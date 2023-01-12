Sweden vs Iceland LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Stay tuned here to follow Sweden vs Iceland
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sweden vs Iceland, as well as the latest information from the Algarve Stadium. Keep an eye on the match with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Sweden vs Iceland live in Friendly Match ?
If you want to watch Sweden vs Iceland live, it will not be available on television.
If you want to watch it on the internet,VAVEL;is your best option.
What time is the Sweden vs Iceland Friendly Match ?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Argentina: 15:00 PM,
Bolivia: 15:00 PM.
Brasil: 15:00 PM.
Chile: 14:00 PM.
Colombia: 13:00 AM.
Ecuador: 13:00 AM.
USA (ET): 13:00 AM.
Spain: 19:00 PM,
Mexico: 13:00 AM.
Paraguay: 15:00 PM.
Peru: 15:00 PM.
Uruguay: 15:00 PM.
Venezuela: 14:00 AM.
Watch out for this player in Iceland
Andri Gudjohnsen who was in Real Madrid's youth team now plays for Noorkoping where last season he scored a goal and gave an assist. The young player of only 20 years old scored in his last game against Estonia.
Watch out for this player in Sweden
Christoffer Nyman, currently playing for Noorkoping, has scored a total of 16 goals and two assists this past season. The 30-year-old, who has not played for his country since the 2018 World Cup qualifiers, scored last Monday to help his national team win against Finland.
How does Iceland arrive?
Iceland drew 1-1 in their last friendly match against Estonia. They are the reigning champions of the Baltic Cup after beating Lithuania in the semifinals and Latvia in the final, both matches won on penalties.
How does Sweden arrive?
Sweden arrives after winning the last three friendlies they have played, beating Mexico, Algeria and Finland. In a year in which they were relegated to the C league in the UEFA Nations League after finishing in last place in group 4 with only 4 points.
Background
A total of 16 times the teams of Sweden and Iceland have met with a favorable balance for the Swedish team that has won 11 times, twice Iceland has won in this duel and three times they have drawn. The last time they met was in 2019 in a friendly match in which they drew 2-2.
Venue: The match will be played at the Algarve Stadium, located in the city of Faro in Portugal, which was inaugurated in 2003 and has a capacity for a total of 30,305 spectators.
Preview of the match
Sweden and Iceland to meet in a friendly match
Welcome to VAVEL.COM LIVE coverage of Sweden vs Iceland in Friendly Match
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifriacute; n for this match. We will offer you the pre-match analysis and news here live from VAVEL.