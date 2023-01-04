Leeds United vs West Ham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023 Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is the Leeds United vs West Ham match for Premier League 2023?
This is the start time of the game Leeds United vs West Ham of January 4th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Bolivia: 3:30 PM on Star+.
Brazil: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Chile: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Colombia: 1:45 PM on Star+.
Ecuador: 1:45 PM on Star+.
United States (ET): 2:45 PM on UNIVERSO NOW and NBC Sports.
Spain: 8:45 PM on DAZN and Movistar+.
Mexico: 1:45 PM on Paramount+.
Paraguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
Peru: 2:45 PM on Star+.
Uruguay: 3:45 PM on Star+.
West Ham last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Lukasz Fabianski, Thilo Kehrer, Craig Dawson, Aaron Cresswell, Vladimír Coufal, Lucas Paquetá, Declan Rice, Tomás Soucek, Michail Antonio, Saïd Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen.
Leeds United last lineup
These were the players who started the last game:
Illan Meslier, Liam Cooper, Robin Koch, Pascal Struijk, Luke Ayling, Jack Harrison, Tyler Adams, Adam Forshaw, Rodrigo, Wilfried Gnonto, and Brenden Aaronson.
West Ham Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to West Ham's attacking attack and any one of them is likely to be able to score or assist in the game against Leeds United. The player Saïd Benrahma (#22) is a fundamental piece for the team for all that he contributes. He is the team's top scorer in the Premier League with 3 goals in 15 games played and he scored a goal last game against Arsenal. He is a player with a lot of experience and has faced Leeds United multiple times, so he will be key to be able to defeat them. Next up is Declan Rice (#41), he plays in the midfielder position, during the tournament he has had three assists which make him the highest assister on the team. At just 23 years old, he has shown himself to be a player capable of starting and contributing a lot to the team. Finally, Lucas Paquetá (#11) the 25-year-old who plays as a midfielder. He is the second highest assister on the team with 2 assists in 10 games and we could see him score on Wednesday.
West Ham in the tournament
West Ham had a bad start in the 2022-2023 Premier League season, they are in the seventeenth position of the general table after 4 games won, 2 drawn and 11 lost, together with 14 points. This year they seek to save themselves from relegation and stay in the first division of England. West Ham's objective for this game is to be able to win and thus get a little further away from relegation, it will be a difficult game but not impossible to win. Their last game was on December 30, it resulted in a 2-0 defeat against Brentford at the London Stadium and thus they recorded their 11th loss in the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game, however they could surprise and win.
Leeds United Players to Watch
There are three players who stand out within the team and are responsible for Leeds United's offense. The first is Rodrigo (#19), he plays in the striker position and is in charge of distributing the attack. He is the team's top scorer with 9 goals in 15 games of the 2022-2023 season. The next player is midfielder Jack Harrison (#11), in 14 games played he has 1 goal and 3 assists which makes him the highest assister on the team. Finally, 21-year-old midfielder Crysencio Summerville (#10), is the team's second highest scorer with 4 goals in 11 games played and we could see him scoring on Wednesday against West Ham.
Leeds United in the tournament
Leeds United started the 2022-2023 season in the Premier League very badly and are in the middle of the tournament table. After 4 wins, 4 draws and 8 losses, they collected 16 points that established them in the fourteenth position of the general table. His goal this season is to be among the first 7 places to get a ticket to the Champions League or the Europa League. The team is very confident in their young talent and they could deliver a surprise in the 2022-2023 season. Their last game was against Newcastle United on December 31, the game ended in a 0-0 draw at St. James' Park and thus they got their fourth draw in the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Elland Road is located in the city of Leeds, England. It will host this match, has a capacity of 40,000 spectators and is the home of Leeds United in the Premier League. It was opened on May 5, 1897 and is the 14th largest stadium in England.