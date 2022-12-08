Deportivo Pereira vs Independiente MedellIn: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga BetPlay Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned to follow Deportivo Pereira vs Deportivo Independiente Medellin live on TV
How to watch Deportivo Pereira vs Deportivo Independiente Medellín live?
If you want to watch it by streaming, your option is: Win sports online.
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL.com is your best option.
What time is Deportivo Pereira vs Deportivo Independiente Medellín?
Argentina: 21:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Bolivia: 21:00 hrs. - Gana deportes online
Brazil: 21:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Chile: 21:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Colombia: 19:00 hrs. - Win sports +
Ecuador: 19:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Spain: 2:00 hrs. - Win sports online (December 5)
Mexico: 18:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Paraguay: 20:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Peru: 19:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Uruguay: 21:00 hrs. - Win sports online
Australia: 11:00 hrs. - Win online sports (December 8)
India: 5:30 hrs. - Win sports online (December 8)
Nigeria: 01:00 hrs. - Win sports online (December 8)
South Africa: 02:00 hrs. - Win Sports Online (December 8)
Japan: 09:00 hrs. - Win Sports Online (December 8)
Outstanding player at Deportivo Independiente Medellín
Outstanding player at Deportivo Pereira
Possible alignments
Goalkeeper: Castillo
Defenders: Mosquera, Correa, Ramírez
Midfielders: Zuluaga, Vásquez, Medina, Fory, Berrio
Forward: Leon, Castro
Medellin:
Goalkeeper: Mosquera
Defenders: Arboleda, Moreno, Cadavid, Gómez
Midfielders: Arregui, Riacurte, Pardo, Hernández
Forward: Pons, Cambindo
Arbitration group
Assistant No. 1: Sebastian Vela - Bogota
Assistant No. 2: Mary Blanco - Boyacá
Fourth official: Luis Matorel - Bolivar
VAR: Nicolás Rodríguez - Bogotá
AVAR: Luis Trujillo - Valle
History
There were 301 goals scored by the red paisa, while there were 232 screamed by the matecaña.
Goal scorers:
- Vicente Grecco (Medellín) 10 goals.
- Jaime Gutiérrez (Medellín) 9 goals
- Eusebio Escobar (Pereira) 8
- Benjamín Cardona (Pereira) 7
Medellín wants seventh
Medellin could not go ahead in the series and the tie makes many think that everything is served for the local team, it will be time for the red team to show what they can do away from home.
DIM has not lost in 4 matchdays, and in their last 5 matches, they have won 2, tied 2 and lost 1, scoring 5 goals and conceding 4.
Medellin already won away in difficult fields with strong rivals as they were: America in Cali, Millonarios in Bogota, Union Magdalena in Santa Marta and by BetPlay Cup to Tolima in Ibague.
Last 5 matches:
- Águilas Doradas 1-0 Independiente Medellín
- Independiente Medellín 2-1 Águilas Doradas
- Independiente Medellin 2-1 America de Cali
- Deportivo Pasto 0-0 Independiente Medellín
- Independiente Medellin 1-1 Deportivo Pereira
Pereira and its dream of becoming champion for the first time
Pereira will now have to be the one to impose the rules of the game and overcome an opponent that has done very well away from home, but the Matecaña team is very strong at home and that means we will see a great game.
Club from the capital of Risaralda comes with a dream current, winning 3 of the last 5 matches they played, tying 1 and losing 1. They have not lost for 4 dates and scored 10 goals, while conceding 5 against.
Last 5 matches:
- Millonarios 2-0 Deportivo Pereira
- Deportivo Pereira 2-1 Millonarios
- Deportivo Pereira 5-1 Independiente Santa Fe
- Junior 0-2 Deportivo Pereira
- Independiente Medellin 1-1 Deportivo Pereira
The match will be played at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas Stadium.
Fotografia ciudad región