Blackburn Rovers vs Preston North End: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Blackburn vs Preston Live Score!
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Blackburn vs Preston match, as well as the latest information from Ewood Park. Don't miss a single detail of the match update and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Blackburn vs Preston Online?
If you want to watch it directly by streaming: Star+
If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Blackburn vs Preston?
This is the kickoff time for the Blackburn vs Preston match on December 10, 2022 in various countries:
Uruguay: 9:00 AM on Star+
Argentina: 9:00 AM on Star+
Bolivia: 8:00 AM on Star+
Brazil: 9:00 AM on Star+
Chile: 9:00 AM on Star+
Colombia: 7:00 AM on Star+
Ecuador: 7:00 AM on Star+
USA (ET): 7:00 AM on ESPN+
England: 12:00 PM on Sky Go UK
Mexico: 6:00 AM on Star+
Paraguay: 9:00 AM on Star+
Peru: 7:00 AM on Star+
Uruguay: 9:00 AM on Star+
History
The last five meetings between the two teams have been victorious for the Blackburn side, as they have managed to win three games. Preston have won one and the remaining match ended in a draw.
Key player - Preston
Preston is also quite consolidated with its team and its great figure is also imported, but from Denmark. His name is Emil Riis, the 24-year-old center forward who has five goals in 21 games.
Key player - Blackburn
Blackburn's great moment is thanks to a great team led by a player imported from Chile. His name is Ben Brereton, the 23-year-old center forward who already has nine goals and one assist in 21 games.
Preston North End
Preston are also having a great moment that could turn into a better one. They are in the Top 10 of the table occupying the ninth place with 31 points, the same as Queens Park Rangers, Millwall and Swansea City who are placed 6th, 7th and 8th, respectively. Their last results are the same as those of their rivals: three wins and two defeats.
Blackburn Rovers
The Rovers are having a great season that has them dreaming. For now they are in the playoff zone for promotion. They occupy the number three position with 36 points, just two points behind Sheffield Wednesday who is second and five points behind Burnley who is the leader. Of their last five games, they have won three and lost two.
Stadium
The designated stadium for this match is Ewood Park, located in the city of Blackburn in Lancashire, England. This sporting venue was inaugurated two centuries ago, more precisely in 1890 and has been the official home of Blackburn Rovers since then. They are also promoters of women's soccer and have hosted three UEFA Women's Championship matches in 2005. Their record attendance was in a Blackburn match against Bolton Wanderers on March 2, 1929 in the FA Cup, as 62,522 people came to this stadium that has a capacity of 31,367 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of The Championship: Blackburn vs Preston North End live!
My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.