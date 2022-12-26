Brentford vs Tottenham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
2:30 AMan hour ago

 In a few moments we will share with you the Brentford vs Tottenham live starting lineups, as well as the latest information from the Brentford Community Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
2:25 AMan hour ago

How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham Live Stream on TV and Online?

USA Date: Monday, December 26th.

USA Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

USA TV channel (English): NBC Sports App and USA Network.

USA TV channel (Spanish): Telemundo Deportes.

USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL

2:20 AMan hour ago

Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Brentford vs Tottenham: match for the in Premier League Match?

This is the start time of the game Brentford vs Tottenham: of December 26 2022 in several countries:

Country

Date

 Local Time

TV channel and live transmissions

Argentina

Monday, December 26th.

17:00 hours

 In Star +.

Bolivia

Monday, December 26th.

17:00 hours

 In Star+.

Brazil

Monday, December 26th..

17:00 hours

 In Star +.

Chile

Monday, December 26th.

17:00 hours

In Star +.

Colombia

Monday, December 26th.

15:00 hours

In Star +.

Ecuador

Monday, December 26th.

15:00 hours

 In Star +.

Spain

Monday, December 26th.

20:00 hours

 In Movistar +.

Canada

Monday, December 26th.

15:00 hours

 In Fubo TV Canada.

USA

Monday, December 26th.

15:00 hours

In Telemundo Deportes y NBC Sports.

Mexico

Monday, December 26th.

14:00 hours

 In Paramount +.

Paraguay

 Monday, December 26th.

17:00 hours

In Star +.

Peru

Monday, December 26th.

17:00 hours

In Star +.

Uruguay

Monday, December 26th.

17:00 hours

 In Star +.

Venezuela

Monday, December 26th.

16:00 hours

 In Star +.
2:15 AMan hour ago

Will the Tottenham squad already be present?

Some players who have already finished their vacation period after the World Cup, have already reported with Spurs, Heung Min Son, Eric Dier, Richarlison, Perisic and Harry Kane. These are the players that Antonio Conte will be able to count on.

In the case of Romero and Lloris, World Cup finalists, they have not yet reported to their clubs, but will return to the field at the end of their vacation period.

2:10 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Tottenham player

Korean winger Heung-min Son, one of the stars of this team with Spurs for his great skills, in the 13 games he has played in Premier League he has scored 3 goals and 2 assists. Sonny comes from participating in the World Cup with South Korea with 4 games he has made an assist.

In the last friendly against Nice he was present, after finishing his vacation and had a few minutes in the second half.

Foto: Tottenham
Foto: Tottenham
2:05 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this Brentford player

On the side of the Bees we find Keane Lewis-Potter, one of the young promises of this squad, with 21 years old, the Englishman arrived in 2022, signing until 2028 from Hull City. In 7 games in the Premier League he has made one assist. His position can be striker or winger on both wings, but more on the left.
Photo: Brentford
Photo: Brentford
2:00 AMan hour ago

Latest line-ups of Brentford and Tottenham

In their last friendlies, these were the starting squads for both teams.

Tottenham: F.Foster, D. Sanchez, J. Tanganga, C. Lenglet, Emerson, Y. Bissouma, P. Hojbjerg, M. Doherty, D. Kulusevski, H. White and B. Gil.

Brentford: Winterbottom, Canós, Zanka, Pinnock, Goode, Lewis Potter, Trevitt, Janelt, Ghoddos, Damsgaard and Wissa.

1:55 AMan hour ago

How are Tottenham coming along?

Spurs come from a good moment in the league, because they remain in fourth position, before the break of selections they played against Leeds, where they won by 4 goals. With a good performance of the Uruguayan Rodrigo Betancur.

They had some friendlies with Motherwell, where they won with goals by Bryan Gil and a brace by Matt Doherty. Against Nice, where they tied to one goal, Matt himself made great actions, due to Tottenham's multiple absentees for the selected players.

After this game they will face Aston Villa on January 1st and then Crystal Palace for a few days. Until Saturday 7 they will play in the FA Cup against Portsmouth. With Arsenal they will play until the 15th of this month of January and on the 19th against Manchester City. Key duels to continue climbing in the top positions that are played between the top 3 teams, Arsenal, City and Newcastle.

Photo: Tottenham
Photo: Tottenham
1:50 AMan hour ago

How does Brentford arrive?

The Bees come to this return of activities in the Premier League as the team that is in the number 10 position, with two friendlies held in the World Cup season.

Playing against Bordeaux, where they lost by two goals to one. With Celta Vigo they lost by three goals and with Wolfsburg they drew with two goals.

Their last league game was against Manchester City, where they surprised the world by beating the team coached by Guardiola, with two goals from Ivan Toney.

Brentford will face West Ham and Liverpool in the Premier League. But in FA Cup they will play the third round against West Ham.

Foto: Brentford
Foto: Brentford
1:45 AM2 hours ago

The stadium

The venue for this game between Brentford vs Tottenham on date 17 will be played at the Brentford Community Stadium, its location is in London, with a capacity of 17,250 people, it is one of the newest stadiums in the league, opened in 2020, built since 2018.
1:40 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the 2022 in Premier League Match Brentford vs Tottenham Live Updates!

My name is Mauricio Gonzalez and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL.
