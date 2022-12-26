Brentford vs Tottenham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
How to watch Brentford vs Tottenham Live Stream on TV and Online?
USA Time: 7:30 a.m. ET
USA TV channel (English): NBC Sports App and USA Network.
USA TV channel (Spanish): Telemundo Deportes.
USA Internet Live Updates Commentary: VAVEL
Date, time, TV Channel and Live Streamings for Brentford vs Tottenham: match for the in Premier League Match?
|
Country
|
Date
|
Local Time
|
TV channel and live transmissions
|
Argentina
|
Monday, December 26th.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Bolivia
|
Monday, December 26th.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star+.
|
Brazil
|
Monday, December 26th..
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Chile
|
Monday, December 26th.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Colombia
|
Monday, December 26th.
|
15:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Ecuador
|
Monday, December 26th.
|
15:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Spain
|
Monday, December 26th.
|
20:00 hours
|
In Movistar +.
|
Canada
|
Monday, December 26th.
|
15:00 hours
|
In Fubo TV Canada.
|
USA
|
Monday, December 26th.
|
15:00 hours
|
In Telemundo Deportes y NBC Sports.
|
Mexico
|
Monday, December 26th.
|
14:00 hours
|
In Paramount +.
|
Paraguay
|
Monday, December 26th.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Peru
|
Monday, December 26th.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Uruguay
|
Monday, December 26th.
|
17:00 hours
|
In Star +.
|
Venezuela
|
Monday, December 26th.
|
16:00 hours
|
In Star +.
Will the Tottenham squad already be present?
In the case of Romero and Lloris, World Cup finalists, they have not yet reported to their clubs, but will return to the field at the end of their vacation period.
Watch out for this Tottenham player
In the last friendly against Nice he was present, after finishing his vacation and had a few minutes in the second half.
Watch out for this Brentford player
Latest line-ups of Brentford and Tottenham
Tottenham: F.Foster, D. Sanchez, J. Tanganga, C. Lenglet, Emerson, Y. Bissouma, P. Hojbjerg, M. Doherty, D. Kulusevski, H. White and B. Gil.
Brentford: Winterbottom, Canós, Zanka, Pinnock, Goode, Lewis Potter, Trevitt, Janelt, Ghoddos, Damsgaard and Wissa.
How are Tottenham coming along?
They had some friendlies with Motherwell, where they won with goals by Bryan Gil and a brace by Matt Doherty. Against Nice, where they tied to one goal, Matt himself made great actions, due to Tottenham's multiple absentees for the selected players.
After this game they will face Aston Villa on January 1st and then Crystal Palace for a few days. Until Saturday 7 they will play in the FA Cup against Portsmouth. With Arsenal they will play until the 15th of this month of January and on the 19th against Manchester City. Key duels to continue climbing in the top positions that are played between the top 3 teams, Arsenal, City and Newcastle.
How does Brentford arrive?
Playing against Bordeaux, where they lost by two goals to one. With Celta Vigo they lost by three goals and with Wolfsburg they drew with two goals.
Their last league game was against Manchester City, where they surprised the world by beating the team coached by Guardiola, with two goals from Ivan Toney.
Brentford will face West Ham and Liverpool in the Premier League. But in FA Cup they will play the third round against West Ham.