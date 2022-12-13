Argentina vs Croatia LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch World Cup Semifinals
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
9:50 AM2 hours ago

Tune in here Argentina - Croatia Live Score

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Argentina vs Croatia live, as well as the latest information from the The Lusail Stadium. Stay tuned to VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match.
9:45 AM2 hours ago

How to watch Argentina - Croatia Live Stream on TV and Online?

If you want to watch the game Argentina vs Croatia live on TV, your options is: Telemundo Deportes and Fox Sports.

If you want to directly stream it: Streaming services and Fox Sports app.

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

9:40 AM2 hours ago

What time is Argentina - Croatia match for the in FIFA World Cup 2022 Match?

This is the start time of the game Argentina vs Croatia of December 13 2022 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Tuesday, 13 dec 22

16:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Bolivia

Tuesday, 13 dec 22

15:00 hours

 In Tigo Sports Bolivia.

Brazil

Tuesday, 13 dec 22

16:00 hours

 In Now Net

Chile

Tuesday, 13 dec 22

16:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Chile

Colombia

Tuesday, 13 dec 22

14:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Colombia.

Ecuador

Tuesday, 13 dec 22

14:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Ecuador.

Spain

Tuesday, 13 dec 22

19:00 hours

 In Gol Mundial

Canada

Tuesday, 13 dec 22

14:00 hours

 In TSN3

USA

Tuesday, 13 dec 22

14:00 hours

In Telemundo Deportes y FOX Sports App

Mexico

Tuesday, 13 dec 22

13:00 hours

 In SKY HD and Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay

 Tuesday, 13 dec 22

16:00 hours

In Tigo Sports Paraguay

Peru

Tuesday, 13 dec 22

14:00 hours

In DIRECTV Sports Peru

Uruguay

Tuesday, 13 dec 22

16:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Uruguay

Venezuela

Tuesday, 13 dec 22

15:00 hours

 In DIRECTV Sports Venezuela.

 

 

 

9:35 AM2 hours ago

History

In 2 World Cup games between Croatia and Argentina. The Argentines in 1998 won by the minimum, with a goal by Mauricio Pineda. In Russia 2018, in the group stage Croatia defeated the Albiceleste, by three goals to zero, with goals from Rebic, Modric and Rakitic.

 

9:30 AM3 hours ago

Watch out for this Croatia player

One of the captains of this Croatia team, Luka Modric at 37 years old is still battling in a World Cup, this being his fourth World Cup.

The Real Madrid midfielder has been in 13 games this season, scoring 3 goals and 2 assists. In Champions League he has played 4 times and 2 goals he has scored.

Luka since 2018 was close to being a world champion, this semifinal would be a big step in the Croatian's career. Modric has already scored a goal against Argentina in the group stage.

9:25 AM3 hours ago

Watch out for this Argentina player

Lionel Andrés Messi is one of the players who is in the eye of the hurricane, for being in this instance of getting the World Cup with Argentina, being his last World Cup, but in this past season in Ligue 1 he has scored more assists than goals, with 10 assists and 7 games. In the Champions League in 5 games he has scored 4 goals and 4 assists.

In the cup games he has only had a minuscule participation, with 1 goal, being 12 goals and 14 assists in over 1,657 minutes.

The ten has 4 goals in 5 World Cup games, with two assists in the last few games.

Photo: Argentina's national team
Photo: Argentina's national team
9:20 AM3 hours ago

Last lineup Croatia

Livakovic, Perisic, Lovren, Kovacic, Modric, Kramaric, Brozovic, Pasadic, Sosa, Gvardiol and Juranovic.
9:15 AM3 hours ago

Argentina's final lineup

E Martinez, Molina, Romero, Otamendi, L Martinez, Acuna, De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister, Messi and Alvarez.
9:10 AM3 hours ago

How is Croatia coming along?

The team of the well-known fiery are again playing for a pass to the grand final from Russia 2018, eliminating England in the semifinal, but in the grand final they fell to France.

But the chances for Croatia have been very surprising, after eliminating Brazil and the revelation of the tournament as Japan. The Croatians have not lost a game so far in the World Cup, only with Morocco and Belgium they drew goalless.

The wear and tear will be present for both teams, but Croatia has two overtimes they have faced in full time and penalties.

Not having the big spotlight, the favoritism carried by the Argentines, Croatia already knows what it is like to face the Albiceleste in World Cups, with a win in 2018.

For coach Zlatko Dalic already knows the perfect strategy to stop Argentina's ten, Lionel Messi.

"We will do the analysis, we will present the most details on how to stop Messi, just as we did with Neymar, with which players should be placed and who should be around him, we will not defend him man for man, but we have to close him way, he does not run a lot, he waits when he receives the ball, we must not leave him space, the key will be when our defense repeats as against Brazil and then Messi will not have the space he occupies."

Photo: croatia national team
Photo: croatia national team
9:05 AM3 hours ago

How is Argentina coming along?

The path of the Albiceleste has been a great adventure, when they made their debut against Saudi Arabia by two goals they lost, casting many doubts on their continuity. But against Mexico they got back to winning ways, winning two goals to zero. They closed the group stage against Poland, with the same score of the previous match.

In the round of 16 they faced Australia, winning in a very dramatic way, with two goals to one. In the previous match against the Netherlands, the Argentines suffered, taking the match to a penalty shootout. In regular time, Argentina was winning, but in the last minutes the scores were evened up.

In extra time they did not hurt each other, but in the penalty shootout, goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez was the hero of the shootout.

This time the opponent will be Croatia, with revenge for the Argentines for that negative result in Russia 2018, when they lost three-nil in the group stage.

For Lionel Scaloni, he considers that Argentina has a huge spirit that has supported them to keep battling and be in the semifinals.

"Argentina has a spirit to face situations, it has desire, pride and it is fundamental to not give anything for lost."

"It is an objective to play all 7 games, but we want to continue dancing in the dance, with all due respect we would like to take the next step, with a great rival as is Croatia."

Photo: Argentina's national team
Photo: Argentina's national team
9:00 AM3 hours ago

The stadium

The Lusail Stadium is one of the most modern and up-to-date buildings. Due to its opening a year ago, November 27 was the final day of completion of construction, it has a capacity of 80 thousand fans.
8:55 AM3 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in FIFA World Cup 2022 Match Argentina vs Croatia Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens Argentina - Croatia live here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo