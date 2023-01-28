Sevilla vs Elche LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch LaLiga

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned for the Sevilla vs Elche live stream.
Where and how to watch Sevilla vs Elche live online
Sevilla vs Elche can be tuned in from the live streams of the EPN App.
If you want to watch the match live online, VAVEL USA is your best option.
What time is the match Sevilla vs Elche, matchday 19 of LaLiga?
Argentina: 13:30 hours
Bolivia: 13:30 hours
Brazil: 13:30 hours
Chile: 13:30 hours
Colombia: 11:30 a.m.
Ecuador: 11:30 a.m.
Spain: 4:30 p.m.
United States: 11:30 a.m. PT and 1:30 p.m. ET
Mexico: 11:30 a.m.
Paraguay: 1:30 p.m.
Peru: 1:30 p.m.
Uruguay: 1:30 p.m.
Venezuela: 12:30 p.m.
Japan: 12:30 p.m.
India: 11:30 a.m.
Nigeria: 11:30 a.m.
South Africa: 11:30 a.m.
Australia: 11:30 a.m.
United Kingdom ET: 11:30 a.m.
Statements Sevilla
"We have to improve in the areas, because it's no use dominating many options if we are not convincing there. The other day we didn't have the clarity to win despite so much dominance and the few that the opponent had, they converted them. That's where games are won and lost and we have to keep working to be more convincing in our own area and to be able to look for a player with more finishing ability to make us more offensive in the opponent's area".
"Osasuna was a very strong team defensively and withstood a lot of our attacks in a striking way. We have to manage to generate, through the time we have, that which I don't think are lack of concentration. It is organization. Losing a ball in the center of the field cannot cause the opponent to go under our goal. There are many factors that make the team have clearer attacks, generate more and have the responsibility of the six players who can attack, who have the possibility of finishing. The team is looking for, but they can't find what they are looking for, and they end up paying for it in games that we could have won and ended up losing. That's where we have to evolve.
