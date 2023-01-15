River Plate vs Millonarios LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Friendly Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here River Plate vs Millonarios Live Score
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for River Plate vs Millonarios live, as well as the latest information from DRV PNK Stadium. Don't miss a detail of the match River Plate vs Millonarios live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
How to watch River Plate vs Millonarios match live on TV and online?
The match River Plate vs Millonarios will not be broadcast live on TV.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is River Plate vs Millonarios?
This is the kick-off time for the River Plate vs Millonarios match on January 14, 2023 in several countries:
Argentina: 21:30 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 20:30 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 21:30 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 20:30 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 19:30 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 19:30 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 2:30 hrs. - (January 15)
Mexico: 18:30 hrs. - Star +
Paraguay: 20:30 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 19:30 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 21:30 hrs. - Star +
Argentina: 21:30 hrs. - Star +
Bolivia: 20:30 hrs. - Star +
Brazil: 21:30 hrs. - Star +
Chile: 20:30 hrs. - Star +
Colombia: 19:30 hrs. - Star +
Ecuador: 19:30 hrs. - Star +
Spain: 2:30 hrs. - (January 15)
Mexico: 18:30 hrs. - Star +
Paraguay: 20:30 hrs. - Star +
Peru: 19:30 hrs. - Star +
Uruguay: 21:30 hrs. - Star +
Key player at Millonarios
One of the most outstanding players in Millonarios is Luis Carlos Ruiz, the 34-year-old Colombian-born center forward played 24 games in the last edition of the BetPlay League, in that number of matches he managed to give one assist and score five goals.
Key player at River Plate
One of the most key players in River Plate is Miguel Angel Borja, the 29 year old Colombian born center forward, played 18 games in the last edition of the Argentine League, in that number of games he managed to give one assist and score nine goals, these against; Aldosivi, Central Córdoba, Barracas Central, Benfield, Estudiantes de la Plata on two occasions, Patronato de Parana and Racing Club on two occasions.
History River Plate vs Millonarios
The recent history between the two teams is in favor of River Plate, as of the last three matches they have won two, while Millonarios has won one, in the total of encounters and in terms of goals, the balance is unbalanced in favor of River Plate who has scored 10 goals compared to seven for Millonarios.
Actuality - Millonarios
Millonarios had a good performance in their local league, as after playing 20 games, they were placed fourth in the standings with 32 points, after winning 9 games, drawing five and losing six. They also scored 29 goals, but conceded 19, for a goal difference of +10.
Millonarios 2 - 0 Deportivo Pereira
- Last five games
Millonarios 2 - 0 Deportivo Pereira
Deportivo Pereira 2 -1 Millonarios
Millonarios 1 - 0 Junior de Barranquilla
Independiente Santa Fe 1 - 1 Millonarios
Hertha Berlin 2 - 2 Millonarios
Actuality - River Plate
River Plate had a good performance in its local league. After playing 27 games, it managed to place third in the standings with 47 points, after winning 14 games, drawing five and losing eight, scoring 43 goals, but conceding 22, for a goal difference of +21.
Racing Club 1 - 2 River Plate
- Last five games
Racing Club 1 - 2 River Plate
Colo Colo 3 - 4 River Plate
River Plate 4 - 0 Real Betis
River Plate 0 - 0 Union La Calera
River Plate 1 - 0 Monterrey
The match will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium
The match between River Plate and Millonarios will take place at the DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale (United States), where Club Inter of Miami plays its home matches. The stadium was built in 2020 and has a capacity for approximately 18,000 spectators.
Start of transmission
Hello everyone! Welcome to the live broadcast of the River Plate vs Millonarios match, valid for friendly match 2023.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.
My name is Ismael Silva and I will be your host for this match. We will offer you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news, here on VAVEL.