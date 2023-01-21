Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke 04: Live Stream, Score Updates and How to Watch the Bundesliga Match
Photo: Eintracht Frankfurt

Update Live Commentary
5:00 AMan hour ago

How and where to watch the Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke 04 match live?

If you want to directly stream it: ESPN+

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL US is your best option!

4:55 AMan hour ago

What time is Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke 04 match for Bundesliga?

This is the start time of the game Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke 04  of 21th January 2023 in several countries:

Argentina 11:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Bolivia 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Brazil 11:30 am: Onefootball

Chile 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Colombia 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Ecuador 9:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

USA 9:30 am ET: ESPN+

Spain 3:30 pm: #Vamos

Mexico 8:30 am: Sky HD, Blue To Go Video Everywhere

Paraguay 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Peru 2 pm: ESPN2, Star +

Uruguay 11:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

Venezuela 10:30 am: ESPN2, Star +

4:50 AMan hour ago

Probable lineup for Schalke

Schwolow; Brunner, Yoshida, Matriciani, Uronen; Latza, Krauss; Kozuki, Karaman, Bülter; Terodde.
4:45 AM2 hours ago

Situation Schalke

Coach Thomas Reis has a long list of absentees. Starting with Heekeren, who suffered a torn cruciate ligament, Tauer, muscle problem, Polter, knee, Van den Berg, ankle, and Zalazar, metatarsal. In addition to the absences, there are also players who are doubts for the confrontation: Drexler, who was not informed the reason, Greiml, meniscus injury, Kral, back, and Ouwejan, knee.
4:40 AM2 hours ago

Probable lineup of Frankfurt

Trapp; Jakic, Smolcic, N'Dicka; Dina Ebimbe, Kamada, Sow, Knauff; Lindstrom, Götze; Kolo Muani.
Foto: Eintracht Frankfurt
4:35 AM2 hours ago

Situation Frankfurt

Oliver Glasner will be without Paxten Aaronson, who was called up for the US training camp in January in California. Wenig, because of a metatarsal injury, is also out. Tuta, meanwhile, is doubtful because of an ankle problem.
4:30 AM2 hours ago

Royal Blues

Schalke 04 has not had a good campaign since its return to the elite of German soccer. The Royal Blues are in last place, 18th, having only nine points. However, they are five points behind Hertha Berlin, the first team out of the relegation zone. With a 20% success rate, the team from the miners has four losses in the last five games, and one win, which is the third in the entire league.
4:25 AM2 hours ago

Eagles

Eintracht Frankfurt occupy fourth place in the standings with 27 points, one behind RB Leipzig and three behind Freiburg, third and second respectively. With a 66% success rate, the Eagles are on a sequence of three wins, one draw and one defeat.
4:20 AM2 hours ago

End of winter break

The Bundesliga is back after the winter break. This break in the fixture schedule comes with good reason. Besides being a time for the players to recharge their energy for the continuation of the season, winter in Germany is usually more severe than in other European countries.

It is worth remembering that the Bundesliga is not the only league to stop its calendar between December and mid-January. Countries such as France, Spain, and Italy also stop for the holidays, but they return earlier than the Germans because they have more teams in their leagues and, consequently, more games in their calendars. 

On the other side of the coin, the Premier League has never stopped during the winter period, having very traditional rounds such as Boxing Day, the day after Christmas, and the New Year's Day round on the first day of the year. 

4:15 AM2 hours ago

Eye on the game

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke 04  live this Saturday (21), at the Deutsche Bank Park at 9:30 am ET, for the Bundesliga. The match is valid for the 16th round of the competition
4:10 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com 's coverage of the Bundesliga match: Eintracht Frankfurt vs Schalke 04 Live Updates!

My name is Izabelle França and I’ll be your host for this game. We will provide you with pre-game analysis, score updates, and news as it happens live here on VAVEL USA.
