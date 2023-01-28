Preston vs Tottenham LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch FA Cup Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Preston vs Tottenham match for FA Cup 2023?
This is the kickoff time for the Preston vs Tottenham match on January 28 in several countries:
Argentina: 3:00 PM tbc
Bolivia: 3:00 PM tbc
Brazil: 3:00 AM tbc
Chile: 3:00 AM tbc
Costa Rica: 12:00 PM tbc
Colombia: 1:00 PM tbc
Ecuador: 1:00 PM tbc
United States (ET): 1:00 PM on ESPN+
Spain: 7:00 PM tbc
Mexico: 12:00 PM on ESPN and Star+
Paraguay: 3:00 PM tbc
Peru: 1:00 PM tbc
Uruguay: 3:00 PM tbc
Key player Tottenham
Heung-Min Son: This player who plays as a winger for Tottenham is the top reference for his country and the leader in the offensive creation of his national team. Son is looking to continue to be a key player in the offense alongside Harry Kane. This Korean player is one of the great figures of the English team and his offensive contribution is vital for his team's aspirations in both the Premier League and the FA Cup. During this season, he currently has 5 goals and 2 assists in 19 games.
Key player Preston North End
Ched Evans: This Preston striker has six goals and one assist this season, and has scored in 5 of the last 9 games played by the Lilywhites. This veteran player, has a lot of experience and provides great offensive work in his team.
Last lineup Preston
Woodman, Fernandez, Lindsay, Browne, Johnson, McCann, Hughes, Ledson, Woodburn, Diaby, O'Neill.
Last lineup Tottenham
Lloris, Romero, Dier, Davies, Royal, Hojbjerg, Bentancur, Perisic, Kulusevski, Son, Kane.
Who will be the referee and his assistants?
The central referee for this Preston vs Tottenham will be Peter Bankes; Edward Smart, first row; Nick Greenhalgh, second row; John Busby, fourth assistant.
How is Tottenham coming along?
On the other hand, Tottenham, coached by the Italian Antonio Conte, is having a good season so far in the Premier League and, although they are far from the top, they are still in European competitions, specifically in the Europa League. They are currently in fifth place with 36 points, recording 11 wins, 3 draws and 7 defeats. In their most recent home league match, Tottenham achieved a narrow victory in their visit to Fulham. As for the FA Cup, in the third round they faced Portsmouth where they also accumulated a 1-0 win with a goal by Harry Kane in the 50th minute.
How is Preston coming along?
The Lilywhites, coached by Ryan Lowe, finished the first half of the season with regular numbers and are in the mid-table of England's second division, specifically in 11th place in the Championship with 40 points, the result of 11 wins, 7 draws and 10 defeats so far in the competition. After returning to soccer in December, they were able to break a three-game losing streak and, although they have won in their last three games, they continue to post consistent numbers in both their home league and the FA Cup. In their most recent match, Preston recorded a convincing 2-1 victory over Birmingham. In the cup competition, they also recorded a win, but a 3-1 victory over Huddersfield Town.
FA Cup Fourth Round
We continue with the activity in all the leagues and cups of the world and, at the beginning of this weekend, we will have a very attractive match in the fourth round of the FA Cup in England, the oldest soccer tournament. Preston's Deepdale Stadium will witness the clash between Preston North End and Tottenham Hotspur. Both teams will want to keep on winning this season, so they will be looking to do it with a victory and thus achieve another victory in this competition. Will the locals or the visitors be able to do it?
The match will be played at the Stadium Deepdale
The Preston - Tottenham match will be played at Deepdale Stadium, in Preston, England. Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 pm (ET).
