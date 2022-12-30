Getafe vs Mallorca LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
In a few moments we will share with you the starting line-ups for Getafe vs Mallorca as well as the latest information from the Coliseum Stadium.
How to watch Getafe vs Mallorca?
If you want to watch the match Getafe vs Mallorca could be be followed on television through ESPN +
What time is Getafe vs Mallorca in LaLiga?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 8:00 hrs.
Bolivia: 10:00 hrs.
Brazil: 11:00 hrs.
Chile: 10:00 hrs.
Colombia: 10:00 hrs.
Ecuador: 10:00 hrs.
Spain: 17:00 hrs.
México: 10:00 hrs.
Paraguay: 11:00 hrs.
Peru: 10:00 hrs.
Uruguay: 12:00 hrs.
England: 16:00 hrs
EEUU:11:00 hrs.
Australia: 01:00 hrs.
Watch out for this player in Mallorca
Muriqi is the third-highest scorer in LaLiga with eight goals and one assist. The Kosovo international striker has scored in the last five games he has scored in domestic competition;
Watch out for this player at Getafe
Eres Unal has five goals and three assists this season. The international striker with the national team of Turkey scored for the last time with Getafe on November 13 in the Copa del Rey. This is still far from his records of last season in which he scored 16 goals and gave an assist;
How does Mallorca arrive?
The team coached by Mexican Javier Aguirre arrives after eliminating Real Unión thanks to Dani Rodríguez's goal. They have played three matches in the league, winning against Poblense, drawing against Mainz and losing against Bologna. However, in LaLiga Santander they have had positive results in the last four matches and are currently at the top of the table with 19 points, six points away from the European places and eight ahead of the relegation places;
How is Getafe coming along?
Getafe arrives after eliminating Diocesano in the Copa del Rey thanks to a brace by Munir and is already in the round of 32. During the break they lost against Valladolid and Guadalajara. They have only won one of the last matches they have played in LaLiga Santander and are currently 15th with 14 points and four points ahead of the relegation zone;
Background
A total of 34 times Getafe and Mallorca have met with an even balance, although with a slight advantage for Mallorca who has won 13 times, one less has won Getafe and nine times the duel has ended in a draw. The última time they faced each other was in April this 2022 in which Getafe won by the minimum thanks to a goal by Borja Mayoral. In the últimos seven duels has won or has drawn the set madrileño.
Venue: The match will be played at the Coliseum Alfonso Pérez, a stadium built in 1998 with a capacity for 17,700 spectators.
Preview of the match
Getafe and Mallorca will meet in the match corresponding to the 15th round of LaLiga Santander;
