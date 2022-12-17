Goal and Highlights: Preston North End 0-1 QPR in EFL Championship
Thank you very much for joining us for the Preston North End vs QPR matchday 23 of the EFL Championship.
90+7'

End of the match.
90+4'

Corner for Preston North End.
90'

Preston North End Substitution

In: Bambo Diaby

Out: Brad Potts

89'

Brad Potts (Preston) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
86'

Preston substitution

In: Michael O'Neil

Out: Gregory Cunningham

82'

Olamide Shodipo (QPR) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
78'

QPR substitution

In: Olamide Shodipo

Out: Chris Willock

73'

Yellow card for Liam Lindsay (Preston).
68'

Preston change

In: Finlay Cross

Out: Ryan Ledson

65'

Albert Adomaha (QPR) right footed shot from outside the box misses the goalkeeper.
60'

Foul by Ryan Ledson (Preston) on Ethan Laird (QPR).
58'

GOOOOOOOOOOAL FOR QUEENS PARK RANGERS, Jimmy Dunne opens the scoring on the hour mark with a left-footed shot from close range!
56'

Álvaro Fernández (Preston) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses the goalkeeper.
55'

Foul by Ched Evans (Preston) on Kenneth Paal (QPR).
53'

Chris Willock (QPR) right footed shot from long range on the right is just a bit too high.
49'

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (QPR) on Liam Lindsay (Preston).
46'

Foul by Ethan Laird (QPR) on Ched Evans (Preston).
Second half

The second part begins in Deepdale!
45+3'

End of the first half.
45+2'

Foul by Álvaro Fernándezz (Preston) on Ethan Laird (QPR).
43'

Ben Woodburn (Preston) right footed shot from the center of the box is just a bit too high.
42'

Liam Lindsay (Preston) fouls Jimmy Dunne (QPR).
39'

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (QPR) on Greg Cunningham (Preston).
35'

Sam Field (QPR) left footed shot from the center of the box is blocked.
31'

Foul by Ched Evans (Preston) on Jimmy Dunne (QPR).
29'

Tim Iroegbunam (QPR) left footed shot from the left side of the box misses the goalkeeper.
27'

Yellow card to Lyndon Dykes (QPR) for a foul on Liam Lindsay (Preston).
24'

Corner for Preston.
22'

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (QPR) on Ryan Ledson (Preston).
20'

Foul by Jake Clarke-Salter (QPR) on Daniel Johnson (Preston).
19'

Chris Willock (QPR) right footed shot from inside the box misses the goalkeeper.
14'

Tim Iroegbunam (QPR) right footed shot from half distance hits the post.
10'

Brad Potts (Preston) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right side of the goal.
8'

Ethan Laird (QPR) left footed shot from the edge of the box is blocked.
7'

Foul by Ched Evans (Preston) on Sam Field (QPR).
5'

Offside of Preston North End.
2'

Yellow card to Andre Dozzell (QPR) for a foul on Ben Woodburn (Preston).
Start of the match

Kick-off at Deepdale!
Field trip

The teams take the field to begin the ceremonial acts.
Arrival at the stadium

Both teams are on the field conducting training exercises.
Prediction

Preston has better results in the last few rounds, while QPR has only known defeat in these matches, so it is very likely that Preston will take the victory.
Referee

The referee for this match is Oliver Langford.
Lineup - QPR

Seny Dieng; Ethan Laird, Jimmy Dunne, Jake Clarke-Salter, Kenneth Paal, Sam Field, Andre Dozzell, Tim Iroegbunam, Albert Adomah, Christopher Willock, Lyndon Dykes. D. T.: Neil Critchley´s.
Lineup - Preston

Freddie Woodman; Álvaro Fernández, Gregory Cunningham, Benjamin Whiteman, Liam Lindsay, Ched Evans, Daniel Johnson, Jordan Storey, Ryan Ledson, Benjamin Woodburn, Brad Potts. D. T.: Ryan Lowe.
45 minutes to go!

In 45 minutes the game will start in Deepdale. Both teams have already confirmed their lineups.
Tune in here Preston vs Queens Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Preston vs Queens match, as well as the latest information from Deepdale.
How to watch Preston vs Queens Online?

If you want to watch it directly by streaming: Sky Go UK

If you want to watch it online VAVEL is your best option.

What time is Preston vs Queens?

This is the kickoff time for the Preston vs Queens match on December 17, 2022 in various countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM 

Bolivia: 11:00 AM 

Brazil: 12:00 PM 

Chile: 12:00 PM 

Colombia: 10:00 AM 

Ecuador: 10:00 AM 

USA (ET): 10:00 AM 

England: 3:00 PM on Sky Go UK

Mexico: 9:00 AM 

Paraguay: 12:00 PM 

Peru: 10:00 AM 

Uruguay: 12:00 PM 

History

They have met 46 times in the Championship, with Preston winning 17, Queens 12 and the other 17 ending in draws.
Key player - Queens

Despite the poor results in the last few rounds, Queens has maintained a good performance throughout the tournament, scoring a lot of goals and having a good run of results. The goals have come from several of its players, including Christopher Willock, who has six goals and a draw this season.
Key player - Preston

Preston is quite consolidated with its team and its great figure is imported from Denmark. His name is Emil Riis, the 24-year-old center forward who has five goals in 22 games.
Queens Park Rangers

Queens Park Rangers is not on a good run of form and is still in the Top 10 of the table at number 10 with 31 points, the same as Swansea who is in 11th place. Their last results are not at all favorable, as they have four defeats and one draw.
Preston North End

Preston are having a great moment that could become a better one. They are in the Top 10 of the table occupying the number six position with 34 points, the same as Watford, which is placed in the 5th position. Their last results have been four wins and one defeat.
Stadium

The designated stadium for this match is Deepdale, located in the city of Preston, Lancashire, England. Apart from being the official home of Preston North End, it is the English Football Museum. Before being a stadium, it was a farm. The owners of the North End town team, in 1875, leased the grounds of Deepdale Farm to build their stadium in which they would host rugby and cricket. In 1878, the first soccer match was hosted. It is a stadium with four stands, which were restructured and renamed with the names of famous players of the team, except one, the "Pavilion" stand, as this was renamed "Invincible Pavilion", referring to the 1888/89 season, in which the team became the first club to go the whole season unbeaten and also to be the first team to win the double of the League and the FA Cup. Deepdale is also home to the women's team and hosted the 2005 Women's European Championship. It has a capacity of 23,408 spectators.

Welcome to VAVEL.com's coverage of EFL Championship: Preston North End vs Queens Park Rangers live!

My name is Sofia Arevalo and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you the pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
 
