Brentford vs Southampton LIVE Updates: Score, Stream Info, Lineups and How to Watch Premier League Match
Image: VAVEL

ADVERTISEMENT

LIVE UPDATES live icon gif
Update Live Commentary
6:00 AMan hour ago

Tune in here Brentford vs Southampton Live Score!

In a few moments we will share with you the starting lineups for the Brentford vs Southampton live match, as well as the latest information from the Gtech Community Stadium. Don't miss a single detail of the live match updates and commentary from VAVEL's coverage.
5:55 AMan hour ago

How to watch Brentford vs Southampton Live Stream on TV and Online?

The Brentford vs Southampton match will not be broadcast live on television.

If you want to watch directly stream it: Peacock

If you want to watch it on internet, VAVEL USA is your best option!

5:50 AMan hour ago

What time is Brentford vs Southampton match for Premier League?

This is the start time of the game Brentford vs Southampton of February 4th, 2023 in several countries:

Argentina: 12:00 PM on Star +
Bolivia: 11:00 AM on Star +
Brazil: 12:00 PM on Star +
Chile: 12:00 PM on Star +
Colombia: 10:00 AM on Star +
Ecuador: 10:00 AM on Star +
USA (ET): 10:00 AM on Peacock
Spain: 4:00 PM on DAZN
Mexico: 9:00 AM on Paramount +
Paraguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Peru: 10:00 AM on Star +
Uruguay: 12:00 PM on Star +
Venezuela: 11:00 AM on Star +

5:45 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Southampton

In Southampton the presence of James Ward-Prose stands out. The 28-year-old English midfielder is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current Premier League he has five goals and two assists in 20 games played, where he has started all of them. He has 1,800 minutes in total.

5:40 AM2 hours ago

Key player - Brentford

In Brentford, the presence of Ivan Tooney stands out. The 26-year-old English striker is one of the most outstanding players of the team so far this season. In the current Premier League he has 13 goals and three assists in 18 games played, where he has started all of them. He has 1612 minutes in total.

5:35 AM2 hours ago

Brentford vs Southampton history

These two teams have met 28 times. The statistics are in favor of Southampton, who have come out victorious on 12 occasions, while Brentford have won on nine occasions, leaving a balance of seven draws.

In the Premier League...

Referring only to the times they have faced each other in the Premier League, we count two duels, where the numbers are even, as each team won a match.

The only time Brentford have played at home against Southampton was on May 7, 2022, which ended with a 3-0 victory for the Bees over the Saints.

5:30 AM2 hours ago

Southampton

Southampton is still not getting back on track this season, and although they achieved a positive result in the FA Cup, they have just lost to Aston Villa in their most recent Premier League game and were knocked out in the semifinals of the EFL Cup, so they need a victory as soon as possible to get back on track.

5:25 AM2 hours ago

Brentford

Brentford is coming off a draw away to Leeds at Elland Road and has not lost since the return from the World Cup break. They have achieved three wins and two draws and are still dreaming of maintaining their chances of achieving a place in continental tournaments next season.

5:20 AM2 hours ago

The match will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium

The Brentford vs Southampton match will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium, located in Brentford, east of the city of London. This venue, inaugurated only in 2020, has a capacity for 17,250 spectators.
5:15 AM2 hours ago

Welcome to VAVEL.com’s coverage of the Premier League match: Brentford vs Southampton Live Updates!

My name is Jhonatan Martinez and I will be your host for this match. We will bring you pre-match analysis, score updates and live news here on VAVEL.
VAVEL Logo