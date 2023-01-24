Lazio vs AC Milan LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Serie A Match

ADVERTISEMENT
LIVE UPDATES
Update Live Commentary
Key Player
In this match there will be two players who will undoubtedly be the most relevant tomorrow, for Lazio is Felipe Anderson who in the current Serie A campaign has a record of 17 games played, 5 goals and two assists, being one of the best players of his team, While for AC Milan there is Rafael Leao who has played 17 games but has scored 8 goals and 5 assists, being the top scorer of his team this season, a tall player with a good header and long distance shot, both players will have the task tomorrow to fight for the 3 points and continue to climb in the overall Serie A table in this 18th day of the season.
Stay tuned to follow SS Lazio vs AC Milan live in Serie A match day 18.
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the SS Lazio vs AC Milan live match day 18 of the Serie A, as well as the latest information from the Stadio Olimpico in Rome. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage.
Where and how to watch SS Lazio vs AC Milan online live on Match day 19 of the Seria A?
This is the kick-off time for the SS Lazio vs AC Milan match on January 24 in various countries:
Argentina: 13:45 hours
Bolivia: 13:45 hours
Brazil: 12:45 pm
Chile: 12:45 pm
Colombia: 12:45 pm
Ecuador: 1:45 p.m.
USA (ET): 1:45 P.M. USA (ET): 13:45 hours
Spain: 7:45 p.m. No Broadcast
Mexico: 1:45 p.m. on ESPN and Star+
Paraguay: 1:45 p.m.
Peru: 1:45 p.m.
Uruguay: 2:45 p.m.
Venezuela: 14:45 hours
If you want to follow it online, VAVEL is your best option.
Rome Olympic Stadium
It is one of the stadiums with the largest capacity in Italy, is the home of SS Lazio and Rome, has a capacity of 70 thousand spectators was inaugurated in 1937 is one of the oldest in Serie A but also one of the most legendary, will be the field where Lazio and AC Milan, will face each other in another day of Serie A.
Last match between them
The last time these two teams met was on April 24 last year in another Serie A matchday, in this match the score was 2-1 in favor of AC Milan with goals from Giroud and Tonail at 50' and 90+2, this was the last time Lazio and Milan faced each other.
Absences
In this match, neither team will have any injured or suspended players, so they will be able to count on the full squad for this match that promises to be one of the best of this day in Serie A and with two teams whose squads are among the best.
Background
The record leans to AC Milan since in the last 13 matches the record indicates 7 matches won for AC Milan, 3 matches with a draw and 3 matches won for Lazio. Tomorrow's match will be very even but in spite of that the favorite to take the 3 points will be AC Milan due to the quality of players and the revenge they are looking for after losing the Cup final against Inter Milan.
How does AC Milan arrive?
AC Milan is coming off a very painful 3-0 loss to Inter Milan in the final of the Italian Cup, and will be looking to get rid of the bad taste in their mouth, in the overall standings they are in second place behind Napoli with 38 points and a record of 11 wins, 5 draws and 2 losses, so these two teams arrive to another day in Serie A.
How does SS Lazio arrive?
SSLazio arrives after defeating Bologna 1-0 in the Italian Cup, will face AC Milan tomorrow in a match that promises to be very exciting, Lazio is in 6th position with 34 points and a record of 10 wins, 4 draws and 4 losses, will seek to continue adding points and be able to reach the 4th position.
Good afternoon VAVEL friends!
Welcome to the live broadcast of the match SS Lazio vs AC Milan, match day 19 of the Serie A. The match will take place at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, at 13:45.