Elche vs Leeds United Live: Score Updates (0-0)

28'
Raúl Guti gets the first yellow card of the match;
24'
Long shot from Roger, but the ball goes over the goal;
21'
Elche players asked for a penalty for a possible handball;
16'
Mascarell's shot goes over the goal;
10'
Changes in both teams due to injuries, in Leeds United enters Greenwood for Summerville, while in Elche enters Gonzalo Verdú for John
5'
Chetauya was providential in keeping out the shot when Summerville was alone in front of the goalkeeper
GOAL ANNULLED
Boye's shot was saved by the goalkeeper, but the rebound was picked up by Milla, but the referee disallowed the goal for offside.
THE MATCH BEGAN
Rodrigo put the ball into play so the first possession goes to Leeds United;
All set
The players are ready in the locker room ready for the start of the match;
Leeds United prepare for the end of the year against two Spanish rivals
In addition to Leeds United's friendly today against Elche, they will take on Real Sociedad next December 16, before playing two Premier League matches;
Pablo Machín makes his home debut
Elche's new coach will make his debut in front of his fans, in what will be the last home game for Elche in 2022.
The 𝗙𝗘𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗔 𝗗'𝗘𝗟𝗫 trophy is at stake.
Today is the LXI edition of the 𝗙𝗘𝗦𝗧𝗔 𝗗'𝗘𝗟𝗫 Trophy where the winner of the match will win the trophy.
XI Elche
This is Elche's starting line-up for the away game against Leeds
XI Leeds United
Leeds United will play with this eleven in their visit to Spain.
1 hour
In 1 hour the match between Elche and Leeds United will start, both the preview and the minute by minute of the match can be followed here on VAVEL
What time is the Elche vs Leeds United in Friendly match?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 4:15 p.m.
Australia: 6:15 a.m.
Bolivia: 3:15 p.m.
Brazil: 4:15 p.m.
Chile: 4:15 p.m.
Colombia: 2:15 p.m.
Ecuador: 2:15 p.m.
Spain: 8:15 p.m.
United States (New York): 2:15 p.m.
United States (Los Angeles): 11:15 a.m.
India: 1:15 a.m.
Japan: 4:15 a.m.
Mexico: 1:15 p.m.
Nigeria: 8:15 p.m.
Paraguay: 4:15 p.m.
Peru: 2:15 p.m.
United Kingdom: 7:15 p.m.
Player to watch at Leeds United
Rodrigo is the fourth-highest scorer in the Premier League with nine goals and one assist, second only to Ivan Toney. Kane and Haaland. The 31-year-old Spanish striker comes from scoring a brace in his most recent match, although it was not enough to prevent his team from losing.
Player to follow in Elche
Pere Milla is Elche's top scorer with three goals and one assist. It should be noted that the Spanish striker has contributed in four of the 10 goals scored by Elche in the league competition. Although he has not scored since October 23 in which his team drew 2-2 against Espanyol, he has not scored in the league.
How are Leeds United coming along?
The English team has just lost 4-3 against Tottenham in their last match, even though they were leading in the 76th minute. They have also been eliminated in the EFL Carabao Cup by Wolves in the round of 32. They are 15th in the Premier League standings with 15 points, just two points clear of the relegation zone and 11 points off the European places.
How does Elche arrive?
Elche comes from beating West Bromwich in a friendly match by the minimum and thanks to the goal of Ezequiel Ponce. Meanwhile, in their last official match they qualified for the next round of the Copa del Rey by beating Alcora 3-0. However, in LaLiga Santander they have three defeats and still do not know what it means to win, that is why they are at the bottom of the table with only 4 points and eight points away from the relegation places;
Background
This will be the first time in history that Elche and Leeds United will face each other. Elche has only met once against an English team, West Bromwich, and they beat them 1-0 on December 2. While Leeds United has played against Spanish opponents 22 times with a balance of six wins, seven draws and nine defeats;
Venue: The match will be played at the Martínez Valero stadium, which was inaugurated in September 1976 and has a capacity of 31388 spectators.
Preview of the match
Elche and Leeds United will meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the stoppage for the Qatar 2022 World Cup;
