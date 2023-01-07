Luton Town vs Wigan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Luton Town vs Wigan match for FA Cup?
Argentina: 2:30 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 1:30 PM on Star +
Brazil: 2:30 PM on Star +
Chile: 2:30 PM on Star +
Colombia: 12:30 PM on Star +
Ecuador: 12:30 PM on Star +
USA (ET): 12:30 PM on ESPN +
Spain: 6:30 PM
Mexico: 11:30 AM on Star +
Paraguay: 2:30 PM on Star +
Peru: 12:30 PM on Star +
Uruguay: 2:30 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 1:30 PM on Star +
Key player - Wigan
In Wigan, the presence of Will Keane stands out. The 29-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team. So far this season, he has nine goals in 25 games played, where he has started all of them. He has a total of 2105 minutes.
Key player - Luton Town
In Luton Town, the presence of Carlton Morris stands out. The 27-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players. So far this season, he has 10 goals in 26 games played, where he has started 22 of them. He has a total of 1874 minutes.
Luton Town vs Wigan history
These two teams have met 13 times. The statistics are in favor of Wigan, who have come out victorious on five occasions, while Luton Town have won on four occasions, leaving a balance of four draws.
In the FA Cup...
In the FA Cup, these two teams have met only once. That match was in the second round of the 2002-03 season, which ended in a 3-0 victory for Wigan over Luton Town.
Wigan
Wigan urgently needs to get back to winning ways, as this game will be key in terms of morale. Not only must it be in this match to seek passage to the next round, but they are in the obligation to get a positive streak if they do not want to condemn themselves to relegation at the end of the season.
Luton Town
Luton Town have had an outstanding season and are not only in with a chance of fighting for promotion to the Premier League if they continue on this path. They will have to face the FA Cup with a lot of determination if they want to play a big role.