Bahrain vs Oman LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Gulf Cup

How to watch Bahrain vs Oman?
The match between Bahrain and Oman will not be available on television
What time is the Bahrain vs Oman match?
This is the start time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 10:00 hrs
Bolivia: 11:15 hrs .
Brazil: 12:15 hrs.
Chile: 11:15 hrs.
Colombia: 11:15 hrs.
Ecuador: 11:15 hrs.
Spain: 18:15 hrs.
México: 11:15 hrs.
Paraguay: 12: 15 hrs.
Peru: 11:15 hrs.
Uruguay: 13:15 hrs.
England: 17: 15 hrs
EEUU:12:15 hrs.
Australia: 02:15 hrs.
India: 20:15 hrs
Watch out for this player in Oman
Al Mandhar Al Alawi has one goal in this tournament and scored it in the most recent match against Saudi Arabia. The 27-year-old striker has started all three matches he has played in the Gulf Cup.
Watch out for this player in Bahrain
Kamil Al Aswad who scored his team's first goal in this Gulf Cup to contribute to his team's victory against the United Arab Emirates. The 28-year-old striker also plays for Al Rifaa, where he has scored three goals this season.
How does Oman arrive?
Before this tournament, Oman played a total of eight friendlies in which it won five of them, drew with New Zealand on penalties and lost to Germany and Jordan. They started the tournament with a goalless draw against Iraq, while they managed to beat Yemen 3-2 and Saudi Arabia 1-2. They finished in second place with seven points;
How is Bahrain coming along?
The Bahrain National Team has qualified in first position to play the Asian Cup in which it has finished in first position with nine points. Prior to the Gulf Cup, they have played five matches, all of which they lost. In its group stage, it finished first in Group B with seven points in total after defeating Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, while it drew 1-1 against Kuwait.
Background
The head-to-head record between Bahrain and Oman is balanced with 12 wins for each team, while the remaining 17 matches ended in draws. The last time they met was in 2021 in the group stage of the Arab Cup in which the Oman team won 0-3.
Venue: The match will be played at the Al Minaa Olympic Stadium, a stadium located in Iraq that was built in 2011 and has a capacity of 30,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Bahrain and Oman meet in the semifinals of the Gulf Cup in search of a place in the final;
