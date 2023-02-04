Brentford vs Southampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match

ADVERTISEMENT
What time is Brentford vs Southampton match for Premier League?
Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 11:00 AM on Star +
Key player - Southampton
In Southampton the presence of James Ward-Prose stands out. The 28-year-old English midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current Premier League he has five goals and two assists in 20 games played, where he has started all of them. He has 1,800 minutes in total.
Key player - Brentford
In Brentford, the presence of Ivan Tooney stands out. The 26-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current Premier League he has 13 goals and three assists in 18 games played, where he has started all of them. He has 1612 minutes in total.
Brentford vs Southampton history
These two teams have met 28 times. The statistics are in favor of Southampton, who have come out victorious on 12 occasions, while Brentford have won on nine occasions, leaving a balance of seven draws.
In the Premier League...
Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count two duels, where the numbers are even, as each team won a match.
The only time Brentford have played at home against Southampton was on May 7, 2022, which ended with a 3-0 victory for the Bees over the Saints.
Southampton
Southampton is still not getting back on track this season, and although they achieved a positive result in the FA Cup, they have just lost to Aston Villa in their most recent Premier League game and were knocked out in the semifinals of the EFL Cup, so they need a victory as soon as possible to get back on track.
Brentford
Brentford is coming off a draw away to Leeds at Elland Road and has not lost since the return from the World Cup break. They have achieved three wins and two draws and are still dreaming of maintaining their chances of achieving a place in continental tournaments next season.