Empoli vs Wolves: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned to follow the Empoli vs Wolves game
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Empoli vs Wolves as well as the latest information from the Campo la Quinta. Don't miss any details of the match with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch the Empoli vs Wolves?
If you want to watch the match Empoli vs Wolves you can follow the game on TV on Wolves TV
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the match Empoli vs Wolves in Friendly Match?
This is the time the match starts in several countries: Argentina: 6:00 AM
Bolivia: 5:00 AM
Brazil: 6:00 AM
Chile: 5:00 AM
Colombia: 4:00 AM
Ecuador: 4:00 AM
USA (ET): 7:00 AM
Spain: 1:00 PM
Mexico: 6:00 AM
Paraguay: 7:00 AM
Peru: 7:00 AM
Uruguay: 8:00 AM
Venezuela: 7:00 AM
England: 12:00 AM
Australia : 21:00 AM
India: 16:30 AM
Player to watch at Wolves
After the absence of Wolves' top scorer, Ruben Neves who is playing the World Cup with the Portugal National Team, Daniel Podence stands out with two goals. The Portugal striker scored his last goal on October 3 to give his team the victory against Southampton;
Player to watch at Empoli
Filippo Bandinelli has scored two goals this season in Serie A, equaling last season's records. The 31-year-old midfielder has not scored since September.
How are Wolves coming along?
Wolves were defeated in their last game against Premier League leaders Arsenal. They have now gone five consecutive matches in the English league without a win. Right now they are at the bottom of the Premier League with 10 points and four points away from the relegation zone. The poor results has caused the change of coach, no longer sit & aacute; Davis Steve, but the former coach of Sevilla, Julen Lopetegui.
How is Empoli coming along?
Empoli has already played the first friendly match during this break in which they won by the minimum to Sturm Graz (1-2). They also won their last match in Serie A in which they beat Cremonense at home. In the Italian league standings they are at number 13 with 17 points, ten points clear of the relegation places and 10 points away from the European zone;
Background
This will be the first time that Empoli and Wolves will meet. Empoli have never faced a team from England in their history. Wolves have faced Italian teams four times, with a favorable balance of three wins and one draw.
Venue: The match will be played at the La Quinta Field located in Benahavís in the city of Málaga.
Preview of the match
Empoli and Wolves to meet in a friendly match to take advantage of the Qatar 2022 World Cup break
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Empoli vs Wolves in Friendly Match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; live from VAVEL.