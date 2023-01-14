Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
2:30 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers live match, as well as the latest information from the New York Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
2:25 AMan hour ago

How to watch Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: ESPN +

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

2:20 AMan hour ago

What time is Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers match for EFL Championship?

This is the start time of the game Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers of January 14th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 9:30 AM on Star +
Bolivia: 8:30 AM on Star +
Brazil: 9:30 AM on Star +
Chile: 9:30 AM on Star +
Colombia: 7:30 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 7:30 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 7:30 AM on ESPN+
Spain: 1:30 PM on DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+
Mexico: 7:30 AM on ESPN 3 y Star +
Paraguay: 8:30 AM on Star +
Peru: 7:30 AM on Star +
Unitd Kingdom: 12:30 PM en Sky Ultra HD, Talksport 2 Radio UK, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event
Uruguay: 9:30 AM on Star +
Venezuela: 8:30 AM on Star +

2:15 AMan hour ago

Key player - Blackburn Rovers

In Blackburn Rovers, the presence of Ben Brereton stands out. The 23-year-old Chilean striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has nine goals and four assists in 26 games played, where he has started all of them. He has 2254 minutes in total.
2:10 AMan hour ago

Key player - Rotherham United

In Rotherham United, the presence of Chiedozie Ogbene stands out. The 25-year-old Nigerian striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has six goals in 20 games played, where he has started 18 of them. He has 1677 minutes in total.
2:05 AMan hour ago

Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers history

These two teams have met 41 times. The statistics are in favor of Blackburn Rovers, who have emerged victorious on 23 occasions, while Rotherham United have won on 10 occasions, for a total of eight draws.

In the EFL Championship...

Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 33 duels, where the numbers are in favor of Blackburn Rovers with 17 victories, while Rotherham United have won 10, for a balance of six draws.

If we take into account the number of times Rotherham United have played at home against Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Championship, there are 16 matches, where the Rovers have the advantage with nine wins over the four that the Millers have won, and the three draws that have taken place.

2:00 AMan hour ago

Blackburn Rovers

Blackburn Rovers is coming from a very important victory against Cardiff City and also won against Norwich in the FA Cup, thus recovering from the three defeats they had had in their last four matches. It will be important for them to keep on winning in order to aspire to a direct place towards promotion.

1:55 AMan hour ago

Rotherham United

Rotherham United is coming off the back of a resounding defeat in the FA Cup and also of being beaten in its most recent Championship game against Millwall and has fallen into a bad streak, where it has now gone six games without a win, seven if we count the cup match. The restart of the competitions has not been very good for the team and they urgently need a positive streak to avoid falling into the relegation places.

1:50 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at New York Stadium

The match Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers will be played at the New York Stadium, located in the city of Rotherham, England. This venue, inaugurated in 2011, has a capacity for 12,050 spectators.
Foto: themillers.co
1:45 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the EFL Championship match: Rotherham United vs Blackburn Rovers Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo