Senegal Vs DR Congo LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship Match
Source: Courtesy

8:00 AM8 minutes ago

Tune in here Senegal Vs DR Congo in African Nations Championship

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL.
7:55 AM13 minutes ago

What time is Senegal Vs DR Congo match for African Nations Championship?

This is the start time of the game Senegal Vs DR Congo of January 22nd, in several countries:
México: 13:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 horas
Chile: 14:00 horas
Colombia: 13:00 horas
Perú: 13:00 horas
EE.UU.: 14:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:00 horas
Uruguay: 15:00 horas
Paraguay: 14:00 horas
España: 20:00 horas
7:50 AM18 minutes ago

Where and how Senegal vs DR Congo and live coverage

The match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Senegal vs DR Congo on streaming, it will not be tuned.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
7:45 AM23 minutes ago

Background

This will be the 12th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the balance a little to their side, as the scales are very even, with 5 wins for Senegal, 3 draws and 2 wins for DR Congo.
7:40 AM28 minutes ago

Last 5 meetings

In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has gone to Senegal, who have 4 wins, leaving 0 wins for DR Congo and 0 draws.
2012, Group E, Senegal 2-0 D.R. Congo, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers 
2012, Group E, D.R. Congo 2-4 Senegal, Africa Cup Qualifying
2009, August, D.R. Congo 1-2 Senegal, International Friendly Match 
2006, January, Senegal 0-0 D.R. Congo, International Friendly Match
2002, Mali, Quarter-finals, Senegal 2-0 D.R. Congo, Africa Cup of Nations
7:35 AM33 minutes ago

Watch out for this player from Senegal

The Senegalese midfielder, Moussa Ndiaye, 20 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played his first game as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score his first goal in this edition of the tournament, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his selection, in this competition he has not managed to score in this edition. 
7:30 AM38 minutes ago

Watch out for this Congo player

The forward of Congo, Cédric Bakambu of 31 years old has had a good performance, the attacker has played 6 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 3 goals in the past editions of the tournament, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his selection, in this competition he has not managed to score in this edition.
7:25 AM43 minutes ago

Welcome

Welcome to the broadcast of Senegal vs DR Congo, match of the African Nations Championship. The match will take place at the 19 May 1956 Stadium, at 14:00.
 
