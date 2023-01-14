Reading vs QPR LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Reading vs QPR match for EFL Championship?
Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on ESPN+
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN, DAZN 2, Movistar+
Mexico: 9:00 AM on ESPN 3 y Star +
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star +
United Kingdom: 3:00 PM on Sky Ultra HD, Talksport 2 Radio UK, Sky Sports Football, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 11:00 AM on Star +
Key player - QPR
In QPR, the presence of Chris Willock stands out. The 24-year-old English striker is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has six goals and two assists in 18 games played, where he has started 16 of them. He has 1273 minutes in total.
Key player - Reading
In Reading, the presence of Thomas Ince stands out. The 30-year-old English midfielder is one of the team's most outstanding players so far this season. In the current EFL Championship he has six goals and three assists in 26 games played, where he has started 25 of them. He has 2265 minutes in total.
Reading vs QPR history
These two teams have met 38 times. The statistics are in favor of Reading, who have been victorious on 13 occasions, while QPR have won on 11 occasions, leaving a balance of 14 draws.
In the EFL Championship...
Referring to the times they have faced each other in the EFL Championship, we count 31 duels, where the numbers are even, with 10 wins for each, leaving a balance of 11 draws.
If we take into account the number of times that Reading have been at home against QPR in the EFL Championship, there are 15 matches, where the Royals have the advantage with six wins over the five that the Hoops have won, and the four draws that have been given.
QPR
QPR drew their most recent Championship match against Sheffield United, but added another concern, having been eliminated from the FA Cup by Fletwood, so they will have to change their image by achieving positive results to try to fight for promotion.
Reading
Reading are coming off the back of a loss in their most recent Championship game against West Bromwich, however, they managed to boost their morale in midweek after winning the FA Cup against Watford. The restart has not been the best, but they will need to change their tune quickly to still have a chance of challenging for promotion.