Sporting vs Braga LIVE: Score Updates and How to Watch Primeira Liga Match

18th round of Portuguese Championship

Date: 01 February 2023

Time: 5:15 pm ET

Venue: Estádio José Alvalade
Broadcast: Star+.

The match between Sporting x Braga will start at 5:15 pm ET, being played at the Estádio José Alvalade, home of Sporting, valid for the 18th round of the Portuguese Championship. The duel will be broadcast by STAR+ streaming service. You can check everything here on VAVEL Brazil.
PROBABLE BRAGA:

Matheus, Sequeira, Oliveira, Tormena, Victor Gómez, Hernânu Infande, Horta, Ali Musrati, Medeiros, Abel Ruiz e Vitinha.
PROBABLE SPORTING:

Adán, Gonçalo Inácio, Coates, Matheus Reis, Esgaio, Ugarte, Morita, Santos, Edwards, Pedro Gonçalves e Paulinho.
RETROSPECT:

The teams have faced each other 157 times so far with Sporting being completely dominant in the confrontation, the Lions won 97 times against 36 Braguistas victories, and there were still 24 draws. In the meetings held in Lisbon, at Sporting's home, there were 75 meetings, with the Alvalade team winning 59 matches against only eight of the Warriors of the Minho, and there were also eight draws.

VITINHA:

Who lives a great phase with the Braga is striker Vitinha. That's because the player has seven goals for Braga in the competition, and comes from two games in a row netting. Thus, even playing away from home and with a goal expectancy, Vitinha is a good name for a guess to score at any time.
SPORTING:

The last time Sporting met Braga was precisely for the Portuguese League Cup and at the José Alvalade stadium. The Lion promoted a massacre. In a duel for the quarterfinals of the competition, they thrashed Braga 5-0. It gave the impression that, if he wanted, he could have done even more. They built the score still in the first half and, in the last stage, took their foot off the gas. After all, a place in the semifinals was guaranteed.

This happened on December 19. The decisive stage of the Portuguese League Cup took place last week in Leiria. In the semifinals, Sporting confirmed their favoritism by beating Arouca, 2-1, and keeping their 100% record. However, the cup ended up in Porto's hands. On Saturday, January 28, they were defeated 2-0.

Photo: Divulgation / Sporting

 

BRAGA:

The loss to Sporting in the quarterfinals of the Portuguese League Cup was a point out of the curve in the excellent campaign that Braga is making in the 2022/2023 season. It interrupted a five-game winning streak. After the encounter, the team won its next five duels. The most recent of them with much more difficulty than one might expect.

On the last day of the first round of the Portuguese Championship, Braga scored 2-1 at bottom-placed Paços de Ferreira at the Capital do Móvel stadium. The winning goal was scored only in the 53rd minute of the long overtime period of the final phase. Banza was responsible for putting the ball in the back of the net after receiving pass from Djalo.

TIME AND PLACE!

The match between Sporting x Braga is valid for the 18th round of the Portuguese Championship.

Braga are currently second in the Portuguese Championship, with 40 points (13 wins, one draw and three losses), while Sporting are in fourth place, with 32 points, ten wins, two draws and five losses.

Braga has slight favoritism for being in a better faes in the championship, being the current vice-leader. Nevertheless, Sporting are the ones playing at home and promise a tough game, as they are in fourth place in the Bwin League. The ball starts rolling for Sporting x Braga at 5:15 pm ET at the Estádio José Alvalade.

Welcome and welcome to the Sporting x Braga live score

Hello, soccer lover! Now it's time for a decisive match between two giants of Portugal: on one side the mighty Sporting. On the other, the strong Braga. Both teams face each other in the 18th round of the Portuguese Championship, the Liga Bwin. The match between the second- and fourth-placed Sporting is a late round. The match takes place at Estádio José Alvalade, Sporting's home ground, at 5:15 pm ET. Follow everything from the duel between the Portuguese here, in real time from VAVEL Brazil.
