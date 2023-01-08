Dundee United FC vs Rangers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Scottish Premiership Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Dundee United FC vs Rangers in Scottish Premiership
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Dundee United FC vs Rangers match in the Scottish Premiership.
What time is Dundee United FC vs Rangers match for Scottish Premiership?
This is the start time of the game Dundee United FC vs Rangers of January 08th, in several countries:
México: 10:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 12:00 horas
Chile: 11:00 horas
Colombia: 10:00 horas
Perú: 10:00 horas
EE.UU.: 11:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 10:00 horas
Uruguay: 12:00 horas
Paraguay: 11:00 horas
España: 17:00 horas
Where and how to watch Dundee United FC vs Rangers and live stream
The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.
If you want to watch Dundee United FC vs Rangers in streaming it will be available on Star+.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
How are Dundee United coming along?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a very regular performance, as they have only known defeat on one occasion in the last matches, their best result was the 4-0 against Kilmarnock before the World Cup break, having a streak of 3 wins, 1 draw and 1 defeat, a regular streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this resumption of this tournament.
St Johnstone 0-1 Dundee United, 2 Jan, 2023, Scottish Premier League
Dundee United 3-0 Ross County, 28 Dec, 2022, Scottish Premier League
Dundee United 2-2 Heart of Midlothian, 24 Dec, 2022, Scottish Premier League
Aberdeen 1-0 Dundee United, 12 Nov, 2022, Scottish Premier League
Dundee United 4-0 Kilmarnock, 9 Nov, 2022, Scottish Premier League
How are Rangers coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a very good performance, as they have had several victories in the last matches, their best result was the 3-0 against Motherwell, having a streak of 4 wins, 1 draw and 0 defeats, a very favorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this start of the tournament.
Rangers 2-2 Celtic, 2 Jan, 2023, Scottish Premier League
Rangers 3-0 Motherwell, 28 Dec, 2022, Scottish Premier League
Ross County 0-1 Rangers, 23 Dec, 2022, Scottish Premier League
Aberdeen 2-3 Rangers, 20 Dec, 2022, Scottish Premier League
Rangers 3-2 Hibernian, 15 Dec, 2022, Scottish Premier League
Watch out for this Dundee player
The Scottish striker, Steven Fletcher, 35 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 12 games as a starter and 3 as a substitute, managing to score 4 goals in the tournament and 1 assist, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through.
Watch out for this Rangers player
The attacker of Croatia, Antonio-Mirko Colak, 28 years old, has had a good performance, the forward has played 11 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 11 goals and 0 assists in the tournament, being crucial for the team, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to take advantage of the moment he is going through and stand out against the high caliber teammates he has.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Scottish Premiership match Dundee United FC vs Rangers. The match will take place at Tannadice Park, at 11:00 am.