Chelsea vs Crystal Palace LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

Tune in here Chelsea vs Crystal Palace in Premier League
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match in the Premier League.
What time is Chelsea vs Crystal Palace match for Premier League?
This is the start time of the game Chelsea vs Crystal Palace of January 15th, in several countries:
México: 08:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 10:00 horas
Chile: 09:00 horas
Colombia: 08:00 horas
Perú: 08:00 horas
EE.UU.: 09:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 08:00 horas
Uruguay: 10:00 horas
Paraguay: 09:00 horas
España: 15:00 horas
Where and how to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace live
The match will be broadcast on Sky.
If you want to watch Chelsea vs Crystal Palace in streaming, it will be available on Blue To Go and Paramount Plus.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background
This will be the 20th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little on their side, as the Blues have the balance on their side with 15 wins, 4 Crystal Palace and 0 draws.
Last 5 meetings
In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been total for Chelsea, who have 5 wins, leaving 0 wins for Crystal Palace and 0 draws.
Crystal Palace 1-2 Chelsea, 1 Oct, 2022, English Premier League
Chelsea 2-0 Crystal Palace, 17 Apr, 2022, FA Cup
Crystal Palace 0-1 Chelsea, 19 Feb, 2022, English Premier League
Chelsea 3-0 Crystal Palace, 14 Aug, 2021, English Premier League
Crystal Palace 1-4 Chelsea, 10 Apr, 2021, English Premier League
How are Chelsea coming?
The locals in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have only had one win in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against Bournemouth, having a streak of 1 win, 1 draw and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this start of the tournament.
Fulham 2-1 Chelsea, 12 Jan, 2023, English Premier League
Manchester City 4-0 Chelsea, 8 Jan, 2023, FA Cup
Chelsea 0-1 Manchester City, 5 Jan, 2023, English Premier League
Nottingham Forest 1-1 Chelsea, 1 Jan, 2023, England Premier League
Chelsea 2-0 AFC Bournemouth, 27 Dec, 2022, England Premier League
How are Crystal coming?
The visitors in their last 5 matches have had a not very good performance, as they have had several defeats in the last matches, their best result was the 2-0 against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League, having a streak of 2 wins, 0 draws and 3 defeats, a very unfavorable streak for the team, but they need to not make mistakes, to have confidence in this start of the tournament.
Crystal Palace 1-2 Southampton, 7 Jan, 2023, FA Cup
Crystal Palace 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur 4 Jan, 2023, English Premier League
AFC Bournemouth 0-2 Crystal Palace, 31 Dec, 2022, English Premier League
Crystal Palace 0-3 Fulham, 26 Dec, 2022, English Premier League
Crystal Palace 2-1 Real Valladolid, 16 Dec, 2022, Friendly Match
Watch out for this Crystal Palace player
The English born striker of Ivory Coast origin, 30 year old Wilfried Zaha has had a good performance, the attacker has played 16 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 6 goals in the tournament and 2 assists, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his club, as they are in mid-table and if they continue with the bad streak they would not end in a good way.
Watch out for this Chelsea player
The German midfielder, Kai Havertz, 23 years old, has had a good performance, the midfielder has played 16 games, 2 as a substitute and 14 as a starter, scoring 4 goals so far in the tournament, looking for help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, so he will seek to take advantage of the opportunities and prove that he is to break the rival goals.
Welcome
Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the Chelsea vs Crystal Palace Premier League match. The match will take place at Stamford Bridge, at 09:00.