Hellas Verona vs Cremonese LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A 2023

Hellas Verona vs Cremonese Live Score in Serie A 2023
Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Hellas Verona vs Cremonese match for the Serie A 2023.
What time is Hellas Verona vs Cremonese match for Serie A 2023?
This is the start time of the game Hellas Verona vs Cremonese of January 9th in several countries:
Argentina: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Bolivia: 2:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Brazil: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Chile: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Costa Rica: 12:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Colombia: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Ecuador: 4:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
United States (ET): 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Spain: 7:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Mexico: 11:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Paraguay: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Peru: 1:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Uruguay: 3:30 PM on ESPN and Star Plus
Last games Hellas Verona vs Cremonese
These teams will be facing each other for the first time in Serie A, although in the last three years they have played five times, with Cremonese winning twice, drawing twice and losing once.
Cremonese 3-4 Hellas Verona, Friendly Match 2022
Hellas Verona 0-1 Cremonese, Friendly Match 2020
Hellas Verona 1-2 Cremonese, Coppa Italia 2019
Cremonese 1-1 Hellas Verona, Serie B 2019
Hellas Verona 1-1 Cremonese, Serie B 2019
Key Player Cremonese
He did not participate in the World Cup and in the last semester he did not have many minutes, but still the Mexican Johan Vazquez is synonymous with guarantee and at any time can help the offensive apparatus.
Key player Hellas Verona
One of the best players of this squad is Kevin Lasagna, who will have to get in the best shape possible and become a decisive player in the final zone to start scoring points.
Last lineup Cremonese
12 Marco Carnesecchi, 2 Jack Hendry, 44 Luka Lochoshvili, 4 Emanuel Aiwu, 28 Souahilo Meïté, 6 Charles Pickel, 8 Santiago Ascacibar, 3 Emanuele Valeri, 17 Leonardo Sernicola, 10 Cristian Buonaiuto, 77 David Okereke.
Last lineup Hellas Verona
1 Lorenzo Montipò, 21 Koray Günter, 17 Federico Ceccherini, 27 Pawel Dawidowicz, 4 Miguel Veloso, 61 Adrien Tamèze, 8 Darko Lazovic, 29 Fabio Depaoli, 19 Milan Djuric, 7 Simone Verdi, 11 Kevin Lasagna.
Cremonese: to strike a blow of authority
Still without a win in the campaign, Cremonese will also have an unbeatable opportunity to get the victory to take heart for what will be a very complicated first half of 2023 for them, where the Mexican Johan Vazquez also plays.
Hellas Verona: imposing the home advantage
In a season that was expected to be much better than it is now, Hellas Verona is still in time to right the ship and what better than doing it in their first home game against a direct rival where they will seek to win the three points to gradually climb out of the bottom of the general table.
The Kick-off
The Hellas Verona vs Cremonese match will be played at the Marcantonio Bentegodi Stadium, in Verona, Italy. The kick-off is scheduled at 12:30 pm ET.
Welcome to VAVEL.com’s LIVE coverage of the Serie A 2023: Hellas Verona vs Cremonese!
My name is Adrian Hernandez and I will be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, roster updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL US.