Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Tune in here Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers Live Score!
How to watch Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers Live Stream on TV and Online?
If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +
If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!
What time is Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 9:30 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on Star +
Brazil: 9:30 AM on Star +
Chile: 9:30 AM on Star +
Colombia: 7:30 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on ESPN+
Spain: 1:30 PM on DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+
Mexico: 7:30 AM on ESPN 3 y Star +
Paraguay: 8:30 AM on Star +
Peru: 7:30 AM on Star +
Unitd Kingdom: 12:30 PM en Sky Ultra HD, Talksport 2 Radio UK, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on Star +
Key player - Blackburn Rovers
Key player - Rotherham United
Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers history
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 33 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Blackburn Rovers with 17 victories, while Rotherham United have won 10, for a balance of six draws.
If we take into account the number of times Rotherham United have played at home against Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Championship, there are 16 matches, where the Rovers have the advantage with nine wins over the four that the Millers have won, and the three draws that have taken place.
Blackburn Rovers
Blackburn Rovers is coming from a very important victory against Cardiff City and also won against Norwich in the FA Cup, thus recovering from the three defeats they had had in their last four matches. It will be important for them to keep on winning in order to aspire to a direct place towards promotion.
Rotherham United
Rotherham United is coming off the back of a resounding defeat in the FA Cup and also of being beaten in its most recent Championship game against Millwall and has fallen into a bad streak, where it has now gone six games without a win, seven if we count the cup match. The restart of the competitions has not been very good for the team and they urgently need a positive streak to avoid falling into the relegation places.