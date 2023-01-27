Algeria vs Ivory Coast LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch African Nations Championship
Photo: Getty Images

5:00 AM35 minutes ago

Stay tuned to follow the Algeria vs Ivory Coast game

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Algeria vs Ivory Coast, as well as the latest news from the Nelson Mandela Stadium. Stay tuned for up-to-the-minute action with VAVEL's live online coverage of the match.
4:55 AM40 minutes ago

How to watch Algeria vs Ivory Coast?

If you want to watch the Algeria vs Ivory Coast match you can follow it on TV on beIN SPORTS CONNECT or beIN SPORTS XTRA.

However, a good option is to follow it through VAVEL.com.

4:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Algeria vs Ivory Coast?

This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:

 Argentina: 8:00 hrs.

Bolivia: 10:00 hrs.

Brazil: 11:00 hrs.

Chile: 10:00 hrs.

Colombia: 10:00 hrs.

Ecuador: 10:00 hrs.

Spain: 17:00 hrs.

México: 10:00 hrs.

Paraguay: 11:00 hrs.

Peru: 10:00 hrs.

Uruguay: 12:00 hrs.

England: 16:00 hrs

EEUU:11:00 hrs.

Australia: 01:00 hrs.

4:45 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this player in Ivory Coast

Karamoko Sankara has played two starts for the Ivorian national team in this tournament, while he played 20 minutes against the Democratic Republic of Congo. The 19-year-old striker was decisive in his last match against Uganda, scoring the first goal to open the scoring.
Photo: Africa Fooot
4:40 AMan hour ago

Watch out for this player in Algeria

Aymen Mahious has two goals in this tournament. The current USM Alger striker only played nine minutes, as his coach rested him. The 25-year-old has scored three goals this season for his club.
Photo: Cap Ouest
4:35 AMan hour ago

How is the Ivory Coast coming along?

Ivory Coast has started this 2023 with three friendly matches where it was beaten by Mauritania, drew against Cameroon and defeated Libya. While in this tournament they started by losing by the minimum against Senegal, drew 0-0 in the second match against the Democratic Republic of Congo and closed the group stage by getting the ticket to the quarterfinals after a 1-3 win over Uganda. They finally came in second in group B with 4 points.
4:30 AMan hour ago

How does Algeria arrive?

Algeria before playing this tournament drew 0-0 against Ghana. In the first match they beat Libya 1-0, in the second against Ethiopia, while in the third they beat Mozambique. It won all three matches of the group stage and took all nine points to finish first in Group A;
4:25 AMan hour ago

Background

A total of 19 times these two teams have faced each other, with a favorable balance for the Ivory Coast, which has won eight times. Four times the Algerian team has won, while the remaining seven encounters ended in a draw;
4:20 AMan hour ago

Venue: The match will be played at the Nelson Mandela Stadium, which was inaugurated just this year 2023 for this tournament. It has a capacity for 40784 spectators

4:15 AMan hour ago

Preview of the match

Algeria and Côte d'Ivoire meet in the quarterfinals of the African Nations Championship for a place in the semifinals
 
4:10 AMan hour ago

Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Algeria vs Ivory Coast in African Nations Championship

My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.
 
VAVEL Logo