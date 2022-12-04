England vs Senegal LIVE Score Updates: warming up the spirits (0-0)

ADVERTISEMENT
35'
Despite England's dominance with the ball, scoring opportunities have been similar for both teams.
30'
Both teams are constant in the opponent's areas, but fail to score an important action
25'
Dia had a chance to open the scoring, shooting at the English goal, but his shot went over the top.
20'
Senegal tries to make danger, but the English defense does not allow the passage.
15'
England don't let their arms down and Harry Kane is the one who tries to create the most danger.
10'
The match is very even, being back and forth, both teams want the goal.
5'
England start with everything, squeezing Senegal's defense, but the lions do not lag behind and try to respond.
The match kicks off
The match between England and Senegal is ready, at the Al Bayt Stadium, where you can see a stadium with many people.
The anthems are played
Both teams sing their anthems for this World Cup match at the Al Bayt Stadium.
They take the field
Both teams take the field for the start of this World Cup match at the Al Bayt Stadium.
Most applauded
Harry Maguire, the second most cheered player by the England crowd in Al Bayt, before the match against Senegal, Harry Kane is the most cheered player.
England's next matches
The home side are coming off a 3-0 win over Wales in the last match, but still have several matches to play.
Thu., Mar. 23 Italy vs. England, Euro Cup Qualifiers
Sun., Mar. 26 England vs Ukraine, European Championship Qualifiers
Thu., Mar. 23 Italy vs. England, Euro Cup Qualifiers
Sun., Mar. 26 England vs Ukraine, European Championship Qualifiers
Senegal's XI
This is the XI with which the visitors will take the field at the Al Bayt Stadium, match corresponding to the round of 16 of the World Cup.
📋✅ Le onze de départ des lions du Sénégal contre l’Angleterre. #ENGSEN #FIFAWorldCup | #MankoWutiNdamli pic.twitter.com/rozrKVu5ZD— FSF (@Fsfofficielle) December 4, 2022
England's XI
This is the XI with which the home team will take the field at the Al Bayt Stadium, a match corresponding to the round of 16 of the World Cup.
Ready for the Round of 16! 🙌 pic.twitter.com/Mv4DoEsBO6— England (@England) December 4, 2022
Great entrance
Great entrance for the duel between England and Senegal, a full house is expected for this match where the fans do not abandon their national team.
How England fared
This is how the Group B table went, where England is at the top of the group with 7 points, 2 more than the United States.
Team JJ Dif. G Pts
England 3 +7 7
USA 3 +1 5
Iran 3 -3 3
Wales 3 -5 1
How Senegal fared
This is how the Group A table went, where the Netherlands is at the top of the group with 7 points, 1 more than Senegal.
Team JJ Diff. G Pts
Netherlands 3 +4 7
Senegal 3 +1 6
Ecuador 3 +1 4
Qatar 3 -6 0
They are warming up
The two teams are warming up and getting ready for the kick-off in a few minutes of this match.
Al Bayt Stadium
Al Bayt Stadium is a soccer stadium located in Jor, Qatar. It is one of the official venues for this 2022 World Cup. It has a capacity of 68,895 people. It is currently the home of Al Khor SC, being inaugurated on November 30, 2021.
No favorites
Maximum equality in this match where the ticket to the quarterfinals will be decided, where England will seek to be a protagonist in this World Cup and Senegal seeks the same as they come from winning the African Cup of Nations.
Tune in here England vs Senegal World Cup Qatar 2022
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this England vs Senegal match in the round of 16 of the World Cup.
What time is England vs Senegal match for World Cup Qatar 2022?
This is the start time of the game England vs Senegal of December 04th, in several countries:
México: 13:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 horas
Chile: 14:00 horas
Colombia: 13:00 horas
Perú: 13:00 horas
EE.UU.: 14:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:00 horas
Uruguay: 15:00 horas
Paraguay: 14:00 horas
España: 20:00 horas
Where and how to watch England vs Senegal live
The match will be broadcasted on Sky.
If you want to watch England vs Senegal in streaming, you can watch it on Blue to go.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the first meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to increase the record and tip the balance a little to their side, as the English come as strong favorites.
How are England coming?
The locals are coming from a not very good streak, coming from a 3-0 win against Wales in the last World Cup match, having a streak of 2 wins, 2 draws and 1 loss, so they will not want to continue with the defeats and will seek to hold on to the World Cup, looking to get out of it well.
