Highlights: Norwich City 0-2 Blackburn in EFL Championship 2022-2023

Final Score
Game is Over
The match ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the Norwich City 0-2 Blackburn Rovers match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
90'
3 more minutes are added.
86'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLL!!! Tyrhys Dolan shoots from outside the box and scores Blackburn's second to seal victory.
75'
Norwich continues to fight but Blackburn's defensive barrier has not allowed goals against.
65'
The Canaries begin to make adjustments to try to find a tie.
55'
The game maintains the same trend as in the first half with Norwich pressing from the start and Blackburn looking for a counterattack.
45'
The second half starts.
Halftime
We go to rest with a partial victory for Blackburn by the minimum.
45'
1 more minute is added.
40'
The Canaries continue to press but the goal does not fall, Blackburn is completely backed down and tries to do damage on the counterattack.
30'
Little offensive generation from Norwich, however, they are still looking for their first shot on goal to open the scoring.
Open the scoreboard!
Tyler Morton's celebration after his free kick hit a defender and went into the back of the net:
20'
Although Norwich dominates the ball, they have not managed to generate danger in the rival goal and do not penetrate the Blackburn defense.
10'
After the own goal, Norwich tries to react and tie the game in search of a tie.
4'
GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Norwich defensive error that ends with a rebound off Ben Gibson for the own goal in favor of Blackburn.
0'
Kick off at Carrow Road.
About to start
We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols of the EFL Championship.
Norwich lineup!
These are the Norwich City starters for today's game:
🤝 Starting line-up unchanged
Blackburn starting XI!
These are the eleven that start for Blackburn Rovers for today's game:
Referees
The referee designation for this match is as follows:
Center Referee: Paul Tierney
Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis and Neil Davies
4th Official: Tom Nield
Here is Blackburn!
Blackburn Rovers are already at Carrow Road for today's game:
The Canaries are here!
The Norwich players are already in their stadium for today's game:
Last duel!
The last duel between both squads was in the second round of the 2020-2021 EFL Championship, where both teams tied at one goal, by the Canaries, Kenny McLean opened the scoring, while Sam Gallagher tied for the Roses.
Head to head
A closed match between both teams awaits us, here we share the latest results between both teams.
Let's go!
We're just under an hour away from the game between Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers kicking off at Carrow Road. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
Stay with us to follow Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers live from the EFL Championship 2022-2023!
Where and how to watch Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers online and live from the EFL Championship 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Norwich City vs Blackburn Roverse match in various countries:
Argentina: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:30 p.m. Star+
Brazil: 1:30 p.m. on DAZN
Chile: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 16 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Ben Brereton, a must see player!
The Blackburn striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Chilean continues his development and has become one of the starters for the team derived from the good season last year in the EFL Championship, in which he scored 22 goals and 3 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the Blackburn attack and continue showing the high level of last season. At the moment he marches with 10 goals and 2 assists in 24 games played, being the team's offensive leader.
How does Blackburn arrive?
Blackburn Rovers continue their EFL Championship season, ranking third with 36 points, after 12 wins and 10 losses. The team has made big moves bringing in the likes of Tyler Morton, Dominic Hyam, Clinton Mola, George Hirst and Callum Brittain to fight for a good year and try to seek promotion to the Premier League. At the moment, the club is only 8 points below the leaders and will try to take advantage of the game with Norwich to climb positions in the table. The Blackburn team is going through a negative streak, adding 3 defeats in the last 5 games, leaving several points on the way. The team will try to break the negative streak with the restart of the season and beat Norwich to get closer to the leaders and close the gap with the championship leaders.
Max Aarons, a must see player!
The Norwich City winger is one of the most important promises of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the team's relegation, he will have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team come back to the Premier League. During last season he played 35 games, where he got 2 assists and helped to get 8 clean sheets. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's defense and continue showing the high level of last season.
How does Norwich get here?
Norwich City comes to this preparation duel with the aim of the team fighting for promotion to the Premier League, after being relegated last season by finishing the campaign in last place. The team, as often happens when there is a relegation, had to make big changes in order to restructure for the EFL Championship. At the moment, the club has made 2 incorporations, being those of Gabriel Sara and Isaac Hayden. The Norwich team will seek to be one of the protagonists in the EFL Championship and return to the Premier League in just one year. The team will be able to give important minutes to all its youngsters like Max Aarons, Gabriel Sara, Jacob Sörensen and Todd Cantwell. At the moment, the team is in third position, after 10 wins, 5 draws and 7 losses for a total of 35 points.
Where's the game?
The Carrow Road located in the city of Norwich will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this season of the EFL Championship. This stadium has a capacity for 27,200 fans and was inaugurated in 1935.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers match, corresponding to the duel of Date 23 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at Carrow Road, at 12:30 o'clock.