11:27 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium.

The match Fenerbahce vs Rayo Vallecano will be played at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium, located in the neighborhood of Fenerbahçe, in the municipal district of Kadıköy, in the Greater Municipality of the city of Esambul, in Turkey. This venue, inaugurated in 1907, has a capacity of 55,509 spectators.
11:22 PMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Friendly match: Fenerbahce vs Rayo Vallecano Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
