Monterrey vs San Luis LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Liga MX 2023
Image: VAVEL

1:00 PMan hour ago

Stay tuned for the Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis live, as well as the latest information from the BBVA Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute live coverage of the match on VAVEL. 
12:55 PMan hour ago

Where and how to watch Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis live online

The match will be broadcasted on TUDN channel.

Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis can be tuned in from the live streams on TUDN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

12:50 PMan hour ago

What time is the match Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis, matchday 3 of the Liga MX Clausura 2023?

This is the kickoff time for the Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis match on January 21, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 19:00 hours

Bolivia: 19:00 hours

Brazil: 19:00 hours

Chile: 19:00 hours

Colombia: 5:00 p.m.

Ecuador: 5:00 p.m.

Spain: 10:00 p.m.

United States: 5:00 p.m. PT and 6:00 p.m. ET

Mexico: 5:00 p.m.

Paraguay: 7:00 p.m.

Peru: 7:00 p.m.

Uruguay: 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: 18:00 hours

Japan: 6:00 p.m.

India: 5 p.m. 

Nigeria: 5:00 p.m.

South Africa: 5:00 p.m.

Australia: 7:00 p.m.

United Kingdom ET: 18:00

12:45 PMan hour ago

Rayados Statements

Monterrey coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich spoke ahead of the match: "Over the years, the big teams have bought big players. That's the greatness of their team, of their institution, it's perfect if other teams can't, that's their situation. The big teams in Europe we see the amount they invest, compared to those over there, here it is nothing."

"We want to give the people of Nuevo León the opportunity to have winning teams. It is a reflection of the mentality of the people, winning and hardworking. With this can help the growth of Mexican soccer. That way we can develop a more competitive league, why don't we strengthen our league?"

"We have the commitment to continue doing things well. The initial match was good because we generated goal situations. We were not successful, we missed a penalty, but the objective is the same, to do things well, to work in harmony. We are going step by step, we have already achieved a victory, we got rid of the crisis of not winning away from home, we are back home and we have the obligation to do things well".

"Today we had that chance and it worked well. All three participated in the goals (Funes Mori, Berterame and Aguirre), they have that collective mentality. The three of them are looking for supplies, we will look for the way in which they can participate. They have the goal and, if needed, we will look with them for the goal that the fans want."

"They know it perfectly well, we talk about it every day, we work for it. The path is clear, it has already been discussed. We aspire to be champions, there is no other way. There are two stages, the first one is qualifying and the second one is looking for the championship".

"They are a team that knows how to defend well. Their visits are uncomfortable. We are working, looking for alternatives. We have done well away from home. We won there, but at home we tied a Liguilla match and lost on penalties".

12:40 PMan hour ago

How is Atletico San Luis coming?

Atlético San Luis arrives to this match after a goalless draw against Chivas, however, they have already won in the current competition and will be looking to continue adding goals and points to their numbers.

12:35 PMan hour ago

How does Monterrey arrive?

Monterrey arrives after obtaining its first victory against Cruz Azul with a score of three goals to two, so it will go all out to add another victory.

12:30 PMan hour ago

The match will be played at BBVA Stadium

The match Monterrey vs Atlético San Luis will be played at the BBVA Stadium, located in Monterrey, Nuevo León. The stadium has a capacity for 40,000 people. 
12:25 PMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the live broadcast of Monterrey vs Atletico San Luis, matchday 3 of the Clausura 2023 Liga MX. The match will take place at BBVA Stadium at 12:30 pm.
