Burnley vs West Brom LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch EFL Championship 2023

Follow here Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion Live Score
Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion EFL Championship match.
What time is the Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion match for EFL Championship Match 2023?
This is the start time of the game Burnley vs West Bromwich Albion of January 20th in several countries:
Argentina: 4:00 PM. Bolivia: 3:00 PM. Brazil: 4:00 PM. Chile: 4:00 PM. Colombia: 2:00 PM. Ecuador: 2:00 PM. United States (ET): 3:00 PM on ESPN+. Spain: 10:00 PM. Mexico: 2:00 PM. Paraguay: 4:00. Peru: 3:00 PM. Uruguay: 4:00 PM.
West Bromwich Albion last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Alex Palmer, Erik Pieters, Dara O'Shea, Conor Townsend, Darnell Furlong, John Swift, Okay Yokuslu, Jayson Molumby, Daryl Dike, Matt Phillips and Jed Wallace.
Burnley last lineup
These were the eleven players who started last game:
Aro Muric, Louis Beyer, Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Ian Maatsen, Vitinho, Josh Brownhill, Josh Cullen, Jack Cork, Jay Rodriguez, Barnes, Nathan Tella, and Johann Gudmundsson.
West Bromwich Albion Players to Watch
The next three players are considered key to West Bromwich's attacking attack and it is likely that any of them could score in the game against Burnley. English striker Brandon Thomas-Asante (#21) is the team's top scorer in the 2022-2023 season with 5 goals in 18 games and scored in the last game of the tournament against Rotherham United. He will be very important for the game because of his experience and his control of the ball on the pitch. Another player is John Swift (#19), he plays in the midfielder position and is the team's top assister with 5 assists in 26 games played. He got his fifth assist last game and could get his sixth on Friday. Finally, midfielder Jed Wallace (#17) who is a very important player for creating dangerous plays. He is the second highest scorer of the team with 4 goals and he scored in the last match.
West Bromwich Albion in the tournament
The West Bromwich soccer team started the 2022-2023 season of the EFL Championship (second division of England soccer) well, they are in sixth position in the general table with 11 games won, 8 tied and 8 lost, getting 41 points . West Bromwich seeks to be at the top of the tournament this season, so they must win as many games as possible and they will be promoted. Their last game was on January 14, 2023, ending in a 3-2 win against Luton Town at Kenilworth Road, thus securing their 11th win of the tournament. They arrive as the least favorites to win this game since they are playing as a visitor, however they could surprise and win.
Burnley FC Players to Watch
There are three Burnley FC players we should watch out for and they play a very important role in the team. The first is English striker Jay Rodriguez (#9), he is the team's top scorer in the tournament with 9 goals in 23 games played and scored in the previous game against Rotherham United. Another player is Josh Brownhill (#8), he plays in the midfielder position and at the age of 26 is the team's top assister with 6 assists in 26 games. And finally, we should keep an eye on midfielder Nathan Tella (#23), he is the second highest scorer on the team with 8 goals in 24 games played and we could see him score again on Friday.
Burnley FC in the tournament
Burnley had a good start to the season in the EFL Championship, sitting at the top of the tournament table. Until week 27 of the tournament they have a total of 47 points after 17 games won, 8 tied and 2 lost. They are located in the first position of the general table and if they want to stay in that place they must win the game. Their last match was on January 14, ending in a 1-0 win against Coventry City at Turf Moor and in doing so they secured their 17th win of the tournament. They arrive as the favorites to win this game, because of the great team they have and the good moment they are going through. They also have an advantage when playing at home and that their fans can support them.
The stadium
Turf Moor is located in the city of Burnley, England. It will host this match and has a capacity of 21,944 spectators. It was opened on August 26, 1883, cost £5.3 million to build and is currently the home of Burnley Football Club.