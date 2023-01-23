Fulham vs Tottenham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Game

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay with us to follow Fulham vs Tottenham live in the Premier League 2022-2023!
In a few moments we will share the initial lineups of Fulham vs Tottenham live corresponding to Matchday 21 of the Premier League 2022-2023, in addition to the most recent information that arises from Craven Cottage.
Where and how to watch Fulham vs Tottenham online and live in the Premier League 2022-2023?
This is the start time of the Fulham vs Tottenham match in various countries:
Argentina: 17 hours on ESPN, Star+
Bolivia: 16 hours on ESPN, Star+
Brazil: 5:00 p.m. on Claro, Star+, ESPN
Chile: 17 hours on ESPN, Star+
Colombia: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
Ecuador: 15 hours on ESPN, Star+
US (ET): 15 hours on Peacock, SiriusXM
Spain: 21 hours on DAZN
Mexico: 14 hours on Paramount+
Paraguay: 17 hours on Star+
Peru: 15 hours in Star+
Uruguay: 17 hours in Star+
Venezuela: 16 hours on Star+
Heung-Min Son, a must see player!
The Tottenham winger is the highest reference in his country and the leader in the offensive creation of his team. Son seeks to continue his development in English football and be the fundamental piece for Tottenham on offense, in addition to showing his high level with the "Asian Tigers" in the Qatar 2022 World Cup. This is one of the great figures of the team English and his offensive contribution is vital for his team's aspirations in this Premier League. During this season, the winger has participated in 19 games with his club where he has scored 5 goals and 2 assists. Heung-Min along with Harry Kane are the top references in the Spurs offense and the ones with the highest scoring capacity.
How does Tottenham arrive?
Tottenham continues with its 2022-2023 Premier League season where it remains in fifth position with 33 points, after 10 wins, 3 draws and 7 losses. The Spurs are located within the positions of teams that qualify for UEFA European competitions and that is the objective in mind of the team. These come from losing to Manchester City and reaching the fourth round of the FA Cup. Some interesting names in this group are Heung Min-Son, Harry Kane, Cristian Romero, Richarlison and Hugo Lloris, these are the players who count With great preparation and they will be the pillars in all lines of the team, their contribution will be essential for the hopes of the squad in the rest of the football season. These are not the favorites to win this duel, however, they could be surprised and lose to Fulham in the competition.
Aleksandr Mitrovic, a must see player!
The Fulham striker is one of the most important figures in the team, he seeks to continue his development in the team and now, with the greater possibility that the team will fight to avoid relegation, he will have many more minutes to show his quality and help the team stay in the Premier League. During last season he played 46 games, where he got 43 goals and 7 assists. Now, his main objective is to establish himself as an important part of the team's forward line and continue to show the high level of last season. This started the season in a good way by scoring twice against Liverpool on the first date.
How does Fulham get here?
Fulham comes to this duel with the aim of the team fighting to stay in the Premier League, after closing last season in the EFL Championship and getting promotion to the first division with 90 points, after 27 victories , 9 draws and 10 losses. The team has made several additions, with Issa Diop, Joao Palhinha, Andrés Pereira and Kevin Mbabu being the most important. The team underwent a number of important changes and was forced to make several moves to improve the squad for a new adventure in the Premier League. Fulham will seek to be one of the protagonists within the Premier League and reach new levels in all the championships in which it participates. These started in a surprising way by drawing Liverpool at home in their Premier League debut.
Where's the game?
The Craven Cottage located in the city of Fulham will be the venue for this duel between two teams that seek to continue their path within the 2022-2023 Premier League. This stadium has a capacity for 25,700 fans and was inaugurated in 1986.
Welcome!
Good day to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the live broadcast of the Fulham vs Tottenham match, corresponding to Date 21 of the 2022-2023 Premier League. The meeting will take place at Craven Cottage, at 3:00 p.m.