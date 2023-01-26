Ajax vs Volendam LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Eredivisie

ADVERTISEMENT
Watch out for this player at Volendam
Robert Muhren has four goals in the Dutch league, plus a goal in the Cup. The 33-year-old striker has not scored since January 8, when he contributed a goal in the win over Cambuur;
Watch out for this player at Ajax
Steven Bergwing is the team's top scorer with eight goals and four assists in the Eredivisie. He has also scored two goals in the group stage of the UEFA Champions League. The Dutch player has not scored for Ajax since November 12 and is looking to make his debut in 2023.
How is FC Volendam coming along?
This team comes from losing their last match at home to Excelsior by 2-0. A team that is currently at the bottom of the standings with 12 points occupying relegation positions, but only three points away from the relegation places;
How is Ajax coming along?
Ajax have won only one match out of the four matches they have played in this 2023. In their most recent match they drew 1-1 against Feyenoord, who are the current leaders of the Dutch league. Ajax currently occupy fifth place in the Eredivisie with 33 points, currently in UEFA Conference League places and are five points behind the leaders.
Background
A total of 54 times these two Dutch teams have met, with Ajax winning on 40 occasions, seven times Volendam have won this duel, while the remaining seven encounters ended in a draw. The last time they met was in December 2022 in a friendly match taking advantage of the stoppage after the World Cup in Qatar in which Ajax won 5-4;
Venue: The match will be played at the Johan Cruyff Arena, a stadium built in 1996 with a capacity of 55500 spectators.
Preview of the match
Ajax and FC Volendam meet in the 18th round of the Eredivisie
