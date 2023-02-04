Seattle Sounders vs Al Ahly LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Club World Cup

ADVERTISEMENT
Stay tuned here to follow Seattle Sounders vs Al Ahly
In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for Seattle Sounders vs Al Ahly as well as the latest information from the Ibn Batouta Stadium. Keep an eye on the action with VAVEL's up-to-the-minute live online coverage.
How to watch Seattle Sounders vs Al Ahly?
If you want to watch the match between Seattle Sounders vs Al Ahly it will be available on TV on FIFA+.
If you want to watch it online, VAVEL is your best option.
What time is Seattle Sounders vs Al Ahly in Club World Cup?
This is the kick-off time of the match in several countries:
Argentina: 1:00 PM
Bolivia: 12:00 PM
Brazil: 1:00 PM
Chile: 1:00 PM
Colombia: 11:00 AM
Ecuador: 11:00 AM
United States (ET): 12:00 PM
Spain: 6:00 PM
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Paraguay: 1:00 PM
Peru: 11:00 AM in
Uruguay: 2:00 PM
Watch out for this player at Ah Ahly
Mohamed Sherif has scored a total of six goals this season. The 26-year-old striker is on a roll, having scored four goals in the last three matches and was also instrumental in Ahly's qualification to the quarterfinals with his goal.
Watch out for this player at Seattle Sounders
Raúl Ruidiaz, a 32-year-old striker and international with the Peruvian national team. He has scored a total of 12 goals and two assists this past season. The last time he scored was precisely in the last match his club won;
How is Al Ahly coming along?
The Egyptian team and reigning African champions had to defeat New Zealand club Auckland City 3-0 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals. They currently lead their national league with 37 points, six points ahead of the second-placed team.
How are the Seattle Sounders coming along?
They have just played two friendlies where they drew 0-0 against Wolfsberger and lost 2-3 against Hammarby. They have now gone six consecutive matches without a win and have not won since September 11, when they beat Austin FC 3-0. The reigning CONCACAF champions finished last season in first place in MLS with 41 points.
Background
This will be the first time Seattle Sounders and Al Ahly have met in history. It is also the first time the Seattle Sounders will face an Egyptian opponent and the first time Ahly will face an American team.
Venue: The match will be played at the Ibn Batouta Stadium, a stadium located in Tangier, Morocco, which was built in 2011 and has a capacity of 45,000 spectators.
Preview of the match
Seattle Sounders and Al Ahly will meet in the quarterfinals of the Club World Cup where they will seek to qualify for the semifinals;
Welcome to VAVEL.COM's LIVE coverage of Seattle Sounders vs Al Ahly in the Club World Cup
My name is Manuel Carmona Hidalgo and I will be your antifrión for this match. We will offer you the analysis prior to the match and news here; from VAVEL.