Fulham vs Southampton: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch Premier League Match

Tune in here Fulham vs Southampton Live Score!
How to watch Fulham vs Southampton Live Stream on TV and Online?
What time is Fulham vs Southampton match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Fulham vs Southampton of December 31st, 2022 in several countries:
Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN 3, DAZN
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 11:00 AM on Star +
Key player - Southampton
In Southampton, the presence of Ché Adams stands out. The 26-year-old Scottish striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Premier League he has four goals and one assist in 15 games played, where he has started 13 of them. He has a total of 1,157 minutes.
Key player - Fulham
In Fulham, the presence of Aleksandar Mitrović stands out. The 28-year-old Serbian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current Premier League he has 10 goals and one assist in 13 games played, where he has started all of them. He has 1,106 minutes in total.
Fulham vs Southampton history
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count 20 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Southampton with seven wins, while Fulham has won five, for a balance of eight draws.
If we take into account the times that Fulham has been at home against Southampton in the Premier League, there are 10 matches, where the cottagers have the advantage with five wins over one that the Soton have achieved, and the four draws that have been given.