Luton Town vs Wigan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
8:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Luton Town vs Wigan Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Luton Town vs Wigan live match, as well as the latest information from Kenilworth Road. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
7:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Luton Town vs Wigan Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Luton Town vs Wigan match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

7:50 AM2 hours ago

What time is Luton Town vs Wigan match for FA Cup?

This is the start time of the game Luton Town vs Wigan of January 7th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 2:30 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 1:30 PM on Star +
Brazil: 2:30 PM on Star +
Chile: 2:30 PM on Star +
Colombia: 12:30 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 12:30 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 12:30 PM on ESPN +
Spain: 6:30 PM
Mexico: 11:30 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 2:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 12:30 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 2:30 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 1:30 PM on Star +

7:45 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Wigan

In Wigan, the presence of Will Keane stands out. The 29-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team. So far this season, he has nine goals in 25 games played, where he has started all of them. He has a total of 2105 minutes.

7:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Luton Town

In Luton Town, the presence of Carlton Morris stands out. The 27-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far this season, he has 10 goals in 26 games played, where he has started 22 of them. He has a total of 1874 minutes.

7:35 AM2 hours ago

Luton Town vs Wigan history

These two teams have met 13 times. The statistics are in favor of Wigan, who have come out victorious on five occasions, while Luton Town have won on four occasions, leaving a balance of four draws.

In the FA Cup...

In the FA Cup, these two teams have met only once. That match was in the second round of the 2002-03 season, which ended in a 3-0 victory for Wigan over Luton Town.

7:30 AM2 hours ago

Wigan

Wigan urgently needs to get back to winning ways, as this game will be key in terms of morale. Not only must it be in this match to seek passage to the next round, but they are in the obligation to get a positive streak if they do not want to condemn themselves to relegation at the end of the season.

7:25 AM2 hours ago

Luton Town

Luton Town have had an outstanding season and are not only in with a chance of fighting for promotion to the Premier League if they continue on this path. They will have to face the FA Cup with a lot of determination if they want to play a big role.

7:20 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at Kenilworth Road

The Luton Town vs Wigan match will be played at Kenilworth Road, located in the town of Luton, in the county of Bedfordshire, England. This venue, inaugurated in 1905, has a capacity for 10,356 spectators.
7:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the FA Cup match: Luton Town vs Wigan Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo