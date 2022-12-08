Deportivo Pereira vs Independiente MedellIn: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Liga BetPlay Match
Stay tuned to follow Deportivo Pereira vs Deportivo Independiente Medellin live on TV

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Deportivo Pereira vs Deportivo Independiente Medellin live stream, as well as the latest information from Hernan Ramirez Villegas Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of Deportivo Pereira vs Deportivo Independiente Medellin live with VAVEL's comments.
Outstanding player at Deportivo Independiente Medellín

One of the most outstanding players in Deportivo Independiente Medellin is Diber Cambindo, the 26 year old Colombian born center forward has played 25 games in the current edition of the BetPlay League, in that amount of games he already has four assists and 11 goals, these against; Once Caldas, Pereira, Atletico Nacional twice, America de Cali twice, Envigado F.C., Alianza Petrolera, Atletico Bucaramanga, Millonarios and America de Cali.
Outstanding player at Deportivo Pereira

One of the players to keep in mind in Deportivo Pereira is Leonardo Castro, the 30-year-old Colombian-born center forward has played 24 games so far in the BetPlay 2022-II League, in that number of games he already has four assists and 14 goals, these against; Jaguares de Córdoba, Cortuluá, La Equidad, Águilas Doradas, Deportes Tolima, Millonarios, Atlético Nacional, Atlético Bucaramanga. On the other hand, against Junior de Barranquilla, Independiente Santa Fe and Independiente Medellín, on two occasions.
Possible alignments

Pereira:

Goalkeeper: Castillo

Defenders: Mosquera, Correa, Ramírez

Midfielders: Zuluaga, Vásquez, Medina, Fory, Berrio

Forward: Leon, Castro

Medellin:

Goalkeeper: Mosquera

Defenders: Arboleda, Moreno, Cadavid, Gómez

Midfielders: Arregui, Riacurte, Pardo, Hernández

Forward: Pons, Cambindo

Arbitration group

Center: Carlos Ortega - Bolivar
Assistant No. 1: Sebastian Vela - Bogota

Assistant No. 2: Mary Blanco - Boyacá

Fourth official: Luis Matorel - Bolivar

VAR: Nicolás Rodríguez - Bogotá

AVAR: Luis Trujillo - Valle

History

There have been 180 matches in the history between the two teams, Deportivo Pereira won on 47 occasions, there were 58 tied matches and Independiente Medellín took the 3 points in 75 games.

There were 301 goals scored by the red paisa, while there were 232 screamed by the matecaña.

Goal scorers:

  • Vicente Grecco (Medellín) 10 goals.
  • Jaime Gutiérrez (Medellín) 9 goals
  • Eusebio Escobar (Pereira) 8
  • Benjamín Cardona (Pereira) 7
Medellín wants seventh

Independiente Medellin wants to touch the seventh heaven and shout champion away. It is a tough match, because Pereira has been very strong at home, but the red of Antioquia already knows what it is like to face strong teams in their fields, but leave them without points at home.

Medellin could not go ahead in the series and the tie makes many think that everything is served for the local team, it will be time for the red team to show what they can do away from home.

DIM has not lost in 4 matchdays, and in their last 5 matches, they have won 2, tied 2 and lost 1, scoring 5 goals and conceding 4.

Medellin already won away in difficult fields with strong rivals as they were: America in Cali, Millonarios in Bogota, Union Magdalena in Santa Marta and by BetPlay Cup to Tolima in Ibague.

Last 5 matches:

  • Águilas Doradas 1-0 Independiente Medellín
  • Independiente Medellín 2-1 Águilas Doradas
  • Independiente Medellin 2-1 America de Cali
  • Deportivo Pasto 0-0 Independiente Medellín
  • Independiente Medellin 1-1 Deportivo Pereira
Pereira and its dream of becoming champion for the first time

Deportivo Pereira is living a dream and they do not want to wake up without the Cup. They got an excellent result in the first leg, withstood the offensive waves of their rival and their goalkeeper was the great figure by saving penalties and denying two very clear goals to DIM with phenomenal saves. 

Pereira will now have to be the one to impose the rules of the game and overcome an opponent that has done very well away from home, but the Matecaña team is very strong at home and that means we will see a great game.

Club from the capital of Risaralda comes with a dream current, winning 3 of the last 5 matches they played, tying 1 and losing 1. They have not lost for 4 dates and scored 10 goals, while conceding 5 against.

Last 5 matches:

  • Millonarios 2-0 Deportivo Pereira
  • Deportivo Pereira 2-1 Millonarios
  • Deportivo Pereira 5-1 Independiente Santa Fe
  • Junior 0-2 Deportivo Pereira
  • Independiente Medellin 1-1 Deportivo Pereira
The match will be played at the Hernán Ramírez Villegas Stadium.

The match Deportivo Pereira vs Independiente Medellin will be played at the Hernan Ramirez Villegas Stadium, located in the city of Pereira, in the department of Risaralda, Colombia. This stadium, inaugurated in 1971, has a capacity for 30,297 spectators.

Fotografia ciudad región

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of the BetPlay League match: Deportivo Pereira vs Independiente Medellín.

My name is Andrés Mesa and I will be your antifrion for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here; live from VAVEL.
