Ghana vs Sudan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship Match

This is the kick-off time for the Ghana vs Sudan match on January 19
Last matches between them
The last time these two teams met was on November 17 last year, which ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of Sudan, it was a match for the Ghanaian team to prepare for the World Cup, the only goal of the Sudanese team was scored by Mohamed Abdel Raman.
Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui
It is located in Algeria, is one of the stadiums with greater capacity in Africa in this African championship of nations besides being an Olympic stadium where athletics is practiced, has a capacity of 40 thousand spectators and was inaugurated on July 5, 1973, will be the scene where Ghana and Sudan will dispute 3 points on day 2 of this African tournament.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full squad for this match, which promises to be one of the most entertaining in Match day 2, with two teams that need all three points.
Background
The record is leaning towards Ghana since in the last 5 matches the record indicates 4 wins for Ghana, zero draws and only one victory for Sudan, so tomorrow the Ghanaian team will be the clear favorite to take the 3 points in one more day of this African Nations Championship which promises great matches.
How does Sudan arrive?
Sudan will debut in the African Nations Championship after their first match against Morocco was cancelled on day 1, in their preparation they drew with two goals against Uganda, they will have a tough test against Ghana, a country that was in the World Cup last year, Sudan will be the underdog in the predictions against Ghana, this is how the two teams arrive to day 2.
How does Ghana arrive?
Ghana comes from a 2-1 loss against Madagascar in its debut in the African Nations Championship, and will look for tomorrow against Sudan to get out of the bad streak and get the 3 points that will keep them alive in Group C, a team that is usually very offensive but neglects a lot its defensive zone.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the broadcast of Ghana vs Sudan, match of the African Nations Championship. The match will take place at the Stade Mohamed Hamlaoui, at 13:00.