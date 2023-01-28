Sevilla vs Elche LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga
Image: Elche

8:00 AM25 minutes ago

Stay tuned for the Sevilla vs Elche live stream.

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Sevilla vs Elche live, as well as the latest information from the Estadio Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's minute-by-minute live online coverage of the match. 
7:55 AM30 minutes ago

Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Elche live online

The match will be broadcasted on ESPN.

Sevilla vs Elche can be tuned in from the live streams of the EPN App. 

If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.

7:50 AM35 minutes ago

What time is the match Sevilla vs Elche, matchday 19 of LaLiga?

This is the kick-off time for the Sevilla vs Elche match on January 28, 2023 in several countries:

 

Argentina: 13:30 hours

Bolivia: 13:30 hours

Brazil: 13:30 hours

Chile: 13:30 hours

Colombia: 11:30 a.m.

Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.

Spain: 4:30 p.m.

United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET

Mexico: 11:30 a.m.

Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.

Peru: 1:30 p.m.

Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.

Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.

Japan: 12:30 p.m.

India: 11:30 a.m. 

Nigeria: 11:30 a.m.

South Africa: 11:30 a.m.

Australia: 11:30 a.m.

United Kingdom ET: 11:30 a.m.

7:45 AM40 minutes ago

Statements Sevilla

Jorge Sampaoli spoke before facing Elche: "Normally, after 48 hours you feel the game more. Tomorrow with a few more hours we will be a little better. We have worked very little on physical volume to optimize recovery and we will try to use the players who are in the best condition". He said of Elche that "they are a team that should have more points than they have because they are not strong. They can play a little more freely because of that and they will try to take advantage of our attrition. They will try to press in different parts of the field and we will see how fresh we are to sustain the rhythm of the last game. It will be resolved tomorrow."

"We have to improve in the areas, because it's no use dominating many options if we are not convincing there. The other day we didn't have the clarity to win despite so much dominance and the few that the opponent had, they converted them. That's where games are won and lost and we have to keep working to be more convincing in our own area and to be able to look for a player with more finishing ability to make us more offensive in the opponent's area".

"Osasuna was a very strong team defensively and withstood a lot of our attacks in a striking way. We have to manage to generate, through the time we have, that which I don't think are lack of concentration. It is organization. Losing a ball in the center of the field cannot cause the opponent to go under our goal. There are many factors that make the team have clearer attacks, generate more and have the responsibility of the six players who can attack, who have the possibility of finishing. The team is looking for, but they can't find what they are looking for, and they end up paying for it in games that we could have won and ended up losing. That's where we have to evolve.

7:40 AMan hour ago

How is Elche coming along?

Elche is no longer playing in the Copa del Rey, however, they also faced Osasuna and ended up tying 1-1, so they will go all out to make it three points.
7:35 AMan hour ago

How is Sevilla coming?

Sevilla was recently eliminated from the Copa del Rey by Osasuna with a score of two goals to one, so they will try to make amends with their fans with a positive result.

7:30 AMan hour ago

The match will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium.

The match Sevilla vs Elche will be played at the Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán Stadium, located in Seville, Spain. The stadium has a capacity for 40 000 people. 
7:25 AMan hour ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the Sevilla vs Elche live stream, corresponding to Matchday 19 of LaLiga. The match will take place at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán, at 12:30 pm.
