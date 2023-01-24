Niger vs Cameroon LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship Match
Source: courtesy

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
Tune in here Niger vs Cameroon in African Nations Championship

Do not miss a detail of the match with the live updates and commentaries of VAVEL. Follow along with us all the details, commentaries, analysis and lineups for this Niger vs Cameroon match in the African Nations Championship.
What time is Niger vs Cameroon match for African Nations Championship?

This is the start time of the game Niger vs Cameroon of January 24th, in several countries:
México: 13:00 horas CDMX
Argentina: 15:00 horas
Chile: 14:00 horas
Colombia: 13:00 horas
Perú: 13:00 horas
EE.UU.: 14:00 horas ET
Ecuador: 13:00 horas
Uruguay: 15:00 horas
Paraguay: 14:00 horas
España: 20:00 horas
Where and how to watch Niger vs Cameroon and live

The match will not be broadcast on television.
If you want to watch Niger vs Cameroon on streaming, it will not be tuned.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL Mexico is your best option.
Background

This will be the 10th meeting between these two teams in all competitions, so it will be a great commitment for both teams that will seek to grow the record and tip the scales a little to their side, as the balance is very uneven, with 6 wins for Cameroon, 2 draws and 1 win for Niger.
Last 5 meetings

In the last 5 duels between the two teams, the dominance has been for Mali, who have 4 wins, leaving 0 wins for Mauritania and 1 draw.
Cameroon 1-2 Niger, 4 Jan, 2021, International Friendlies
Niger 0-1 Cameroon, 23 Dec, 2015, International Friendlies
Cameroon 0-0 Niger, 17 Nov, 2015, African Qualifiers
Niger 0-3 Cameroon, 13 Nov, 2015, African Qualifiers
Niger 0-0 Cameroon, 11 Apr, 1993, Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers
Watch out for this Cameroon player

The defender of Cameroon, Jerome Ngom Mbekeli of 24 years old has had a good performance, the midfielder has played his first game as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score his first goal in this edition of the tournament, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to pass respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his selection, in this competition he has not managed to score in this edition.
Watch out for this Niger player

Niger's striker, Victorien Adebayor, 26 years old, has had a good performance, the attacker has played 9 games as a starter and 0 as a substitute, managing to score 6 goals wearing the shirt of his national team, being crucial for the team, looking to help and victory, hoping to respond for the good moment he is currently going through, looking to help his national team, in this competition he has not managed to score in this edition.
Welcome

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers! Welcome to the broadcast of the match Niger vs Cameroon, corresponding to the African Nations Championship. The match will take place at the Miloud Hadefi stadium at 14:00.
 
