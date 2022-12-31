Fulham vs Southampton: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Fulham vs Southampton live match, as well as the latest information from Craven Cottage. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
How to watch Fulham vs Southampton Live Stream on TV and Online?

Fulham vs Southampton will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

What time is Fulham vs Southampton match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Fulham vs Southampton of December 31st, 2022 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN 3, DAZN
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 11:00 AM on Star +

Key player - Southampton

In Southampton, the presence of Ché Adams stands out. The 26-year-old Scottish striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Premier League he has four goals and one assist in 15 games played, where he has started 13 of them. He has a total of 1,157 minutes.

Key player - Fulham

In Fulham, the presence of Aleksandar Mitrović stands out. The 28-year-old Serbian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Premier League he has 10 goals and one assist in 13 games played, where he has started all of them. He has 1,106 minutes in total.

Fulham vs Southampton history

These two teams have met 70 times. The statistics are in favor of Southampton, who have come out victorious on 28 occasions, while Fulham have won on 19 occasions, leaving a balance of 23 draws.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 20 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Southampton with seven wins, while Fulham has won five, for a balance of eight draws.

If we take into account the times that Fulham has been at home against Southampton in the Premier League, there are 10 matches, where the cottagers have the advantage with five wins over one that the Soton have achieved, and the four draws that have been given.

Southampton

Southampton comes into this match with the need to win at all costs, especially after the recent defeat against Brighton. The alarm bells are more than lit, as they are in the last place of the Premier League, so they must get back on track quickly to avoid the headache of relegation.
Fulham

Fulham comes into this match motivated after the victory against Crystal Palace in one of the games they had to restart the season after the World Cup. The team has two wins in its last five games and is in the middle of the table, so it will need a positive streak if it aspires to play international tournaments next season.
The match will be played at Craven Cottage

The match Fulham vs Southampton will be played at Craven Cottage, located in Fulham, London, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1896, has a capacity for 25,700 spectators.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Fulham vs Southampton Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
