Argentina vs Croatia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Semifinals

Tune in here Argentina - Croatia Live Score
How to watch Argentina - Croatia Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Argentina - Croatia match for the in FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Tuesday, 13 dec 22
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Argentina
|
Bolivia
|
Tuesday, 13 dec 22
|
15:00 hours
|
In Tigo Sports Bolivia.
|
Brazil
|
Tuesday, 13 dec 22
|
16:00 hours
|
In Now Net
|
Chile
|
Tuesday, 13 dec 22
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Chile
|
Colombia
|
Tuesday, 13 dec 22
|
14:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Colombia.
|
Ecuador
|
Tuesday, 13 dec 22
|
14:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador.
|
Spain
|
Tuesday, 13 dec 22
|
19:00 hours
|
In Gol Mundial
|
Canada
|
Tuesday, 13 dec 22
|
14:00 hours
|
In TSN3
|
USA
|
Tuesday, 13 dec 22
|
14:00 hours
|
In Telemundo Deportes y FOX Sports App
|
Mexico
|
Tuesday, 13 dec 22
|
13:00 hours
|
In SKY HD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere
|
Paraguay
|
Tuesday, 13 dec 22
|
16:00 hours
|
In Tigo Sports Paraguay
|
Peru
|
Tuesday, 13 dec 22
|
14:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Peru
|
Uruguay
|
Tuesday, 13 dec 22
|
16:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Uruguay
|
Venezuela
|
Tuesday, 13 dec 22
|
15:00 hours
|
In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela.
History
Watch out for this Croatia player
The Real Madrid midfielder has been in 13 games this season, scoring 3 goals and 2 assists. In Champions League he has played 4 times and 2 goals he has scored.
Luka since 2018 was close to being a world champion, this semifinal would be a big step in the Croatian's career. Modric has already scored a goal against Argentina in the group stage.
Watch out for this Argentina player
In the cup games he has only had a minuscule participation, with 1 goal, being 12 goals and 14 assists in over 1,657 minutes.
The ten has 4 goals in 5 World Cup games, with two assists in the last few games.
Last lineup Croatia
Argentina's final lineup
How is Croatia coming along?
But the chances for Croatia have been very surprising, after eliminating Brazil and the revelation of the tournament as Japan. The Croatians have not lost a game so far in the World Cup, only with Morocco and Belgium they drew goalless.
The wear and tear will be present for both teams, but Croatia has two overtimes they have faced in full time and penalties.
Not having the big spotlight, the favoritism carried by the Argentines, Croatia already knows what it is like to face the Albiceleste in World Cups, with a win in 2018.
For coach Zlatko Dalic already knows the perfect strategy to stop Argentina's ten, Lionel Messi.
"We will do the analysis, we will present the most details on how to stop Messi, just as we did with Neymar, with which players should be placed and who should be around him, we will not defend him man for man, but we have to close him way, he does not run a lot, he waits when he receives the ball, we must not leave him space, the key will be when our defense repeats as against Brazil and then Messi will not have the space he occupies."
How is Argentina coming along?
In the round of 16 they faced Australia, winning in a very dramatic way, with two goals to one. In the previous match against the Netherlands, the Argentines suffered, taking the match to a penalty shootout. In regular time, Argentina was winning, but in the last minutes the scores were evened up.
In extra time they did not hurt each other, but in the penalty shootout, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was the hero of the shootout.
This time the opponent will be Croatia, with revenge for the Argentines for that negative result in Russia 2018, when they lost three-nil in the group stage.
For Lionel Scaloni, he considers that Argentina has a huge spirit that has supported them to keep battling and be in the semifinals.
"Argentina has a spirit to face situations, it has desire, pride and it is fundamental to not give anything for lost."
"It is an objective to play all 7 games, but we want to continue dancing in the dance, with all due respect we would like to take the next step, with a great rival as is Croatia."