Wales 0-3 England, 29 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
England 0-0 United States, 25 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
England 6-2 Iran, 21 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
England 3-3 Germany, 26 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
Italy 1-0 England, 23 Sep, 2022, UEFA Nations League
How is Senegal coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have performed well, having their last victory against the Ecuadorian national team, winning 2-1 in their last World Cup match, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 loss, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need not to make mistakes, so that they can move with a lot of confidence to the quarterfinals.
Ecuador 1-2 Senegal, 29 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Qatar 1-3 Senegal, 25 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Senegal 0-2 Netherlands, 21 Nov, 2022, FIFA World Cup
Senegal 1-1 Iran, 27 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Bolivia 0-2 Senegal, 24 Sep, 2022, International Friendlies
Watch out for this England player
The English striker, Marcus Rashford has had a good performance, playing 2 games at the moment as a substitute and 1 as a substitute, with 3 goals in the World Cup and 0 assists, being the main striker of the team, being the one who carries the team in the most important moments despite having high caliber competition, In the duel against Wales he scored a double goal to be present in the duel, so now he will try to be present in the scoreboard and get the ticket in the next World Cup match and not say goodbye to the competition, where this new generation of English players is characterized by youth, but also by experience.
Watch out for this player from Senegal
The 31 year old Senegalese forward, Kalidou Koulibaly has had a good performance, the attacker has played 3 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute with his national team, managing to score 1 goal, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment that is currently happening with Chelsea, where he has played 8 games and scored 1 goal and 0 assists, because against Ecuador he managed to be present with 1 goal and they ended up winning with a surprising 2-1.
England call-up list
Goalkeepers: 1. Jordan Pickford (Everton), 13. Nick Pope (Newcastle), 23. Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal).
Defenders: 6. Harry Maguire (Manchester United), 5. John Stones (Manchester City), 15. Eric Dier (Tottenham Hotspur), 16. Connor Coady (Everton), 3. Luke Shaw (Manchester United), 12. Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), 18. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), 21. Benjamin White (Arsenal), 2. Kyle Walker (Manchester City).
Midfielders: 22. Jude Bellingham (Borussia Dortmund, 26. Connor Gallagher (Chelsea), 8. Jordan Henderson (Liverpool), 19. Mason Mount (Chelsea), 14. Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) y 4. Declan Rice (West Ham).
Forwards: 20. Phil Foden (Manchester City), 7. Jack Grealish (Manchester City), 9. Harry Kane (Tottenham), 25. James Maddison (Leicester), 11. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), 17. Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), 10. Raheem Sterling (Chelsea) y 24. Callum Wilson (Newcastle).
Senegal call-up list
These are the 26 elements that coach Aliou Cissé decided to call up for the Qatar 2022 World Cup for Senegal.
Goalkeepers: Edouard Mendy (Chelsea), Alfred Gomis (Stade Rennes), Seny Dieng (Queens Park Rangers).
Defenders: Ismail Jakobs (Monaco), Formose Mendy (Amiens), Kalidou Koulibaly (Chelsea), Pape Abou Cissé (Olympiakos), Abdou Diallo (Leipzig), Youssouf Sabaly (Betis), Fodé Ballo-Touré (Milan).
Midfielders: Pape Matar Sarr (Tottenham), Krepin Diatta (Monaco), Pathé Ciss (Rayo Vallecano), Pape Gueye (Marseille), Nampalys Mendy (Leicester), Idrissa Gana Gueye (Everton), Moustapha Name (Paphos), M.Loum Ndiaye (Reading), Cheikhou Kouyate (Nottingham Forest).
Forwards: Sadio Mané (Bayern), Ismailia Sarr (Watford), Bamba Dieng (Marseille), Iliman Ndiaye (Sheffield United), Boulaye Dia (Salernitana), Famara Diédhiou (Alanyaspor), Nico Jackson (Villarreal).
Senegal at the World Cup
Senegal will be playing the third World Cup in its history. The first time was in Korea and Japan 2022 reaching the Quarterfinals in what has been their best performance; second time in Russia 2018 reaching the Group Stage.
They arrive with high expectations considering that they are the current champions of the African Cup of Nations.
England in the World Cups
World champions in 1966, England in recent World Cups have fallen far short of being in a final again, in Russia 2018 they came close to touching glory, in 2014 they were eliminated in the first round and in 2010 reaching the round of 16.