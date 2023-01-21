Southampton vs Aston Villa LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League 2023

ADVERTISEMENT
Last match between them
The last time these two teams met was on September 16 last year, they faced each other in the Premier League and the score ended with a victory for Aston Villa 1 goal to 0, a match that was full of emotions but the goals were scarce, this was the last time these teams met.
Referee
The central referee in charge of the match day 20 in the Premier League, referee Michael Salisbury, will have a complicated task in this match between Southampton and Aston Villa.
Absences
Neither team has any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on a full roster for what will be a game with a lot to be won by both teams.
Background
The antecedents are leaning towards Southampton since in the last 14 matches the record indicates 7 matches won for Southampton, 3 draws and 4 victories for Aston Villa, despite that, Aston Villa will be the favorite to win the match due to the good moment they are having in the Premier League and the bad moment Southampton is having in the English league.
How does Aston Villa arrive?
Aston Villa arrives in 11th position with 25 points and a record of 7 wins, 4 draws and 8 defeats, will start tomorrow as the favorite to take the 3 points, if they win they could climb to 9th position in the Premier League, we expect a match with two teams that are in need of points.
How does Southampton arrive?
Southampton arrives as the worst team in the Premier League in last place, with 15 points with a record of 4 wins, 3 draws and 12 losses, a team that has not found its way in this tournament and is in danger of relegation to the EFL Championship, will face a team that has a very different present as it is Aston Villa.
