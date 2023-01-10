Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to watch Dutch Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow the Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Eindhoven live from the KNVB Cup 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of the Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Eindhoven live corresponding to the 2nd Round of the KNVB Cup 2022-2023, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from Sparta Stadion. Do not lose detail of the game with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.
Where and how to watch Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Eindhoven online and live from the Eredivisie 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Sparta vs PSV match in various countries:
Argentina: 17 hours on GolTV
Bolivia: 16 hours on GolTV
Brazil: 17 hours on GolTV
Chile: 17 hours on GolTV
Colombia: 15 hours on GolTV
Ecuador: 15 hours on GolTV
US (ET): 15 hours on GolTV
Spain: 21 hours without Transmission
Mexico: 14 hours on GolTV
Paraguay: 17 hours on GolTV
Peru: 15 hours on GolTV
Uruguay: 17 hours on GolTV
Venezuela: 16 hours on GolTV
Xavi Simons, a must see player!
The PSV winger is one of the great promises of the team and the Dutch team. During last season he was one of the great promises of PSG and he hopes that with this move to the Eredivisie he can take a place among the best in Europe and be the jewel of PSV. Last season he participated in 12 games with the senior PSG team where he got 5 goals and 6 assists. The young striker hopes that his constant participation in the Eredivisie will open the doors to more calls with the Netherlands senior team ahead of the 2026 World Cup, so he will take advantage of this new season to attract the attention of the European team and be able to continue demonstrating his high level. At the moment he marches with 10 goals and 4 assists in 23 games in all team competitions.
How does PSV arrive?
PSV begins a new season in the Eredivisie and with the aim of fighting Ajax against you and lifting the title again. On this occasion, PSV has presented various additions, in which Guus Til, Luuk De Jong, Sávio, Xavi Simons and Boy Waterman stand out. The team suffered from some youth casualties with great projection but that do not affect the base structure of the team, the most sensitive casualty is that of Mario Götze. PSV's aspirations are to have an excellent campaign in the Eredivisie and in the rest of the competitions of the German team. PSV finished the 2021-2022 season in second place, 2 points behind champion Ajax, however, the joys came with the KNVB Cup title. The complications were seen by not qualifying for the Champions League group stage and being eliminated in the group stage of the Europa League. That is why the front and the main defense have been strengthened with the aim of not dropping points against their direct rivals in the Eredivisie and qualifying for the Group Stage of the Champions League. PSV is the current champion of the Johan Cruyff Shield after beating Ajax by a score of 5-3.
Vito van Crooij, a must see player!
The Sparta winger is one of the most important figures for the team, he seeks to continue his development and continue to show that he is one of the best in his position. The Dutchman continues his development and comes after a good season with the team, in which he scored 7 goals and 4 assists. Now, his main objective is to consecrate himself as an important piece of the Sparta Rotterdam striker and be able to show a better level than last season. At the moment he marches with 6 goals and 5 assists in 13 games played.
How does Sparta get here?
Sparta Rotterdam continues its Eredivisie season, ranking sixth with 25 points, after 7 wins, 4 draws and 4 losses. The team has made big moves bringing players like Nick Olij, Omar Rekik, Koki Saito, Younes Namli and Joshua Kitolano to fight for a good year and try to fight at the top of the Eredivisie. At the moment, the club is only 9 points below Feyenoord, who is the leader in the Netherlands. They will try to take advantage of the game with PSV to continue advancing in the KNVB Cup and surprise in the cup tournament and leave out one of the favorites. The Sparta team is going through a great run, adding 8 of the last 12 points to gradually approach the top positions.
Where's the game?
The Spartan Stadion located in the city of Rotterdam will host this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within this KNVB Cup season. This stadium has a capacity for 11,000 fans and was inaugurated in 1916.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Sparta Rotterdam vs PSV Eindhoven match, corresponding to the match of the 2nd. Round of the KNVB Cup 2022-2023. The match will take place at Sparta Stadion, at 3:00 p.m.