Highlights: Norwich City 0-2 Blackburn in EFL Championship 2022-2023
Photo: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

2:35 PM16 hours ago

Final Score

2:34 PM16 hours ago

Game is Over

The match ends, thanks for joining us in the broadcast of the Norwich City 0-2 Blackburn Rovers match, we are waiting for you at VAVEL for more broadcasts.
2:21 PM16 hours ago

90'

3 more minutes are added.
2:15 PM16 hours ago

86'

GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLLLL!!! Tyrhys Dolan shoots from outside the box and scores Blackburn's second to seal victory.
2:10 PM16 hours ago

75'

Norwich continues to fight but Blackburn's defensive barrier has not allowed goals against.
1:54 PM17 hours ago

65'

The Canaries begin to make adjustments to try to find a tie.
1:45 PM17 hours ago

55'

The game maintains the same trend as in the first half with Norwich pressing from the start and Blackburn looking for a counterattack.
1:45 PM17 hours ago

45'

The second half starts.
1:17 PM17 hours ago

Halftime

We go to rest with a partial victory for Blackburn by the minimum.
1:17 PM17 hours ago

45'

1 more minute is added.
1:11 PM17 hours ago

40'

The Canaries continue to press but the goal does not fall, Blackburn is completely backed down and tries to do damage on the counterattack.
1:02 PM18 hours ago

30'

Little offensive generation from Norwich, however, they are still looking for their first shot on goal to open the scoring.
12:54 PM18 hours ago

Open the scoreboard!

Tyler Morton's celebration after his free kick hit a defender and went into the back of the net:
12:53 PM18 hours ago

20'

Although Norwich dominates the ball, they have not managed to generate danger in the rival goal and do not penetrate the Blackburn defense.
12:41 PM18 hours ago

10'

After the own goal, Norwich tries to react and tie the game in search of a tie.
12:40 PM18 hours ago

4'

GGGOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOOLLLLL!!! Norwich defensive error that ends with a rebound off Ben Gibson for the own goal in favor of Blackburn.
12:31 PM18 hours ago

0'

Kick off at Carrow Road.
12:20 PM18 hours ago

About to start

We are a few minutes away from the start of the presentation of the match and the previous protocols of the EFL Championship.
12:11 PM18 hours ago

Norwich lineup!

These are the Norwich City starters for today's game:
12:10 PM18 hours ago

Blackburn starting XI!

These are the eleven that start for Blackburn Rovers for today's game:
12:01 PM19 hours ago

Referees

The referee designation for this match is as follows:
Center Referee: Paul Tierney
Assistants: Constantine Hatzidakis and Neil Davies
4th Official: Tom Nield
11:50 AM19 hours ago

Here is Blackburn!

Blackburn Rovers are already at Carrow Road for today's game:
11:48 AM19 hours ago

The Canaries are here!

The Norwich players are already in their stadium for today's game:
11:44 AM19 hours ago

Last duel!

The last duel between both squads was in the second round of the 2020-2021 EFL Championship, where both teams tied at one goal, by the Canaries, Kenny McLean opened the scoring, while Sam Gallagher tied for the Roses.
11:31 AM19 hours ago

Head to head

A closed match between both teams awaits us, here we share the latest results between both teams.
Photo: ESPN
Photo: ESPN
11:30 AM19 hours ago

Let's go!

We're just under an hour away from the game between Norwich City and Blackburn Rovers kicking off at Carrow Road. Both teams will go out looking for victory. Who will make it tonight? Follow our coverage on VAVEL.
8:30 AMa day ago

Stay with us to follow Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers live from the EFL Championship 2022-2023!

In a few moments we will share the starting line-ups for Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers live for Matchday 23 of the 2022-2023 EFL Championship, as well as the latest information from Carrow Road. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
8:25 AMa day ago

Where and how to watch Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers online and live from the EFL Championship 2022-2023?

This is the start time of the Norwich City vs Blackburn Roverse match in various countries:
Argentina: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Bolivia: 1:30 p.m. Star+
Brazil: 1:30 p.m. on DAZN
Chile: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Colombia: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
USA (ET): 12:30 p.m. on ESPN+
Spain: 16 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 11:30 a.m. on Star+
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Peru: 12:30 p.m. on Star+
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m. on Star+
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m. on Star+

If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.

8:20 AMa day ago

Ben Brereton, a must see player!

The Blackburn striker is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Chilean continues his development and has become one of the starters for the team derived from the good season last year in the EFL Championship, in which he scored 22 goals and 3 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the Blackburn attack and continue showing the high level of last season. At the moment he marches with 10 goals and 2 assists in 24 games played, being the team's offensive leader.
Photo: Blackburn
Photo: Blackburn
8:15 AMa day ago

How does Blackburn arrive?

Blackburn Rovers continue their EFL Championship season, ranking third with 36 points, after 12 wins and 10 losses. The team has made big moves bringing in the likes of Tyler Morton, Dominic Hyam, Clinton Mola, George Hirst and Callum Brittain to fight for a good year and try to seek promotion to the Premier League. At the moment, the club is only 8 points below the leaders and will try to take advantage of the game with Norwich to climb positions in the table. The Blackburn team is going through a negative streak, adding 3 defeats in the last 5 games, leaving several points on the way. The team will try to break the negative streak with the restart of the season and beat Norwich to get closer to the leaders and close the gap with the championship leaders.
8:10 AMa day ago

Max Aarons, a must see player!

The Norwich City winger is one of the most important promises of the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the team's relegation, he will have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team come back to the Premier League. During last season he played 35 games, where he got 2 assists and helped to get 8 clean sheets. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important piece of the team's defense and continue showing the high level of last season.
Photo: Norwich City
Photo: Norwich City
8:05 AMa day ago

How does Norwich get here?

Norwich City comes to this preparation duel with the aim of the team fighting for promotion to the Premier League, after being relegated last season by finishing the campaign in last place. The team, as often happens when there is a relegation, had to make big changes in order to restructure for the EFL Championship. At the moment, the club has made 2 incorporations, being those of Gabriel Sara and Isaac Hayden. The Norwich team will seek to be one of the protagonists in the EFL Championship and return to the Premier League in just one year. The team will be able to give important minutes to all its youngsters like Max Aarons, Gabriel Sara, Jacob Sörensen and Todd Cantwell. At the moment, the team is in third position, after 10 wins, 5 draws and 7 losses for a total of 35 points.
8:00 AMa day ago

Where's the game?

The Carrow Road located in the city of Norwich will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this season of the EFL Championship. This stadium has a capacity for 27,200 fans and was inaugurated in 1935.
Photo: EFL
Photo: EFL
7:55 AMa day ago

Welcome!

Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Norwich City vs Blackburn Rovers match, corresponding to the duel of Date 23 of the EFL Championship 2022-2023. The meeting will take place at Carrow Road, at 12:30 o'clock.
VAVEL Logo