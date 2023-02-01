Sporting vs Braga LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

ADVERTISEMENT
Where and how to watch Sporting x Braga on TV and in real time?
PROBABLE BRAGA:
PROBABLE SPORTING:
RETROSPECT:
VITINHA:
SPORTING:
This happened on December 19. The decisive stage of the Portuguese League Cup took place last week in Leiria. In the semifinals, Sporting confirmed their favoritism by beating Arouca, 2-1, and keeping their 100% record. However, the cup ended up in Porto's hands. On Saturday, January 28, they were defeated 2-0.
BRAGA:
On the last day of the first round of the Portuguese Championship, Braga scored 2-1 at bottom-placed Paços de Ferreira at the Capital do Móvel stadium. The winning goal was scored only in the 53rd minute of the long overtime period of the final phase. Banza was responsible for putting the ball in the back of the net after receiving pass from Djalo.
TIME AND PLACE!
Braga are currently second in the Portuguese Championship, with 40 points (13 wins, one draw and three losses), while Sporting are in fourth place, with 32 points, ten wins, two draws and five losses.
Braga has slight favoritism for being in a better faes in the championship, being the current vice-leader. Nevertheless, Sporting are the ones playing at home and promise a tough game, as they are in fourth place in the Bwin League. The ball starts rolling for Sporting x Braga at 5:15 pm ET at the Estádio José Alvalade.
18th round of Portuguese Championship
Date: 01 February 2023
Time: 5:15 pm ET
Venue: Estádio José Alvalade
Broadcast: Star+.